EverChina Intl : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions under the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 4 October 2018. A total of 1,215,700,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.143 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions under the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 4 October 2018. A total of 1,215,700,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.143 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The 1,215,700,000 Placing Shares represent approximately 19.99% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately before completion of the Placing and approximately 16.66% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees are independent professional, institutional, or other investors who, together with their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any), are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.

The net proceeds of the Placing, in the amount of approximately HK$169.1 million. As disclosed in the Placing Announcement, the Company intends to use such net proceeds (i) approximately 93% of the net proceeds to repay other borrowings and other payables of the Group; and (ii) the remaining 7% as general working capital of the Group.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately prior to completion of the Placing; and (ii) as at the date of this announcement are as follows:

ShareholdersImmediately prior to completion of the Placing

As at the date of this announcement

No. of SharesApproximate %No. of SharesApproximate %

Rich Monitor Limited

(Note 1)

1,033,300,000

17.00 1,033,300,000 14.17

Pengxin Holdings

Company Limited

(Note 1)

Shen Angang (Note 2) Lam Cheung Shing,

709,000,000 392,995,000

Richard (Note 3)

The Placees and other

public Shareholders

7,700,000 3,935,674,363 6,078,669,363

11.66 6.47 0.13 64.74 100.00

709,000,000 9.72

392,995,000 5.39

7,700,000 0.11

5,151,374,363 70.61

7,294,369,363 100.00

Notes:

1. The entire issued share capital of Rich Monitor Limited and Pengxin Holdings Company Limited is held by Mr. Jiang Zhaobai (''Mr. Jiang''), an executive Director and Chairman of the Company. Therefore, Mr. Jiang is deemed to be interested in 1,742,300,000 Shares under the SFO. Mr. Jiang is also a director of each of Rich Monitor Limited and Pengxin Holdings Company Limited respectively.

2. Shen Angang is an executive Director.

3. Lam Cheung Shing, Richard is an executive Director.

4. The percentages are subject to rounding errors, if any.

