Evercore : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Quarterly Dividend Of $0.58 Per Share

Second Quarter 2019 Results

2019 Year to Date Results

U.S. GAAP

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Adjusted



vs. Q2 2018



vs. Q2 2018



vs. YTD 2018



vs. YTD 2018 Net Revenues ($ millions) $ 531.0

18%

$ 535.8

18%

$ 946.4

4%

$ 955.6

4% Operating Income ($ millions) $ 126.8

21%

$ 138.5

20%

$ 210.6

(3%)

$ 234.2

(3%) Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. ($ millions) $ 81.7

19%

$ 101.0

21%

$ 149.0

(9%)

$ 182.7

(7%) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.88

24%

$ 2.07

25%

$ 3.40

(6%)

$ 3.73

(4%) Operating Margin 23.9 % 52 bps

25.8 % 39 bps

22.3 % (157) bps

24.5 % (159) bps







Business and

Financial

Highlights • Record second quarter Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Earnings Per Share, on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis • Record first six months Net Revenues on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis • Advisory Revenues for the second quarter increased 22% on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis versus the prior year. For the first six months of 2019, Advisory Revenues increased 4% versus the prior year, on both a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis















Talent • Seven Advisory and seven Equities Senior Managing Directors have committed to join in 2019, strengthening our coverage in the Consumer/Retail, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Technology and Macro Research sectors, and broadening our coverage in Europe and the Middle East















Capital Return • Quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share • $271.3 million returned to shareholders for the first six months through dividends and repurchases of 2.5 million shares at an average price of $85.23







Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY Ralph Schlosstein, President and Chief Executive Officer

"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter and first half of 2019, as Advisory services continue to drive our growth, notwithstanding the decline globally in the number and dollar volume of announced and closed M&A transactions year to date. In fact, our second quarter and first half Advisory revenues reflect the second best results for any quarterly or half year period in our history," said Ralph Schlosstein, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong results supported significant capital returns to our investors, consistent with our long term capital return objectives." John S. Weinberg, Executive Chairman

"We are extremely pleased with our activity levels in M&A in the quarter and are thrilled to have worked with so many important clients," said John Weinberg, Executive Chairman. "Further, we continue to attract strong talent to Evercore, which remains a key strategic imperative." Roger C. Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman

"The core fundamentals underpinning our business remain favorable. And this continues to manifest itself in client activity and strong backlogs," said Roger Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman. Selected Financial Data - U.S. GAAP Results: The following is a discussion of Evercore's results on a U.S. GAAP basis.

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net Revenues $ 531,046



$ 448,477



18%

$ 946,373



$ 912,040



4% Operating Income(1) $ 126,834



$ 104,782



21%

$ 210,644



$ 217,331



(3%) Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. $ 81,742



$ 68,931



19%

$ 148,974



$ 164,474



(9%) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.88



$ 1.52



24%

$ 3.40



$ 3.62



(6%) Compensation Ratio 59.2 %

59.2 %





59.4 %

59.3 %



Operating Margin 23.9 %

23.4 %





22.3 %

23.8 %



Effective Tax Rate 24.8 %

23.8 %





18.5 %

13.7 %



Trailing Twelve Month Compensation Ratio 58.0 %

57.1 %







































(1) Operating Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes Special Charges of $1.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively, recognized in the Investment Banking segment. Operating Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes Special Charges of $1.9 million recognized in the Investment Banking segment. Net Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Net Revenues of $531.0 million increased 18% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Advisory Fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Net Revenues of $946.4 million increased 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information. Compensation Ratio

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the compensation ratio was 59.2%, flat versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the compensation ratio was 59.4% versus 59.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information. Operating Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Operating Income of $126.8 million increased 21% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Operating Income of $210.6 million decreased 3% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information. Effective Tax Rate

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the effective tax rate was 24.8% versus 23.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the effective tax rate was 18.5% versus 13.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate is impacted by the non-deductible treatment of compensation associated with Evercore LP Units, as well as the deduction associated with the appreciation or depreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above or below the original grant price. Net Income and Earnings Per Share

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Earnings Per Share of $81.7 million and $1.88, respectively, increased 19% and 24%, respectively, versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Earnings Per Share of $149.0 million and $3.40, respectively, decreased 9% and 6%, respectively, versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs and by a higher effective tax rate. Selected Financial Data - Adjusted Results: The following is a discussion of Evercore's results on an Adjusted basis. See pages 7 and A-2 to A-11 for further information and reconciliations of these non-GAAP metrics to our U.S. GAAP results.

Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net Revenues $ 535,803



$ 453,196



18%

$ 955,605



$ 921,145



4% Operating Income $ 138,500



$ 115,381



20%

$ 234,151



$ 240,374



(3%) Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. $ 100,996



$ 83,197



21%

$ 182,696



$ 196,981



(7%) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.07



$ 1.65



25%

$ 3.73



$ 3.90



(4%) Compensation Ratio 58.0 %

57.8 %





58.0 %

57.9 %



Operating Margin 25.8 %

25.5 %





24.5 %

26.1 %



Effective Tax Rate 25.2 %

25.0 %





19.4 %

15.2 %



Trailing Twelve Month Compensation Ratio 56.8 %

57.4 %

















Adjusted Net Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Revenues of $535.8 million increased 18% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Advisory Fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Revenues of $955.6 million increased 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information. Adjusted Compensation Ratio

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.0% versus 57.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.0% versus 57.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information. Adjusted Operating Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Operating Income of $138.5 million increased 20% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Operating Income of $234.2 million decreased 3% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted effective tax rate was 25.2% versus 25.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Adjusted effective tax rate was 19.4% versus 15.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted effective tax rate is impacted by the deduction associated with the appreciation or depreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above or below the original grant price. Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $101.0 million and $2.07, respectively, increased 21% and 25%, respectively, versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, driven by an increase in Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $182.7 million and $3.73, respectively, decreased 7% and 4%, respectively, versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally driven by an increase in compensation and non-compensation costs and by a higher effective tax rate. Evercore's quarterly results may fluctuate significantly due to the timing and amount of transaction fees earned, as well as other factors. Accordingly, financial results in any particular quarter may not be representative of future results over a longer period of time. Non-GAAP Measures: Throughout this release certain information is presented on an Adjusted basis, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted results begin with information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), and then those results are adjusted to exclude certain items and reflect the conversion of vested and certain unvested Evercore LP Units and Interests into Class A shares. Evercore believes that the disclosed Adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and facilitate an understanding of Evercore's operating results. Evercore uses these measures to evaluate its operating performance, as well as the performance of individual employees. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Evercore's Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was higher than U.S. GAAP as a result of the exclusion of expenses associated with awards granted in conjunction with certain of the Company's acquisitions, and certain other business acquisition-related charges and Special Charges. Acquisition-related compensation charges for 2019 include expenses associated with awards granted in conjunction with the Company's acquisition of ISI. Acquisition-related charges for 2019 also include professional fees incurred and amortization of intangible assets. Special Charges for 2019 relate to the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements in conjunction with the previously announced expansion of our headquarters in New York. Evercore's Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were higher than U.S. GAAP, as a result of the inclusion of certain Evercore LP Units. Further details of these adjustments, as well as an explanation of similar amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 are included in Annex I, pages A-2 to A-11. Reclassifications: During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's Adjusted presentation for current and prior periods was revised to eliminate the netting of client related expenses, expenses associated with revenue sharing engagements with third parties and provisions for uncollected receivables with their related revenue. The revised presentation reflects the expense and related revenue gross. The Company revised its presentation for these expenses in order to align with the treatment under U.S. GAAP. There was no impact on Adjusted Operating Income, Net Income or Earnings Per Share. Further details of these reclassifications, as well as a revised Adjusted presentation for the quarterly and full year results for 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available on the For Investors section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com.

Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results The following is a discussion of Evercore's segment results on a U.S. GAAP basis. Investment Banking

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Investment Banking:





















Advisory Fees $ 443,580



$ 362,995



22%

$ 769,424



$ 741,310



4% Underwriting Fees 16,910



21,065



(20%)

43,830



51,344



(15%) Commissions and Related Fees 48,660



51,076



(5%)

90,597



94,110



(4%) Other Revenue, net 7,236



539



NM

13,723



(889)



NM Net Revenues 516,386



435,675



19%

917,574



885,875



4%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 305,912



258,142



19%

545,000



525,681



4% Non-compensation Costs 85,346



74,875



14%

164,397



145,159



13% Special Charges 1,029



—



NM

2,058



1,897



8% Total Expenses 392,287



333,017



18%

711,455



672,737



6%























Operating Income $ 124,099



$ 102,658



21 %

$ 206,119



$ 213,138



(3%)























Compensation Ratio 59.2 %

59.3 %





59.4 %

59.3 %



Non-compensation Ratio 16.5 %

17.2 %





17.9 %

16.4 %



Operating Margin 24.0 %

23.6 %





22.5 %

24.1 %



























Total Number of Fees from Advisory Client Transactions(1) 225



216



4%

362



355



2% Investment Banking Fees of at Least $1 million from Advisory Client Transactions(1) 81



85



(5%)

149



146



2%























(1) Includes Advisory and Underwriting Transactions.























Revenues During the three months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 22% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 20% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 16 underwriting transactions during the three months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 11 in Q2 2018); 10 as a bookrunner (vs. 8 in Q2 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 5% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 4% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $43.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 15% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 39 underwriting transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 31 in 2018); 27 as a bookrunner (vs. 25 in 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 4% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. Other Revenue, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, increased versus the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily reflecting gains on the investment funds portfolio, which is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program. Expenses Compensation costs were $305.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 19% from the second quarter of last year. The compensation ratio was 59.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 59.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Compensation costs were $545.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The compensation ratio was 59.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 59.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years. Non-compensation Costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $85.3 million, up 14% compared to the second quarter of last year. The increase in Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel and increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, and increased costs related to technology initiatives. The ratio of Non-compensation Costs to Net Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of 16.5% decreased from 17.2% for the second quarter of last year, primarily driven by higher Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business in 2019. Non-compensation Costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $164.4 million, up 13% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel, increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, increased costs related to technology initiatives and increased professional fees. In addition, the increase in Non-compensation Costs versus last year also reflects an increase in client related expenses which are subject to reimbursement from clients currently and in future periods. The level of these costs was elevated during the period, as deal activity remained high. The ratio of Non-compensation Costs to Net Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of 17.9% increased from 16.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by higher occupancy costs in 2019. Special Charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflect the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements in conjunction with the previously announced expansion of our headquarters in New York. Special Charges for the six months ended June 30, 2018 reflect separation benefits and costs of terminating certain contracts associated with closing the agency trading platform in the U.K.

Investment Management

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,419



$ 12,170



2%

$ 24,802



$ 23,925



4% Other Revenue, net 2,241



632



255%

3,997



2,240



78% Net Revenues 14,660



12,802



15%

28,799



26,165



10%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 8,411



7,449



13%

16,955



15,404



10% Non-compensation costs 3,514



3,229



9%

7,319



6,568



11% Total Expenses 11,925



10,678



12%

24,274



21,972



10%























Operating Income $ 2,735



$ 2,124



29%

$ 4,525



$ 4,193



8%























Compensation Ratio 57.4 %

58.2 %





58.9 %

58.9 %



Non-compensation Ratio 24.0 %

25.2 %





25.4 %

25.1 %



Operating Margin 18.7 %

16.6 %





15.7 %

16.0 %



























Assets Under Management (in millions)(1) $ 10,075



$ 9,607



5%

$ 10,075



$ 9,607



5%























(1) Assets Under Management reflect end of period amounts from our consolidated subsidiaries. Revenues

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Asset Management and Administration Fees:





















Wealth Management $ 11,815

$ 11,297

5%

$ 23,253

$ 22,266

4% Institutional Asset Management 604

873

(31%)

1,549

1,659

(7%) Total Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,419

$ 12,170

2%

$ 24,802

$ 23,925

4%























Asset Management and Administration Fees of $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 2% compared to the second quarter of last year. Fees from Wealth Management clients increased 5%, as associated AUM increased 8%. Asset Management and Administration Fees of $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Fees from Wealth Management clients increased 4%, as associated AUM increased 8%. Expenses Investment Management's expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $11.9 million, an increase of 12% compared to the second quarter of last year, principally due to an increase in compensation costs. Investment Management's expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $24.3 million, up 10% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally due to an increase in compensation costs.

Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results The following is a discussion of Evercore's segment results on an Adjusted basis. See pages 7 and A-2 to A-11 for further information and reconciliations of these metrics to our U.S. GAAP results. Investment Banking

Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Investment Banking:





















Advisory Fees(1) $ 443,799



$ 363,292



22%

$ 769,898



$ 741,607



4% Underwriting Fees 16,910



21,065



(20%)

43,830



51,344



(15%) Commissions and Related Fees 48,660



51,076



(5%)

90,597



94,110



(4%) Other Revenue, net 9,540



2,839



236%

18,291



3,672



398% Net Revenues 518,909



438,272



18%

922,616



890,733



4%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 302,189



254,419



19%

537,205



517,975



4% Non-compensation Costs 83,189



72,718



14%

160,083



140,845



14% Total Expenses 385,378



327,137



18%

697,288



658,820



6%























Operating Income $ 133,531



$ 111,135



20%

$ 225,328



$ 231,913



(3%)























Compensation Ratio 58.2 %

58.1 %





58.2 %

58.2 %



Non-compensation Ratio 16.0 %

16.6 %





17.4 %

15.8 %



Operating Margin 25.7 %

25.4 %





24.4 %

26.0 %



























Total Number of Fees from Advisory Client Transactions(2) 225



216



4%

362



355



2% Investment Banking Fees of at Least $1 million from Advisory Client Transactions(2) 81



85



(5%)

149



146



2%























(1) Advisory Fees on an Adjusted basis reflect the reclassification of earnings related to our equity investment in Luminis of $219 and $474 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and $297 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

(2) Includes Advisory and Underwriting Transactions. Adjusted Revenues During the three months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 22% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 20% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 16 underwriting transactions during the three months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 11 in Q2 2018); 10 as a bookrunner (vs. 8 in Q2 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 5% versus the three months ended June 30, 2018. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, fees from Advisory services increased 4% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the number and size of Advisory fees. Underwriting Fees of $43.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 15% versus the six months ended June 30, 2018. We participated in 39 underwriting transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2019 (vs. 31 in 2018); 27 as a bookrunner (vs. 25 in 2018). Commissions and Related Fees for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 4% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. Other Revenue, net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 increased versus the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily reflecting gains on the investment funds portfolio, which is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program. Adjusted Expenses Adjusted compensation costs were $302.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 19% from the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 58.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted compensation costs were $537.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted compensation ratio was 58.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, flat compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Adjusted compensation ratio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflects the elevated level of expense associated with the significant investment in Advisory talent, as well as increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in prior years. Adjusted Non-compensation Costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $83.2 million, up 14% from the second quarter of last year. The increase in Adjusted Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel and increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, and increased costs related to technology initiatives. The ratio of Adjusted Non-compensation Costs to Adjusted Net Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of 16.0% decreased from 16.6% for the second quarter of last year, primarily driven by higher Net Revenues in the Investment Banking business in 2019. Adjusted Non-compensation Costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $160.1 million, up 14% from the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Adjusted Non-compensation Costs versus last year reflects the addition of personnel, increased occupancy costs, principally related to higher expenses associated with the expansion of our headquarters in New York, increased costs related to technology initiatives and increased professional fees. In addition, the increase in Adjusted Non-compensation Costs versus last year also reflects an increase in client related expenses which are subject to reimbursement from clients currently and in future periods. The level of these costs was elevated during the period, as deal activity remained high. The ratio of Adjusted Non-compensation Costs to Adjusted Net Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of 17.4% increased from 15.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily driven by higher occupancy costs in 2019.

Investment Management

Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Net Revenues:





















Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 14,653



$ 14,292



3%

$ 28,992



$ 28,172



3% Other Revenue, net 2,241



632



255%

3,997



2,240



78% Net Revenues 16,894



14,924



13%

32,989



30,412



8%























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 8,411



7,449



13%

16,955



15,404



10% Non-compensation Costs 3,514



3,229



9%

7,211



6,547



10% Total Expenses 11,925



10,678



12%

24,166



21,951



10%























Operating Income $ 4,969



$ 4,246



17%

$ 8,823



$ 8,461



4%























Compensation Ratio 49.8 %

49.9 %





51.4 %

50.7 %



Non-compensation Ratio 20.8 %

21.6 %





21.9 %

21.5 %



Operating Margin 29.4 %

28.5 %





26.7 %

27.8 %



























Assets Under Management (in millions)(1) $ 10,075



$ 9,607



5%

$ 10,075



$ 9,607



5%























(1) Assets Under Management reflect end of period amounts from our consolidated subsidiaries. Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

(dollars in thousands) Asset Management and Administration Fees:





















Wealth Management $ 11,815

$ 11,297

5%

$ 23,253

$ 22,266

4% Institutional Asset Management 604

873

(31%)

1,549

1,659

(7%) Equity in Earnings of Affiliates(1) 2,234

2,122

5%

4,190

4,247

(1%) Total Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 14,653

$ 14,292

3%

$ 28,992

$ 28,172

3%























(1) Equity in ABS and Atalanta Sosnoff on a U.S. GAAP basis are reclassified from Asset Management and Administration Fees to Income from Equity Method Investments. Adjusted Asset Management and Administration Fees of $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 3% compared to the second quarter of last year. Fees from Wealth Management clients increased 5%, as associated AUM increased 8%. Equity in Earnings of Affiliates of $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased relative to the second quarter of last year, driven principally by higher income earned in the second quarter of 2019 by Atalanta Sosnoff and ABS. Adjusted Asset Management and Administration Fees of $29.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 3% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Fees from Wealth Management clients increased 4%, as associated AUM increased 8%. Equity in Earnings of Affiliates of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 1% relative to the six months ended June 30, 2018, driven principally by lower income earned by ABS in 2019. Adjusted Expenses Investment Management's Adjusted expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $11.9 million, up 12% compared to the second quarter of last year, principally due to an increase in compensation costs. Investment Management's Adjusted expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $24.2 million, up 10% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, principally due to an increase in compensation costs. Balance Sheet The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, holding cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $591.4 million at June 30, 2019. Current assets exceed current liabilities by $651.6 million at June 30, 2019. Amounts due related to the Long-Term Notes Payable were $168.7 million at June 30, 2019. The Company adopted the new accounting guidance on leases under ASU 2016-02 during the first quarter of 2019, which replaced legacy lease guidance. This resulted in the recognition of $217.9 million of lease liabilities on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019, along with associated right-of-use assets. Capital Transactions On July 23, 2019, the Board of Directors of Evercore declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on September 13, 2019 to common stockholders of record on August 30, 2019. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 19 thousand shares from employees for the net settlement of stock-based compensation awards at an average price per share of $90.79, and approximately 1.3 million shares at an average price per share of $84.20 in open market transactions pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program. The aggregate approximately 1.3 million shares were acquired at an average price per share of $84.30. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares from employees for the net settlement of stock-based compensation awards at an average price per share of $89.55, and approximately 1.5 million shares at an average price per share of $82.40 in open market transactions pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program. The aggregate approximately 2.5 million shares were acquired at an average price per share of $85.23. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company granted to certain employees approximately 2.5 million unvested RSUs. The total shares available to be granted in the future under the Amended and Restated 2016 Evercore Inc. Stock Incentive Plan was approximately 2.9 million as of June 30, 2019. Reclassifications During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's Adjusted presentation for current and prior periods was revised to eliminate the netting of client related expenses, expenses associated with revenue sharing engagements with third parties and provisions for uncollected receivables with their related revenue. The revised presentation reflects the expense and related revenue gross. The Company revised its presentation for these expenses in order to align with the treatment under U.S. GAAP. There was no impact on Adjusted Operating Income, Net Income or Earnings Per Share. Further details of these reclassifications, as well as a revised Adjusted presentation for the quarterly and full year results for 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available on the For Investors section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com. Conference Call Evercore will host a related conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, accessible via telephone and the Internet. Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 359-9508 (toll-free domestic) or (224) 357-2393 (international); passcode: 5992418. Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for one week via telephone starting approximately one hour after the call ends. The replay can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 (toll-free domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international); passcode: 5992418. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the For Investors section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com. The webcast will be archived on Evercore's website for 30 days after the call. About Evercore Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Head of Investor Relations, Evercore

212-857-3100



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

212-371-5999 Basis of Alternative Financial Statement Presentation Our Adjusted results are a non-GAAP measure. As discussed further under "Non-GAAP Measures", Evercore believes that the disclosed Adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and better reflect management's view of operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of our U.S. GAAP results to Adjusted results is presented in the tables included in Annex I. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, Evercore's operations and financial performance. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "backlog," "believes," "expects," "potential," "probable," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in Evercore's business. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Evercore believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" discussed in Evercore's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and Registration Statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Evercore to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can Evercore assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and Evercore does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Evercore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. With respect to any securities offered by any private equity fund referenced herein, such securities have not been, and will not be registered, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. ANNEX I Schedule Page Number

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 A-1 Adjusted:



Adjusted Results (Unaudited) A-2

U.S. GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Results (Unaudited) A-4

U.S. GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Results for the Trailing Twelve Months (Unaudited) A-5

U.S. GAAP Segment Reconciliation to Adjusted Results for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) A-6

U.S. GAAP Segment Reconciliation to Adjusted Results for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) A-7

U.S. GAAP Segment Reconciliation to Consolidated Results (Unaudited) A-8

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Adjusted Financial Data A-9 EVERCORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenues













Investment Banking:













Advisory Fees $ 443,580

$ 362,995

$ 769,424

$ 741,310 Underwriting Fees 16,910

21,065

43,830

51,344 Commissions and Related Fees 48,660

51,076

90,597

94,110 Asset Management and Administration Fees 12,419

12,170

24,802

23,925 Other Revenue, Including Interest and Investments 13,640

6,239

25,975

10,768 Total Revenues 535,209

453,545

954,628

921,457 Interest Expense(1) 4,163

5,068

8,255

9,417 Net Revenues 531,046

448,477

946,373

912,040















Expenses













Employee Compensation and Benefits 314,323

265,591

561,955

541,085 Occupancy and Equipment Rental 18,062

14,478

34,279

27,882 Professional Fees 20,511

20,833

39,335

36,883 Travel and Related Expenses 19,397

17,622

37,061

33,978 Communications and Information Services 11,481

10,360

22,627

21,044 Depreciation and Amortization 7,666

6,746

14,704

13,394 Execution, Clearing and Custody Fees 3,199

1,560

6,218

4,750 Special Charges 1,029

—

2,058

1,897 Acquisition and Transition Costs —

—

108

21 Other Operating Expenses 8,544

6,505

17,384

13,775 Total Expenses 404,212

343,695

735,729

694,709















Income Before Income from Equity Method Investments and Income Taxes 126,834

104,782

210,644

217,331 Income from Equity Method Investments 2,453

2,419

4,664

4,544 Income Before Income Taxes 129,287

107,201

215,308

221,875 Provision for Income Taxes 32,030

25,541

39,851

30,479 Net Income 97,257

81,660

175,457

191,396 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 15,515

12,729

26,483

26,922 Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. $ 81,742

$ 68,931

$ 148,974

$ 164,474















Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. Common Shareholders $ 81,742

$ 68,931

$ 148,974

$ 164,474















Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding:













Basic 40,546

40,889

40,522

40,653 Diluted 43,376

45,299

43,766

45,377















Net Income Per Share Attributable to Evercore Inc. Common Shareholders:













Basic $ 2.02

$ 1.69

$ 3.68

$ 4.05 Diluted $ 1.88

$ 1.52

$ 3.40

$ 3.62















(1) Includes interest expense on long-term debt and interest expense on short-term repurchase agreements.

















Adjusted Results Throughout the discussion of Evercore's business segments and elsewhere in this release, information is presented on an Adjusted basis (formerly called "Adjusted Pro Forma"), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") measure. Adjusted results begin with information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), adjusted to exclude certain items and reflect the conversion of vested and certain unvested Evercore LP Units and Interests, as well as Acquisition Related Share Issuances and Unvested Restricted Stock Units granted to ISI employees, into Class A shares. Evercore believes that the disclosed Adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and facilitate an understanding of Evercore's operating results. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its operating performance, as well as the performance of individual employees. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These Adjusted amounts are allocated to the Company's two business segments: Investment Banking and Investment Management. The differences between the Adjusted and U.S. GAAP results are as follows: Assumed Vesting of Evercore LP Units and Exchange into Class A Shares. The Company incurred expenses, in Employee Compensation and Benefits, resulting from the vesting of Class E LP Units issued in conjunction with the acquisition of ISI, as well as the Class H LP Interests and Class J LP Units. The amount of expense for the Class H LP Interests was based on the determination if it was probable that Evercore ISI would achieve certain earnings and margin targets in 2017 and in future periods. The Adjusted results assume these LP Units and certain Class H LP Interests have vested and have been exchanged for Class A shares. Accordingly, any expense associated with these units and interests, and related awards, is excluded from the Adjusted results, and the noncontrolling interest related to these units is converted to a controlling interest. The Company's management believes that it is useful to provide the per-share effect associated with the assumed conversion of these previously granted equity interests, and thus the Adjusted results reflect the exchange of certain vested and unvested Evercore LP partnership units and interests and IPO related restricted stock unit awards into Class A shares. Adjustments Associated with Business Combinations and Divestitures. The following charges resulting from business combinations and divestitures have been excluded from the Adjusted results because the Company's Management believes that operating performance is more comparable across periods excluding the effects of these acquisition-related charges: Amortization of Intangible Assets and Other Purchase Accounting-related Amortization. Amortization of intangible assets and other purchase accounting-related amortization from the acquisition of ISI and certain other acquisitions. Acquisition and Transition Costs. Primarily professional fees incurred and costs related to transitioning acquisitions or divestitures. Gain on Sale of Institutional Trust and Independent Fiduciary business of ETC. The gain resulting from the sale of the Institutional Trust and Independent Fiduciary business of ETC in the fourth quarter of 2017. Foreign Exchange Gains / (Losses). Release of cumulative foreign exchange losses resulting from the restructuring of our equity method investment in G5 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Special Charges. Expenses during 2019 that are excluded from the Adjusted presentation relate to the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements in conjunction with the previously announced expansion of our headquarters in New York . Expenses during 2018 that are excluded from the Adjusted presentation relate to separation benefits and costs of terminating certain contracts associated with closing the agency trading platform in the U.K. Income Taxes. Evercore is organized as a series of Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, C-Corporations and a Public Corporation and therefore, not all of the Company's income is subject to corporate-level taxes. As a result, adjustments have been made to the Adjusted earnings to assume that the Company is subject to the statutory tax rates of a C-Corporation under a conventional corporate tax structure in the U.S. at the prevailing corporate rates and that all deferred tax assets relating to foreign operations are fully realizable within the structure on a consolidated basis. This assumption is consistent with the assumption that certain Evercore LP Units are vested and exchanged into Class A shares, as discussed in Item 1 above, as the assumed exchange would change the tax structure of the Company.

Excluded from the Company's Adjusted results are adjustments related to the impact of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was signed into law on December 22, 2017 , which resulted in a reduction in income tax rates in the U.S. in 2018 and future years. The tax reform resulted in an estimated adjustment to Other Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $77.5 million related to the re-measurement of amounts due pursuant to our tax receivable agreement, which was reduced due to the lower enacted income tax rates in the U.S. in 2018 and future years. Presentation of Interest Expense. The Adjusted results present interest expense on short-term repurchase agreements, within the Investment Management segment, in Other Revenues, net, as the Company's Management believes it is more meaningful to present the spread on net interest resulting from the matched financial assets and liabilities. In addition, Adjusted Investment Banking and Investment Management Operating Income are presented before interest expense on debt, which is included in interest expense on a U.S. GAAP basis. Presentation of Income from Equity Method Investments. The Adjusted results present Income from Equity Method Investments within Revenue as the Company's Management believes it is a more meaningful presentation.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net Revenues - U.S. GAAP $ 531,046



$ 448,477



$ 946,373



$ 912,040

Income from Equity Method Investments (1) 2,453



2,419



4,664



4,544

Interest Expense on Debt (2) 2,304



2,300



4,568



4,561

Net Revenues - Adjusted $ 535,803



$ 453,196



$ 955,605



$ 921,145

















Compensation Expense - U.S. GAAP $ 314,323



$ 265,591



$ 561,955



$ 541,085

Amortization of LP Units and Certain Other Awards (3) (3,723)



(3,723)



(7,795)



(7,706)

Compensation Expense - Adjusted $ 310,600



$ 261,868



$ 554,160



$ 533,379

















Operating Income - U.S. GAAP $ 126,834



$ 104,782



$ 210,644



$ 217,331

Income from Equity Method Investments (1) 2,453



2,419



4,664



4,544

Pre-Tax Income - U.S. GAAP 129,287



107,201



215,308



221,875

Amortization of LP Units and Certain Other Awards (3) 3,723



3,723



7,795



7,706

Special Charges (4) 1,029



—



2,058



1,897

Intangible Asset Amortization / Other Purchase Accounting-related Amortization (5a) 2,157



2,157



4,314



4,314

Acquisition and Transition Costs (5b) —



—



108



21

Pre-Tax Income - Adjusted 136,196



113,081



229,583



235,813

Interest Expense on Debt (2) 2,304



2,300



4,568



4,561

Operating Income - Adjusted $ 138,500



$ 115,381



$ 234,151



$ 240,374

















Provision for Income Taxes - U.S. GAAP $ 32,030



$ 25,541



$ 39,851



$ 30,479

Income Taxes (6) 2,236



2,728



4,790



5,461

Provision for Income Taxes - Adjusted $ 34,266



$ 28,269



$ 44,641



$ 35,940

















Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. - U.S. GAAP $ 81,742



$ 68,931



$ 148,974



$ 164,474

Amortization of LP Units and Certain Other Awards (3) 3,723



3,723



7,795



7,706

Special Charges (4) 1,029



—



2,058



1,897

Intangible Asset Amortization / Other Purchase Accounting-related Amortization (5a) 2,157



2,157



4,314



4,314

Acquisition and Transition Costs (5b) —



—



108



21

Income Taxes (6) (2,236)



(2,728)



(4,790)



(5,461)

Noncontrolling Interest (7) 14,581



11,114



24,237



24,030

Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. - Adjusted $ 100,996



$ 83,197



$ 182,696



$ 196,981

















Diluted Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP 43,376



45,299



43,766



45,377

LP Units (8) 5,311



5,133



5,200



5,179

Unvested Restricted Stock Units - Event Based (8) 12



12



12



12

Diluted Shares Outstanding - Adjusted 48,699



50,444



48,978



50,568

















Key Metrics: (a)













Diluted Earnings Per Share - U.S. GAAP $ 1.88



$ 1.52



$ 3.40



$ 3.62

Diluted Earnings Per Share - Adjusted $ 2.07



$ 1.65



$ 3.73



$ 3.90

















Compensation Ratio - U.S. GAAP 59.2 %

59.2 %

59.4 %

59.3 % Compensation Ratio - Adjusted 58.0 %

57.8 %

58.0 %

57.9 %















Operating Margin - U.S. GAAP 23.9 %

23.4 %

22.3 %

23.8 % Operating Margin - Adjusted 25.8 %

25.5 %

24.5 %

26.1 %















Effective Tax Rate - U.S. GAAP 24.8 %

23.8 %

18.5 %

13.7 % Effective Tax Rate - Adjusted 25.2 %

25.0 %

19.4 %

15.2 %















(a) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED)

Consolidated

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net Revenues - U.S. GAAP $ 2,099,038



$ 1,858,672

Income from Equity Method Investments (1) 9,414



9,702

Interest Expense on Debt (2) 9,208



9,515

Adjustment to Tax Receivable Agreement Liability (6) —



(77,535)

Gain on Sale of Institutional Trust and Independent Fiduciary business of ETC (9) —



(7,808)

Foreign Exchange Losses from G5 Transaction (10) —



16,266

Net Revenues - Adjusted $ 2,117,660



$ 1,808,812









Compensation Expense - U.S. GAAP $ 1,218,043



$ 1,061,183

Amortization of LP Units / Interests and Certain Other Awards (3) (15,330)



(23,419)

Compensation Expense - Adjusted $ 1,202,713



$ 1,037,764









Compensation Ratio - U.S. GAAP (a) 58.0 %

57.1 % Compensation Ratio - Adjusted (a) 56.8 %

57.4 %









Investment Banking

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net Revenues - U.S. GAAP $ 2,043,722



$ 1,792,964

Income from Equity Method Investments (1) 695



610

Interest Expense on Debt (2) 9,208



9,515

Adjustment to Tax Receivable Agreement Liability (6) —



(77,535)

Foreign Exchange Losses from G5 Transaction (10) —



16,266

Net Revenues - Adjusted $ 2,053,625



$ 1,741,820









Compensation Expense - U.S. GAAP $ 1,185,488



$ 1,028,506

Amortization of LP Units / Interests and Certain Other Awards (3) (15,330)



(23,419)

Compensation Expense - Adjusted $ 1,170,158



$ 1,005,087









Compensation Ratio - U.S. GAAP (a) 58.0 %

57.4 % Compensation Ratio - Adjusted (a) 57.0 %

57.7 %







(a) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED)

























Investment Banking Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues:





















Investment Banking:





















Advisory Fees $ 443,580



$ 219

(1) $ 443,799



$ 769,424



$ 474

(1) $ 769,898

Underwriting Fees 16,910



—



16,910



43,830



—



43,830

Commissions and Related Fees 48,660



—



48,660



90,597



—



90,597

Other Revenue, net 7,236



2,304

(2) 9,540



13,723



4,568

(2) 18,291

Net Revenues 516,386



2,523



518,909



917,574



5,042



922,616

























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 305,912



(3,723)

(3) 302,189



545,000



(7,795)

(3) 537,205

Non-compensation Costs 85,346



(2,157)

(5) 83,189



164,397



(4,314)

(5) 160,083

Special Charges 1,029



(1,029)

(4) —



2,058



(2,058)

(4) —

Total Expenses 392,287



(6,909)



385,378



711,455



(14,167)



697,288

























Operating Income (a) $ 124,099



$ 9,432



$ 133,531



$ 206,119



$ 19,209



$ 225,328

























Compensation Ratio (b) 59.2 %





58.2 %

59.4 %





58.2 % Operating Margin (b) 24.0 %





25.7 %

22.5 %





24.4 %

























Investment Management Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues:





















Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,419



$ 2,234

(1) $ 14,653



$ 24,802



$ 4,190

(1) $ 28,992

Other Revenue, net 2,241



—



2,241



3,997



—



3,997

Net Revenues 14,660



2,234



16,894



28,799



4,190



32,989

























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 8,411



—



8,411



16,955



—



16,955

Non-compensation Costs 3,514



—



3,514



7,319



(108)

(5) 7,211

Total Expenses 11,925



—



11,925



24,274



(108)



24,166

























Operating Income (a) $ 2,735



$ 2,234



$ 4,969



$ 4,525



$ 4,298



$ 8,823

























Compensation Ratio (b) 57.4 %





49.8 %

58.9 %





51.4 % Operating Margin (b) 18.7 %





29.4 %

15.7 %





26.7 %























(a) Operating Income for U.S. GAAP excludes Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments. (b) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED)

























Investment Banking Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues:





















Investment Banking:





















Advisory Fees $ 362,995



$ 297

(1) $ 363,292



$ 741,310



$ 297

(1) $ 741,607

Underwriting Fees 21,065



—



21,065



51,344



—



51,344

Commissions and Related Fees 51,076



—



51,076



94,110



—



94,110

Other Revenue, net 539



2,300

(2) 2,839



(889)



4,561

(2) 3,672

Net Revenues 435,675



2,597



438,272



885,875



4,858



890,733

























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 258,142



(3,723)

(3) 254,419



525,681



(7,706)

(3) 517,975

Non-compensation Costs 74,875



(2,157)

(5) 72,718



145,159



(4,314)

(5) 140,845

Special Charges —



—



—



1,897



(1,897)

(4) —

Total Expenses 333,017



(5,880)



327,137



672,737



(13,917)



658,820

























Operating Income (a) $ 102,658



$ 8,477



$ 111,135



$ 213,138



$ 18,775



$ 231,913

























Compensation Ratio (b) 59.3 %





58.1 %

59.3 %





58.2 % Operating Margin (b) 23.6 %





25.4 %

24.1 %





26.0 %

























Investment Management Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis

U.S. GAAP

Basis

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues:





















Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,170



$ 2,122

(1) $ 14,292



$ 23,925



$ 4,247

(1) $ 28,172

Other Revenue, net 632



—



632



2,240



—



2,240

Net Revenues 12,802



2,122



14,924



26,165



4,247



30,412

























Expenses:





















Employee Compensation and Benefits 7,449



—



7,449



15,404



—



15,404

Non-compensation Costs 3,229



—



3,229



6,568



(21)

(5) 6,547

Total Expenses 10,678



—



10,678



21,972



(21)



21,951

























Operating Income (a) $ 2,124



$ 2,122



$ 4,246



$ 4,193



$ 4,268



$ 8,461

























Compensation Ratio (b) 58.2 %





49.9 %

58.9 %





50.7 % Operating Margin (b) 16.6 %





28.5 %

16.0 %





27.8 %























(a) Operating Income for U.S. GAAP excludes Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments. (b) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED)

















U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Investment Banking













Net Revenues:













Investment Banking:













Advisory Fees $ 443,580

$ 362,995

$ 769,424

$ 741,310 Underwriting Fees 16,910

21,065

43,830

51,344 Commissions and Related Fees 48,660

51,076

90,597

94,110 Other Revenue, net 7,236

539

13,723

(889) Net Revenues 516,386

435,675

917,574

885,875















Expenses:













Employee Compensation and Benefits 305,912

258,142

545,000

525,681 Non-compensation Costs 85,346

74,875

164,397

145,159 Special Charges 1,029

—

2,058

1,897 Total Expenses 392,287

333,017

711,455

672,737















Operating Income (a) $ 124,099

$ 102,658

$ 206,119

$ 213,138















Investment Management













Net Revenues:













Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 12,419

$ 12,170

$ 24,802

$ 23,925 Other Revenue, net 2,241

632

3,997

2,240 Net Revenues 14,660

12,802

28,799

26,165















Expenses:













Employee Compensation and Benefits 8,411

7,449

16,955

15,404 Non-compensation Costs 3,514

3,229

7,319

6,568 Total Expenses 11,925

10,678

24,274

21,972















Operating Income (a) $ 2,735

$ 2,124

$ 4,525

$ 4,193















Total













Net Revenues:













Investment Banking:













Advisory Fees $ 443,580

$ 362,995

$ 769,424

$ 741,310 Underwriting Fees 16,910

21,065

43,830

51,344 Commissions and Related Fees 48,660

51,076

90,597

94,110 Asset Management and Administration Fees 12,419

12,170

24,802

23,925 Other Revenue, net 9,477

1,171

17,720

1,351 Net Revenues 531,046

448,477

946,373

912,040















Expenses:













Employee Compensation and Benefits 314,323

265,591

561,955

541,085 Non-compensation Costs 88,860

78,104

171,716

151,727 Special Charges 1,029

—

2,058

1,897 Total Expenses 404,212

343,695

735,729

694,709















Operating Income (a) $ 126,834

$ 104,782

$ 210,644

$ 217,331















(a) Operating Income excludes Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments. Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Adjusted Financial Data For further information on these adjustments, see page A-2. Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments has been reclassified to Revenue in the Adjusted presentation. Interest Expense on Debt is excluded from Net Revenues and presented below Operating Income in the Adjusted results and is included in Interest Expense on a U.S. GAAP basis. Expenses incurred from the assumed vesting of Class E LP Units, Class H LP Interests and Class J LP Units issued in conjunction with the acquisition of ISI are excluded from the Adjusted presentation. Expenses during 2019 that are excluded from the Adjusted presentation relate to the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements in conjunction with the previously announced expansion of our headquarters in New York . Expenses during 2018 that are excluded from the Adjusted presentation relate to separation benefits and costs of terminating certain contracts associated with closing the agency trading platform in the U.K. Non-compensation Costs on an Adjusted basis reflect the following adjustments:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

U.S. GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

(dollars in thousands) Occupancy and Equipment Rental $ 18,062

$ —

$ 18,062 Professional Fees 20,511

—

20,511 Travel and Related Expenses 19,397

—

19,397 Communications and Information Services 11,481

—

11,481 Depreciation and Amortization 7,666

(2,157) (5a) 5,509 Execution, Clearing and Custody Fees 3,199

—

3,199 Other Operating Expenses 8,544

—

8,544 Total Non-compensation Costs $ 88,860

$ (2,157)

$ 86,703













Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

U.S. GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

(dollars in thousands) Occupancy and Equipment Rental $ 14,478

$ —

$ 14,478 Professional Fees 20,833

—

20,833 Travel and Related Expenses 17,622

—

17,622 Communications and Information Services 10,360

—

10,360 Depreciation and Amortization 6,746

(2,157) (5a) 4,589 Execution, Clearing and Custody Fees 1,560

—

1,560 Other Operating Expenses 6,505

—

6,505 Total Non-compensation Costs $ 78,104

$ (2,157)

$ 75,947













Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

U.S. GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

(dollars in thousands) Occupancy and Equipment Rental $ 34,279

$ —

$ 34,279 Professional Fees 39,335

—

39,335 Travel and Related Expenses 37,061

—

37,061 Communications and Information Services 22,627

—

22,627 Depreciation and Amortization 14,704

(4,314) (5a) 10,390 Execution, Clearing and Custody Fees 6,218

—

6,218 Acquisition and Transition Costs 108

(108) (5b) — Other Operating Expenses 17,384

—

17,384 Total Non-compensation Costs $ 171,716

$ (4,422)

$ 167,294













Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

U.S. GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted

(dollars in thousands) Occupancy and Equipment Rental $ 27,882

$ —

$ 27,882 Professional Fees 36,883

—

36,883 Travel and Related Expenses 33,978

—

33,978 Communications and Information Services 21,044

—

21,044 Depreciation and Amortization 13,394

(4,314) (5a) 9,080 Execution, Clearing and Custody Fees 4,750

—

4,750 Acquisition and Transition Costs 21

(21) (5b) — Other Operating Expenses 13,775

—

13,775 Total Non-compensation Costs $ 151,727

$ (4,335)

$ 147,392

(5a) The exclusion from the Adjusted presentation of expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets and other purchase accounting-related amortization from the acquisition of ISI and certain other acquisitions. (5b) Primarily the exclusion from the Adjusted presentation of professional fees incurred and costs related to transitioning acquisitions or divestitures. (6) Evercore is organized as a series of Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, C-Corporations and a Public Corporation and therefore, not all of the Company's income is subject to corporate-level taxes. As a result, adjustments have been made to the Adjusted earnings to assume that the Company is subject to the statutory tax rates of a C-Corporation under a conventional corporate tax structure in the U.S. at the prevailing corporate rates and that all deferred tax assets relating to foreign operations are fully realizable within the structure on a consolidated basis. This assumption is consistent with the assumption that certain Evercore LP Units are vested and exchanged into Class A shares, as the assumed exchange would change the tax structure of the Company. Excluded from the Company's Adjusted results are adjustments related to the impact of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was signed into law on December 22, 2017, which resulted in a reduction in income tax rates in the U.S. in 2018 and future years. The tax reform resulted in an estimated adjustment to Other Revenue of $77.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 related to the re-measurement of amounts due pursuant to our tax receivable agreement, which was reduced due to the lower enacted income tax rates in the U.S. in 2018 and future years. (7) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate noncontrolling interest related to all Evercore LP partnership units which are assumed to be converted to Class A common stock in the Adjusted presentation. (8) Assumes the vesting, and exchange into Class A shares, of certain Evercore LP partnership units and IPO related restricted stock unit awards in the Adjusted presentation. In the computation of outstanding common stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share, the Evercore LP partnership units are anti-dilutive. (9) The gain resulting from the sale of the Institutional Trust and Independent Fiduciary business of ETC in the fourth quarter of 2017 is excluded from the Adjusted presentation. (10) Release of cumulative foreign exchange losses resulting from the restructuring of our equity method investment in G5 in the fourth quarter of 2017 are excluded from the Adjusted presentation. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evercore-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-quarterly-dividend-of-0-58-per-share-300889951.html SOURCE Evercore Inc.

