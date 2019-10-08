Everbright Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Everbright Securities Company Limited

光 大 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6178)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Everbright Securities Company Limited (the "Company") received a letter of resignation from Mr. Zhou Jiannan ("Mr. Zhou"), the Executive President of the Company, on October 7, 2019. Mr. Zhou sought to resign from his position as the Executive President and other positions of the Company due to his personal career development. Mr. Zhou has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") and relevant laws and regulations, Mr. Zhou's resignation became effective upon the delivery of his resignation letter to the Board. Mr. Zhou's resignation will not have impact on the normal business operations of the Company. The Company will follow the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association to select and appoint a new president as soon as possible. Prior to completion of such selection and appointment, Mr. Yan Jun, the Chairman of the Board, will temporarily perform the duty of the President of the Company and assume the role of the legal representative of the Company.

The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhou for his contributions to the Company's development during his term of office.

By order of the Board

Everbright Securities Company Limited

Yan Jun

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

October 8, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Yan Jun (Chairman, Executive Director), Mr. Ju Hao (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song Bingfang (Non-executive Director), Mr. Yin Lianchen (Non-executive Director), Mr. Chan Ming Kin (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xue Keqing (Non-executive Director), Mr. Meng Xiangkai (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Jingchang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xiong Yan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Zheping (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Au Sing Kun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wang Yong (Independent Non-executive Director).