EverChina Intl Holdings Co Ltd    0202

EVERCHINA INTL HOLDINGS CO LTD (0202)
EverChina Intl : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

10/04/2018 | 11:33am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EVERCHINA INT'L HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 202)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions under the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 4 October 2018. A total of 1,215,700,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.143 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 12 September 2018 (the ''Placing Announcement'') of EverChina Int'l Holding Company Limited (the ''Company'' ) in relation to the Placing. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Placing Announcement unless otherwise specified.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions under the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 4 October 2018. A total of 1,215,700,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.143 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The 1,215,700,000 Placing Shares represent approximately 19.99% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before completion of the Placing and approximately 16.66% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees are independent professional, institutional, or other investors who, together with their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any), are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.

The net proceeds of the Placing, in the amount of approximately HK$169.1 million. As disclosed in the Placing Announcement, the Company intends to use such net proceeds (i) approximately 93% of the net proceeds to repay other borrowings and other payables of the Group; and (ii) the remaining 7% as general working capital of the Group.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately prior to completion of the Placing; and (ii) as at the date of this announcement are as follows:

ShareholdersImmediately prior to completion of the Placing

As at the date of this announcement

No. of SharesApproximate %No. of SharesApproximate %

Rich Monitor Limited

(Note 1)

1,033,300,000

17.00 1,033,300,000 14.17

Pengxin Holdings

Company Limited

(Note 1)

Shen Angang (Note 2) Lam Cheung Shing,

709,000,000 392,995,000

Richard (Note 3)

The Placees and other

public Shareholders

7,700,000 3,935,674,363 6,078,669,363

11.66 6.47 0.13 64.74 100.00

709,000,000 9.72

392,995,000 5.39

7,700,000 0.11

5,151,374,363 70.61

7,294,369,363 100.00

Notes:

  • 1. The entire issued share capital of Rich Monitor Limited and Pengxin Holdings Company Limited is held by Mr. Jiang Zhaobai (''Mr. Jiang''), an executive Director and Chairman of the Company. Therefore, Mr. Jiang is deemed to be interested in 1,742,300,000 Shares under the SFO. Mr. Jiang is also a director of each of Rich Monitor Limited and Pengxin Holdings Company Limited respectively.

  • 2. Shen Angang is an executive Director.

  • 3. Lam Cheung Shing, Richard is an executive Director.

  • 4. The percentages are subject to rounding errors, if any.

By order of the Board of

EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited

Lam Cheung Shing, Richard Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Zhaobai, Mr. Shen Angang, Mr. Lam Cheung Shing, Richard and Mr. Chen Yi, Ethan and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Yiu Yue, Louis, Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward and Professor Shan Zhemin.

Disclaimer

Everchina International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:32:04 UTC
