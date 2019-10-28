Log in
Everbright Securities : REPLY SLIP FOR H SHAREHOLDERS FOR ATTENDING THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT(S) THEREOF

10/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Everbright Securities Company Limited

光大證券股 份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6178)

REPLY SLIP FOR H SHAREHOLDERS FOR ATTENDING

THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD

ON DECEMBER 16, 2019 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT(S) THEREOF

To: Everbright Securities Company Limited (the "Company")

Name and registered address of shareholder(s) (Note 1):

(telephone number(s)(Note 2):

),

being registered holder(s) of (Note 3):

H Share(s) of the Company. I/We

intend to attend (in person or by a proxy) the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Jing'an International Plaza, No. 1508 Xinzha Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai, the PRC or any adjournment thereof.

Date:

2019

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert telephone number(s) at which you can be contacted for confirmation purpose.
  3. Please insert the number of H Shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  4. For H Shareholders of the Company, in order to be valid, the completed and signed reply slip for attending the EGM should be returned to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (Telephone: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990) on or before Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in person, by mail or by fax. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, H Shareholders of the Company should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, are lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before 4:30 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019.

Disclaimer

Everbright Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 14:01:10 UTC
