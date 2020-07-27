EverChina 'l : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 07/27/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. EVERCHINA INT'L HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 潤 中 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 202) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Suites 601-603, 6/F., Everbright Centre, 108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 (or an adjournment thereof) for the following purposes: To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020; To re-elect directors who offer themselves for re-election and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration; To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration; To consider and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the Ordinary Resolutions as set out below: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS ''THAT : subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'' ) during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional shares of the Company (the ''Shares'' ) or securities convertible into Shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares, and to make or grant offers, agreements or options which would or might require the exercise of such power(s) be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 1 - the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of Shares allotted, issued or dealt with, or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any options, warrants or similar rights granted by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares; the exercise of any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of Shares or right to acquire Shares; any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company from time to time; shall not exceed 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; subject to the passing of each of the paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this Resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this Resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and for the purpose of this Resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by to be held by law or by the articles of association of the Company; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; - 2 - ''Rights Issue'' means the allotment, issue or grant of Shares pursuant to an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares or any class thereof on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong).'' ''THAT : subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy-back the Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Code on Share Buy-backs, and subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of Shares which may be bought back pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; subject to the passing of each of the paragraphs (a) and (b) of this Resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of this Resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and for the purpose of this Resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by law or by the articles of association of the Company; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. '' - 3 - ''THAT conditional upon the passing of the Resolutions 4(1) and 4(2) as set out in the notice of this meeting, the general mandate granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with Shares pursuant to Resolution 4(1) above be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of the issued Shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of a number representing the aggregate number of the issued Shares bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution 4(2) above, provided that such extended number shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing of this Resolution. '' By Order of the Board EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited Lam Cheung Shing, Richard Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 27 July 2020 Registered office: Suites 601-603, 6/F., Everbright Centre, 108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong Notes: A shareholder of the Company ( ''Shareholder'' ) entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 Annual General Meeting ( ''2020 AGM'' ) may appoint one or more than one proxy to attend and to vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. For the purpose of determining Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 8 September 2020 to Friday, 11 September 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period, no transfer of shares of the Company ( ''Share(s)'' ) will be registered. To be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfer of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be deposited at the Company ' s share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 7 September 2020. Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one such persons may vote at the 2020 AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the 2020 AGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. In order to be valid, the form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be delivered to the office of the Company ' s share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2020 AGM. - 4 - If a typhoon is hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is in force at 9:00 a.m. on the date of the 2020 AGM, articles 66 and 68 of the articles of association of the Company shall apply. Pursuant to (i) article 66, if within fifteen minutes from the time appointed for the 2020 AGM a quorum is not present, the 2020 AGM shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week and at such time and place as shall be decided by the board of directors of the Company; and (ii) article 68, the chairman of the 2020 AGM may, with the consent of the 2020 AGM at which a quorum is present, and shall, if so directed by the 2020 AGM, adjourn the 2020 AGM from time to time and from place to place as the 2020 AGM shall determine. Shareholders are reminded to visit the websites of the Company (www.everchina202.com.hk) and Hong Kong Exchange Clearing Limited (www.hkex.com.hk) for announcement(s) in relation to the aforesaid arrangements.

The 2020 AGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the meeting under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations. As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. Jiang Zhaobai, Mr. Lam Cheung Shing, Richard, Mr. Chen Yi, Ethan and Mr. Shen Angang (all being executive directors), and Mr. Ho Yiu Yue, Louis, Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward and Professor Shan Zhemin (all being independent non-executive directors). The health of our Shareholders, staff and stakeholders is of paramount importance to us. In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the 2020 AGM to protect attending Shareholders, staff and stakeholders from the risk of infection: Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted for every shareholder, proxy or other attendee at each entrance of the meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius will be denied entry into the meeting venue or be required to leave the meeting venue. Compulsory wearing of surgical face mask by all attendees throughout the meeting and inside the meeting venue, and to maintain a safe distance between seats. No refreshment will be served, and there will be no corporate gift. Each attendee will be asked whether (a) he/she has travelled outside of Hong Kong within the 14- day period immediately before the Annual General Meeting; and (b) he/she is subject to any quarantine prescribed by the Hong Kong Government. Anyone with an affirmative answer to any of these questions will be denied entry into the meeting venue and will be required to leave the meeting venue. To the extent permitted under the laws of Hong Kong, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the AGM venue or require any person to leave the AGM venue so as to ensure the health and safety of the attendees at the AGM. In addition, the Company reminds all Shareholders that attendance in person at the meeting is not compulsory for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the meeting instead of attending the meeting in person, by completing and returning the proxy form attached to this circular. Alternatively, the form of proxy can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.everchina202.com.hk and the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you are not a registered Shareholder (if your Shares are held via banks, brokers, custodians or the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited), you should consult directly with your banks or brokers or custodians (as the case may be) to assist you in the appointment of proxy. Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website for further announcements and updates on the AGM arrangements. - 5 -

