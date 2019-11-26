Everbridge : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the leader in critical event management, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit to be held in Las Vegas, NV. The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. PT (4:35 p.m. ET).

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference to be held in Scottsdale, AZ. The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. MT (1:05 p.m. ET).

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the presentations will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, more than 4,800 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 6 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 5 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Washington, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm, and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

