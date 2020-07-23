Log in
Everbridge : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020, ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

What:

 

Everbridge’s Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

 

(800) 926-5230, Domestic

 

 

(212) 271-4651, International

Replay:

 

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 21966823, Domestic

 

 

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 21966823, International

Webcast:

 

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140971 (live and replay)

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm, and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 262 M - -
Net income 2020 -99,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 66,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -51,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 818 M 4 818 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 147,50 $
Last Close Price 140,24 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Meredith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime Wallace Ellertson Executive Chairman
Jim Totton Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Brickley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Imad Mouline Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.79.61%4 818
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.27%1 605 793
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.283.86%73 680
SEA LIMITED185.06%54 227
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.97%47 222
SPLUNK INC.36.55%32 490
