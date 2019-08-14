Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Everest Re Group    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP

(RE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Everest Re : Insurance® Adds to Excess Casualty Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, New York- August 14, 2019 - Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the company's Excess Casualty team.

  • Rey Haliti joins Everest as a Director in the Excess Casualty group. Prior to joining Everest Insurance®, Rey spent over 5 years at Chubb as an Assistant Vice President, Excess Casualty. He previously worked at AIG as a Senior Underwriter of Excess Casualty National Accounts. Rey began his insurance career as a Claims Analyst at AIG. He is an alumnus of Queens College.
  • Auberson Eustache joins Everest Insurance® as a Manager. Most recently, he spent time as an Excess & Umbrella Senior Underwriter at Crum & Forster. Previously, he worked as an underwriter at XL Group and Old Republic Construction Program Group, and as an Account Executive for Marsh. Auberson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Risk Management & Insurance and Finance from St. John's University and has earned the CPCU, CRIS, and ARM designations.

Rey and Auberson will both be based in the company's NYC office, reporting in to Jake Sokol, Vice President and Regional Manager of Excess Casualty.

'We are excited to have Rey and Auberson join our Excess Casualty team here at Everest,' said Sokol. 'Both underwriters come to us with specialized knowledge in the Excess space, as well as broader experience in the industry. Rey and Auberson will help us continue to provide exceptional service and customized solutions for our clients.'

Debra Weiser, Head of Excess Casualty, added, 'On the heels of our recent team expansions in the Midwest and West regions, these additions serve to strengthen our commitment to providing localized underwriting for our clients and brokers.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Everest Insurance® markets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 17:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVEREST RE GROUP
01:57pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Adds to Excess Casualty Group
PU
08/09EVEREST RE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/08EVEREST RE : Insurance® Names Vahan Paretchan Risk Management East Region Leader
PU
08/06EVEREST RE GROUP LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/06EVEREST RE : Insurance® Launches Elevation REIT Management Liability Policy
PU
08/01Everest Re Taps Chubb's Andrade as Next President, CEO
DJ
08/01EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. : Appoints Juan C. Andrade Chief Operating Officer
BU
07/29EVEREST RE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29EVEREST RE GROUP LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/29EVEREST RE : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 848 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 132 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 9,09x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 10 293 M
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 264,45  $
Last Close Price 252,64  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic James Addesso President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Craig W. Howie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph H. Groce Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP16.02%10 293
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG14.51%34 871
SWISS RE9.25%29 921
SWISS RE AG - ADR10.21%29 921
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG22.09%19 341
HANNOVER RUECK SE (ADR)19.37%19 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group