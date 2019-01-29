Everbridge : Super Bowl LIII Host City Atlanta Deploys Everbridge to Keep Locals and Visitors Informed During the Big Game

Everbridge,
Inc. (EVBG),
the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety
software applications that help keep people safe and businesses running,
today announced that the City of Atlanta has deployed its
market-leading platform to alert city residents, visitors and attendees
of Super Bowl LIII in the event of an emergency, disruption or need to
share important information during the Big Game. Everbridge powers
Atlanta’s emergency alert system NotifyATL,
and city officials are encouraging both locals and Super Bowl attendees
to text NOTIFYATL to 888777 to receive important updates on their mobile
phones.
Residents and visitors who register for the mobile alerts by texting
NOTIFYATL to 888777 will receive critical updates directly from
emergency management officials. Text messages may include safety,
traffic, weather, and event notifications, including street closures and
detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, and updates throughout
the event.
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday,
February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game is watched by
more than 100 million viewers, who tune in to catch the action on the
field as well as the prestigious half-time show. For their part, City of
Atlanta officials expect 150,000 out-of-town fans, and a total of more
than one million people to attend a series of related events over 10
days leading up to the game, impacting local roads and businesses, and
transportation hubs like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Airport and the MARTA public transit system, both Everbridge customers
as well. Everbridge’s Global Intelligence Operations Center (GIOC) has
also released pre-event
analysis on the potential for disruptions in the immediate area
around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“The Super Bowl is classified as a SEAR 1 (Special Event Assessment
Rating) event by the Department of Homeland Security, which means there
are heightened security protocols to protect against terrorism or other
criminal activity,” explains Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for
Everbridge, and former head of the FBI’s intelligence division, where he
also served as a Special Agent for over 20 years. “Atlanta has been
planning for this event for the past two years, and what we’re seeing is
extensive coordination at the local, state, and federal level. In the
event of a security threat or major disruption, the Everbridge platform
is in place to allow officials to quickly alert locals and visitors to
any risk and to communicate an appropriate response.”
Super Bowl LIII is the latest large-scale event to deploy Everbridge’s
market-leading platform and keyword-based alerting solution. The system
was recently rolled out in New York City for both the Times
Square New Year’s Eve celebration and the Macy’s
Thanksgiving Day Parade. The technology was also deployed at last
year’s Super
Bowl Championship Parade in Philadelphia, as well as Super Bowl 50
in Santa Clara and the Rose
Parade in Pasadena. Other large events include the Pride
Parade in San Francisco, Mardi
Gras in New Orleans, the March
For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., and the Presidential
Inauguration. It is also regularly used by officials during severe
weather situations, including Hurricane
Lane, Hurricane
Irma, and the California
wildfires.
