Everest Re : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims

LIBETY CORNER, NEW JERSEY - JULY 9, 2020 - Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce that Louis Manger has joined the company as Head of Casualty Claims. In this role Louis will lead all facets of Casualty claims, including all direct-handled and TPA-administered claims. Louis will be based in Liberty Corner, NJ.

Louis joins Everest from Blackboard Insurance where he served as Chief Claims Officer. Prior to joining Blackboard, Louis worked at Turner Construction as Regional Claim Director for the Northeast Region. Previously, Louis was a Vice President at AIG managing claims teams in the Complex Casualty Claims unit. Louis started his professional career as an attorney in private practice with the Wilson Elser firm in New York, specializing in the defense of general liability and products liability matters. Louis earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and his law degree from Seton Hall University Law School.

'I am so pleased to welcome Louis to the Everest claims organization,' said Patricia McMahon, Chief Claims Officer, Everest Insurance®. 'Louis is a proven industry leader with extensive claims experience. He is inheriting an outstanding team of claims professionals from our former Head of Casualty Claims, Dennis Gildea, who is transitioning to the newly-created role of Vice President, Claims - Coverage. With Louis at the helm of Casualty Claims, we will continue to enhance our claims-handling capabilities while continuing to offer our clients best-in-class service and support.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website atwww.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.