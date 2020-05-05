Everbridge : Unveils COVID-19 ‘Return to Work' Software Solution to Help Businesses and Governments Improve Safety for Employees and Citizens as They Integrate Back to Public Spaces

Everbridge Enables Organizations and Governments to Manage the Complexity of a Staggered Global Recovery from COVID-19 While Protecting Employee and Citizen Privacy

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today unveiled its COVID-19 Return to Work software solution to help businesses and governments navigate the unprecedented complexity of operating during the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic – preparing to bring back the workforce and reopen society.

As the industry leader in critical event management solutions, Everbridge serves over 5,000 enterprise customers, 1,500 healthcare entities, 3,700 first responder agencies, and the populations of entire states and countries around the world. As organizations pivot to get back to normal activity, Everbridge’s new Return to Work solution enables businesses to manage the complexity of diverse city, state, and country guidelines and mandates that will evolve dynamically over time, as well as ensures compliance with a full audit trail. Everbridge helps businesses manage all of this complexity through real-time risk intelligence, based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries, that tracks everything from virus hotspots and travel restrictions, to quarantines and states of emergency, to production stoppages and resumptions, to protests and civil unrest.

The new Everbridge Return to Work solution speeds up contact tracing efforts by providing an automated approach to tracking an individual’s exposure to the virus at work, drawing upon 225 pre-existing, out-of-the-box integrations with such systems as calendaring applications, corporate travel itineraries, building access control, and visitor management. Everbridge enables over 100 communication modalities, including its mobile app, to communicate with and provide real-time feedback from employees, such as wellness checks, which can be used to determine who are candidates to return to work. Overall, Everbridge digitizes and automates the end-to-end return-to-work process while dramatically improving the response time to prevent unnecessary exposure to the virus when days and even hours matter.

Health organizations such as The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that return to work best practices should require employers to monitor employee health through testing, wellness checks and self-reporting (where employees identify how they are feeling through an app, such as the Everbridge mobile app, on an ‘opt-in’ basis). Contact tracing seeks to identify who else has been exposed to the virus and to coordinate isolation and communications.

“The world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be complex, staggered and unpredictable,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “In the meantime, technology, tools and data are available now to protect people as they return to work, get operations going, and to help governments keep their citizens safe in a better and more efficient manner while protecting privacy. The better handle an organization has on all this complexity, the sooner businesses can return employees to work while governments safely reopen public spaces.”

“As we return to work, it is clear that business is at the forefront of managing the pandemic,” said Nick Allan, CEO at leading specialist risk consultancy, Control Risks. “To keep people safe and a company operating successfully, any international organization will require detailed situational awareness to adhere to diverse and shifting guidelines across potentially hundreds of regions.”

Everbridge’s Return to Work software solution empowers organizations to:

Automatically leverage the right intelligence, including changing government regulations such as quarantines, curfews, travel bans, new public health policies, and rapidly identify new disease outbreaks. Implement, manage and track the tasks for the right protocol at the right location and at the right time, e.g., testing, automated polling of employees or citizens, and enabling mobile wellness checks. Accelerate contact tracing by automating the discovery of symptomatic or infected workers – identifying the meetings, buildings, visitors they came in contact with – and mapping against prior travel. Prevent future infections by proactively warning individuals before they enter an incident zone, e.g. an infection hot spot such as an area near a hospital or nursing home, or countries experiencing an increase in outbreaks. Leverage special needs registries to note vulnerable individuals most in need of isolation protocols. Integrate polling data from employees or citizens – including results from wellness checks and safety check-ins – into decisions on who can return to work or public spaces. Automatically identify and manage impacts to specific assets, supply chain, and transportation routes by tracking production stoppages, closures, and civil unrest, all with a complete audit trail. Everbridge also enables governments to anonymously report on crowd movement and population density, without compromising privacy, in order to determine whether groups have achieved more critical mass than is permitted under distancing guidelines, and to verify the success of evacuation efforts.

For city, state, and national governments, Everbridge provides population alerting, incident zone management and citizen polling at country-wide scale, ensuring policies and restrictions are communicated as situations change; aggregates the most comprehensive risk intelligence from the Everbridge Network of public safety, healthcare, transportation and homeland security agencies; quickly ensures evacuations and dispersals have been followed; anonymously monitors crowd movements and previous possible virus exposure of citizens without requiring an app download or infringing privacy.

The Norwegian Directorate for Health, for example, sent a record 5.4 million COVID-19 messages via the Everbridge platform last month to every mobile phone in Norway. The Directorate also sent messages to all non-Norwegian phones roaming inside the country in English, French, German, Spanish, Polish and Russian, providing critical instructions for foreign nationals. Everbridge Public Warning automatically detected the nationality of a person’s mobile device, without the need for any personally identifiable information (PII), and then sent messages in the appropriate language to improve the effectiveness of communication to visitors and international travelers.

The Everbridge Return to Work software solution is immediately available in all markets where Everbridge operates for both corporate and government use cases. To inquire about how an organization can access these tools, please visit Coronavirus Preparedness Hub.

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, Everbridge and its global platform reach over 550 million people across the world while serving leading F500 companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries.

In response to COVID-19, the Everbridge platform has delivered over 300 million communications specific to coronavirus as well as launched its COVID-19 Shield rapid deployment templates to protect people and maintain operations amid the pandemic. Everbridge also partners with the U.S. Army to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 across over 400 military locations in 70 countries. The company provides daily updates on its Coronavirus Preparedness Hub.

Everbridge also recently announced its “Coronavirus: the Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit to be held May 20-21, 2020. The conference will feature two marquee keynote speakers: General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), who will speak about leadership in challenging times, and Scott Gottlieb, M.D., former FDA Commissioner, who will discuss a roadmap to recovery. To register and learn more, go to Coronavirus: the Road to Recovery.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,000 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

