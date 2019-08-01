Log in
Everest Re Taps Chubb's Andrade as Next President, CEO

08/01/2019 | 09:30am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Everest Re Group has chosen an executive from Chubb to be its next president and chief executive.

Everest on Thursday said Juan Andrade will join as chief operating officer on Sept. 1 and will succeed Dominic Addesso as president and chief executive at the start of next year.

The Bermuda-based provider of reinsurance and insurance said Mr. Andrade had been executive vice president of Chubb Group and president of overseas general insurance.

Chubb, a Zurich-based property and casualty insurance company, said Juan Luis Ortega will succeed Mr. Andrade. Mr. Ortega had been senior vice president of Chubb Group and regional president of Latin America.

Everest Re in January said Mr. Addesso planned to retire as president and chief executive at the end of the year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

