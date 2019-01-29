Everbridge : Super Bowl LIII Host City Atlanta Deploys Everbridge to Keep Locals and Visitors Informed During the Big Game

Everbridge to Provide Mobile Alerts for One of the World’s Most-Watched Sporting Events

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications that help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that the City of Atlanta has deployed its market-leading platform to alert city residents, visitors and attendees of Super Bowl LIII in the event of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information during the Big Game. Everbridge powers Atlanta’s emergency alert system NotifyATL, and city officials are encouraging both locals and Super Bowl attendees to text NOTIFYATL to 888777 to receive important updates on their mobile phones.

Residents and visitors who register for the mobile alerts by texting NOTIFYATL to 888777 will receive critical updates directly from emergency management officials. Text messages may include safety, traffic, weather, and event notifications, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, and updates throughout the event.

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game is watched by more than 100 million viewers, who tune in to catch the action on the field as well as the prestigious half-time show. For their part, City of Atlanta officials expect 150,000 out-of-town fans, and a total of more than one million people to attend a series of related events over 10 days leading up to the game, impacting local roads and businesses, and transportation hubs like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the MARTA public transit system, both Everbridge customers as well. Everbridge’s Global Intelligence Operations Center (GIOC) has also released pre-event analysis on the potential for disruptions in the immediate area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“The Super Bowl is classified as a SEAR 1 (Special Event Assessment Rating) event by the Department of Homeland Security, which means there are heightened security protocols to protect against terrorism or other criminal activity,” explains Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for Everbridge, and former head of the FBI’s intelligence division, where he also served as a Special Agent for over 20 years. “Atlanta has been planning for this event for the past two years, and what we’re seeing is extensive coordination at the local, state, and federal level. In the event of a security threat or major disruption, the Everbridge platform is in place to allow officials to quickly alert locals and visitors to any risk and to communicate an appropriate response.”

Super Bowl LIII is the latest large-scale event to deploy Everbridge’s market-leading platform and keyword-based alerting solution. The system was recently rolled out in New York City for both the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The technology was also deployed at last year’s Super Bowl Championship Parade in Philadelphia, as well as Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara and the Rose Parade in Pasadena. Other large events include the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., and the Presidential Inauguration. It is also regularly used by officials during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Lane, Hurricane Irma, and the California wildfires.

