Evercore : Chris Zander Named CEO of Evercore Wealth Management; Jeff Maurer Named Chairman

12/04/2019 | 08:08am EST

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) today announced that Chris Zander will succeed Jeff Maurer as CEO of Evercore Wealth Management LLC and a related firm, Evercore Trust Company N.A., effective January 2, 2020. Mr. Maurer, who has led Evercore Wealth Management since its inception in 2008, will remain as Chairman of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company.

“I would like to congratulate Jeff and Chris on the thoughtfully planned and carefully managed leadership transition at our wealth management and personal fiduciary business,” said Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore President and CEO. “We are delighted with the firms’ progress to date and look forward to continuing strong investment performance and excellent client service.”

Roger Altman, Evercore Founder and Senior Chairman, said, “Jeff Maurer and Evercore established Evercore Wealth Management in 2008, in the depths of the Great Recession. The firm has since grown into one of the leading Registered Investment Advisory firms in the United States, succeeding by every measure and becoming a true leader in the wealth management business.”

Mr. Zander joined Evercore Wealth Management in 2008 as a founding partner from U.S. Trust, where he managed the national multi-family office. He was named President of Evercore Trust Company in 2017 and President of Evercore Wealth Management in 2019. As CEO, he will work to drive continued strong growth, providing clients across the United States with personal wealth management and fiduciary services in a manner consistent with the Evercore culture of excellence and integrity.

Mr. Maurer will be based in the Palm Beach office of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company, and will continue to work with the firms’ family, foundation and endowment clients. He started his career in 1970 at U.S. Trust where he served as President, CEO and Chairman.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning, and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, Palm Beach, San Francisco, and Tampa. The firm manages $8.5 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through Evercore Trust Company, N.A., a Delaware-based national trust company. More information about planning, investing, and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.


© Business Wire 2019
