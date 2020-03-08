Evercore : Shane Gong Joins Evercore as Managing Director in the Firm's Private Capital Advisory Group

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Shane Gong has joined the Firm’s Private Capital Advisory group (“PCA”) as a Managing Director. Mr. Gong will be based in Singapore and lead the Firm’s PCA business across the Asia Pacific region, focusing on institutional investors and fund sponsors.

Mr. Gong has over 20 years of experience in private equity and investment banking across Asia Pacific, most recently as Executive Director and head of the Singapore office of CPE Capital (formerly CHAMP Private Equity) where he was responsible for regional direct growth and buyout investments, investor relations and fundraising. Prior to CPE Capital, Mr. Gong worked at N.M. Rothschild & Sons as head of Asian Consumer Sector M&A, and at the Macquarie Group.

Mr. Gong commented, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Evercore’s PCA business in Asia. Evercore is a pioneer in the private equity secondaries market and has advised on the highest profile LP and GP-led deals in North America and Europe. Asia is experiencing rising demand from regional private equity investors for secondary market liquidity solutions and I am excited by the opportunity to build on Evercore’s preeminent position.”

Keith Magnus, co-Chairman of Evercore’s business in Asia and member of the Firm’s global management committee, added, “We are delighted to welcome Shane to the Singapore office. Evercore has built a market-leading M&A business in the region and is committed to growing our presence in Singapore. We welcome the additional capabilities the PCA business delivers.”

Nigel Dawn, Head of PCA, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Shane to Evercore to spearhead Evercore’s PCA business in Asia. We look forward to building on our strong existing Asia franchise to further service Asia-based institutional investors and fund sponsors.”

Mr. Gong holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the University of Melbourne.

