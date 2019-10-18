Everbright Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Everbright Securities Company Limited

光 大 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6178)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF

THE CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of Everbright Securities Company Limited (the "Company") recently received a letter of resignation from Ms. Chen Lan ("Ms. Chen"), the Chief Compliance Officer of the Company. Ms. Chen resigned from her position as the Chief Compliance Officer and other positions of the Company due to her personal family reasons. Ms. Chen has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Chen's resignation will not have impact on the operations in compliance with laws and regulations and the normal business operations of the Company. The Board will follow the requirements under the laws, regulations and policies to perform the procedures to select and appoint a new Chief Compliance Officer as soon as possible. Prior to the appointment of a new Chief Compliance Officer in accordance with the statutory procedures, Mr. Yan Jun, the Chairman of the Board of the Company, will temporarily perform the duties and responsibilities of the Chief Compliance Officer of the Company.

By order of the Board

Everbright Securities Company Limited

Yan Jun

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

October 19, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jun (Chairman, Executive Director), Mr. Ju Hao (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song Bingfang (Non-executive Director), Mr. Yin Lianchen (Non-executive Director), Mr. Chan Ming Kin (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xue Keqing (Non-executive Director), Mr. Meng Xiangkai (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Jingchang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xiong Yan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Zheping (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Au Sing Kun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wang Yong (Independent Non-executive Director).