Everest Re : Insurance® Adds Director to Alternative Solutions Group

04/28/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

New York, New York - April 28, 2020 -Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce the addition of Yashar Jafari as Director to the Alternative Solutions Group, where he will lead the newly-formed Tax Liability underwriting team. Yashar will be based out of the Company's New York City office.

Yashar joins Everest after spending eight years in different facets of transactional and mergers and acquisitions tax law. Most recently, Yashar held the position of Director, Global Transaction Tax at Alvarez and Marsal, where he was responsible for providing strategic and financial buyers with tax due diligence and planning advice. He also spent time as a Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Manager at KPMG and as a Senior Consultant of Transaction Tax at Ernst & Young. Yashar holds a Masters of Law in Taxation from New York University School of Law, a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from New York University.

'We are thrilled to welcome Yashar to the Everest team,' said Rob Clark, Global Head of Alternative Solutions at Everest Insurance®. 'Yash's experience in transactional and Mergers & Acquisitions tax law make him a strong and knowledgeable leader for our Tax Liability insurance practice, and the addition of underwriting capabilities in this space will further enhance our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Everest Insurance® markets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 18:42:03 UTC
