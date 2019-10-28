Everbright Securities : REPLY SLIP FOR H SHAREHOLDERS FOR ATTENDING THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT(S) THEREOF

For H Shareholders of the Company, in order to be valid, the completed and signed reply slip for attending the EGM should be returned to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (Telephone: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990) on or before Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in person, by mail or by fax. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, H Shareholders of the Company should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, are lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops