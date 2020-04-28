Everest Re : Insurance® Adds Director to Alternative Solutions Group

New York, New York - April 28, 2020 -Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce the addition of Yashar Jafari as Director to the Alternative Solutions Group, where he will lead the newly-formed Tax Liability underwriting team. Yashar will be based out of the Company's New York City office.

Yashar joins Everest after spending eight years in different facets of transactional and mergers and acquisitions tax law. Most recently, Yashar held the position of Director, Global Transaction Tax at Alvarez and Marsal, where he was responsible for providing strategic and financial buyers with tax due diligence and planning advice. He also spent time as a Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Manager at KPMG and as a Senior Consultant of Transaction Tax at Ernst & Young. Yashar holds a Masters of Law in Taxation from New York University School of Law, a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from New York University.

'We are thrilled to welcome Yashar to the Everest team,' said Rob Clark, Global Head of Alternative Solutions at Everest Insurance®. 'Yash's experience in transactional and Mergers & Acquisitions tax law make him a strong and knowledgeable leader for our Tax Liability insurance practice, and the addition of underwriting capabilities in this space will further enhance our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers.'

