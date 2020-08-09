EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES : ANNOUNCEMENT ON UPDATE OF LITIGATION IN RELATION TO THE SUBORDINATE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Everbright Securities Company Limited

光 大 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6178)

EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON UPDATE OF LITIGATION IN

RELATION TO THE SUBORDINATE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Everbright Securities Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 February 2019 on an important matter of a wholly-owned subsidiary, the announcement dated 20 March 2019 in relation to the provisions for estimated liabilities and asset impairment, the announcement dated 31 May 2019 on update of important matters relating to a wholly-owned subsidiary and litigation involved, the announcement dated 27 August 2019 in relation to the provisions for estimated liabilities and assets impairment, the announcement dated 22 January 2020 in relation to the provisions for estimated liabilities and assets impairment, and the announcement dated 11 May 2020 on update of related arbitration in relation to the sub-subsidiary of Everbright Securities Company Limited, the update of the relevant matter is hereby announced as follows:

Everbright Capital Investment Co., Ltd. ("Everbright Capital") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of

the Company, and its subordinate company, Everbright JinHui Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (光大浸輝投資管理（上海）有限公司) ("Everbright Jinhui"), serves as an executive

partner of Shanghai JinXin Investment Consultancy Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (上海浸鑫投資諮詢合夥企業（有限合夥)) ("JinXin Fund").

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (招商銀行股份有限公司) ("Merchants Bank"), an interested party of one senior-tranche partner of JinXin Fund, filed a lawsuit against Everbright Capital due to the Letter of Makeup of Shortfall on the grounds of other contract disputes (as detailed in the Company's announcement dated 31 May 2019). Everbright Capital received the Paper of Civil Judgement of first instance from the Shanghai Financial Court that Everbright Capital shall pay RMB3,115,778,630.04 and the interest loss from 6 May 2019 to the date of actual payoff to Merchants Bank, and bear part of the litigation fee, property preservation fee and other fee. Currently, such judgment is still within the validity of appeal.