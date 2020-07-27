EverChina 'l : Form of proxy for use at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)
07/27/2020 | 12:15am EDT
EVERCHINA INT'L HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
潤 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 202)
Form of proxy for use at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)
I/We1 of
being the registered holder(s) of
2 shares in
EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT
of
or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting3, as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company (the ''2020 AGM''), to be held at Suites 601-603, 6/F., Everbright Centre, 108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 and in particular (but without limitation) at such meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the 2020 AGM as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
Resolutions
For4
Against4
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020
(a) To re-elect Mr. Ho Yiu Yue, Louis, who has served as an independent non- executive director of the Company for more than 9 years, as an independent non- executive director of the Company
To re-elect Ko Ming Tung, Edward, who has served as an independent non- executive director of the Company for more than 9 years, as an independent non- executive director of the Company
To re-elect Professor Shan Zhemin as an independent non-executive director of the Company
(d) To authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration
(a) To pass the ordinary resolution no. 4(1) set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting
To pass the ordinary resolution no. 4(2) set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting
To pass the ordinary resolution no. 4(3) set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting
Signature(s)5
Date
2020
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares of the Company (the''Shares'') registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all those Shares registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, strike out the words''the Chairman of the meeting'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED''FOR'' THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST'' THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION. Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the 2020 AGM other than that referred to in the notice convening the 2020 AGM.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.
In order to be valid, this form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be delivered to the office of the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the 2020 AGM or any adjourned meeting.
Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one such persons may vote at the 2020 AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM may appoint one or more than one proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2020 AGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.
