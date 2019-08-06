Everest Re : Insurance® Launches Elevation REIT Management Liability Policy

NEW YORK, New York - August 6, 2019 -- Everest Insurance® announced today the release of their new Everest Elevation® REIT Management Liability Policy ('Everest Elevation'), which provides management liability coverage for real estate investment trusts ('REITs'). The Financial Lines group at Everest Insurance® offers industry-specific management liability insurance on a primary and excess basis.

The new form has been designed to address D&O exposures specific to REITs. The form's streamlined structure is easy to navigate and provides market-leading D&O terms similar to those offered in Everest's new Management Liability Policy, which was released in April 2018. Notable coverage features include formal entity investigation coverage (separate from Reg FD coverage), pre-claim expense coverage, and broad definition of controlled entity.

'At Everest, with each product that we bring to market, we are committed to providing enhanced value to our customers,' said Charlie Higham, Head of Financial Institutions. 'Everest Elevation® is an innovative product branded and tailored to respond to the unique structure and exposures of real estate investment trusts. This product will enable us to provide specialized service to our REIT clients and will serve to complement our proven track record and dedication to underwriting and claims excellence.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Everest Insurance® markets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.