EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
Evercore : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 22, 2020

07/08/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Evercore will host a related conference call, accessible via telephone and the internet, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Ralph L. Schlosstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, John S. Weinberg, Executive Chairman, and Robert B. Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Firm’s second quarter 2020 financial results. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session. This conference call is expected to last approximately one hour.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 359-9508 (toll-free domestic) or (224) 357-2393 (international); passcode: 1093344. Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for one week via telephone starting approximately one hour after the call ends. The replay can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 (toll-free domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international); passcode: 1093344. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the For Investors section of Evercore’s website at www.evercore.com. The webcast will be archived on Evercore’s website for 30 days after the call.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 545 M - -
Net income 2020 64,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 4,18%
Capitalization 2 251 M 2 251 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart EVERCORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Evercore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERCORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 66,22 $
Last Close Price 55,53 $
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph L. Schlosstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger C. Altman Senior Co-Chairman
John S. Weinberg Executive Co-Chairman
Robert B. Walsh Chief Financial Officer
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERCORE INC.-25.72%2 251
MORGAN STANLEY-7.10%74 828
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.30%71 488
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED23.04%52 932
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.74.70%47 578
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.07%43 630
