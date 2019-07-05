Everest Re : Insurance® Adds Martin Leeks as Lloyd's Syndicate Underwriter

London, England - July 5, 2019 -Everest Insurance® International is pleased to announce the addition of Martin Leeks to its Lloyd's Syndicate 2786 as a Medical Malpractice and Multi-National/ Specialty Underwriter. Martin will be responsible for the development of the Medical Malpractice European SME underwriting strategy while assisting the casualty underwriting team in their portfolio development. He will be based in London.

Martin brings over 30 years of industry experience to Everest. He most recently held the title Head of Casualty - UK & Southern Europe at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Martin has also spent time in various underwriting roles at MS Amlin, Chartis, ACE, Zurich Financial Services, and Eagle Star.

Vincent Vandendael, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Insurance® International, commented, 'We are pleased to welcome Martin to our Lloyd's Syndicate team. His extensive Medical Malpractice underwriting experience and comprehensive understanding of complex risks will be vital assets to our team as he works with the underwriting teams throughout Everest Insurance® International to identify profitable new revenue streams across the London and European insurance markets.'

