Everest Re : Insurance® Adds Martin Leeks as Lloyd's Syndicate Underwriter

07/05/2019 | 09:18am EDT

London, England - July 5, 2019 -Everest Insurance® International is pleased to announce the addition of Martin Leeks to its Lloyd's Syndicate 2786 as a Medical Malpractice and Multi-National/ Specialty Underwriter. Martin will be responsible for the development of the Medical Malpractice European SME underwriting strategy while assisting the casualty underwriting team in their portfolio development. He will be based in London.

Martin brings over 30 years of industry experience to Everest. He most recently held the title Head of Casualty - UK & Southern Europe at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Martin has also spent time in various underwriting roles at MS Amlin, Chartis, ACE, Zurich Financial Services, and Eagle Star.

Vincent Vandendael, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Insurance® International, commented, 'We are pleased to welcome Martin to our Lloyd's Syndicate team. His extensive Medical Malpractice underwriting experience and comprehensive understanding of complex risks will be vital assets to our team as he works with the underwriting teams throughout Everest Insurance® International to identify profitable new revenue streams across the London and European insurance markets.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Everest Insurance® markets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:17:04 UTC
