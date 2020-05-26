Log in
EVERBRIDGE, INC.

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
  Report
News Summary 
News Summary

Everbridge : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Virtual Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference. The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. PT (10:00 a.m. ET).
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET (7:40 a.m. PT).
  • Virtual William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference. The Everbridge presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET (8:20 a.m. PT).

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the presentations will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge:

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the large states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™, Risk Intelligence and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm, and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 262 M
EBIT 2020 -11,9 M
Net income 2020 -99,4 M
Finance 2020 66,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -56,2x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,8x
Capitalization 4 964 M
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 135,42 $
Last Close Price 144,49 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Meredith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime Wallace Ellertson Executive Chairman
Jim Totton Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Brickley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Imad Mouline Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.85.05%4 964
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.37%1 391 637
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.151.41%48 231
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.74%45 074
SEA LIMITED96.42%36 820
SPLUNK INC.23.03%29 268
