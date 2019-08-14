Everest Re : Insurance® Adds to Excess Casualty Group

NEW YORK, New York- August 14, 2019 - Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the company's Excess Casualty team.

Rey Haliti joins Everest as a Director in the Excess Casualty group. Prior to joining Everest Insurance ® , Rey spent over 5 years at Chubb as an Assistant Vice President, Excess Casualty. He previously worked at AIG as a Senior Underwriter of Excess Casualty National Accounts. Rey began his insurance career as a Claims Analyst at AIG. He is an alumnus of Queens College.

Auberson Eustache joins Everest Insurance ® as a Manager. Most recently, he spent time as an Excess & Umbrella Senior Underwriter at Crum & Forster. Previously, he worked as an underwriter at XL Group and Old Republic Construction Program Group, and as an Account Executive for Marsh. Auberson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Risk Management & Insurance and Finance from St. John's University and has earned the CPCU, CRIS, and ARM designations.

Rey and Auberson will both be based in the company's NYC office, reporting in to Jake Sokol, Vice President and Regional Manager of Excess Casualty.

'We are excited to have Rey and Auberson join our Excess Casualty team here at Everest,' said Sokol. 'Both underwriters come to us with specialized knowledge in the Excess space, as well as broader experience in the industry. Rey and Auberson will help us continue to provide exceptional service and customized solutions for our clients.'

Debra Weiser, Head of Excess Casualty, added, 'On the heels of our recent team expansions in the Midwest and West regions, these additions serve to strengthen our commitment to providing localized underwriting for our clients and brokers.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

® markets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at Everest Insurancemarkets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com