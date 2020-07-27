EverChina 'l : Form of proxy for use at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)

EVERCHINA INT'L HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

潤 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 202)

Form of proxy for use at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of 2 shares in EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT

of

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting3, as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company (the ''2020 AGM''), to be held at Suites 601-603, 6/F., Everbright Centre, 108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 and in particular (but without limitation) at such meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the 2020 AGM as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Resolutions For4 Against4

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020 (a) To re-elect Mr. Ho Yiu Yue, Louis, who has served as an independent non- executive director of the Company for more than 9 years, as an independent non- executive director of the Company To re-elect Ko Ming Tung, Edward, who has served as an independent non- executive director of the Company for more than 9 years, as an independent non- executive director of the Company To re-elect Professor Shan Zhemin as an independent non-executive director of the Company

(d) To authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration (a) To pass the ordinary resolution no. 4(1) set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting To pass the ordinary resolution no. 4(2) set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting To pass the ordinary resolution no. 4(3) set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting

Signature(s)5 Date 2020

Notes: