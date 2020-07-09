Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Everest Re Group, Ltd    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD

(RE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everest Re : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

LIBETY CORNER, NEW JERSEY - JULY 9, 2020 - Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce that Louis Manger has joined the company as Head of Casualty Claims. In this role Louis will lead all facets of Casualty claims, including all direct-handled and TPA-administered claims. Louis will be based in Liberty Corner, NJ.

Louis joins Everest from Blackboard Insurance where he served as Chief Claims Officer. Prior to joining Blackboard, Louis worked at Turner Construction as Regional Claim Director for the Northeast Region. Previously, Louis was a Vice President at AIG managing claims teams in the Complex Casualty Claims unit. Louis started his professional career as an attorney in private practice with the Wilson Elser firm in New York, specializing in the defense of general liability and products liability matters. Louis earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and his law degree from Seton Hall University Law School.

'I am so pleased to welcome Louis to the Everest claims organization,' said Patricia McMahon, Chief Claims Officer, Everest Insurance®. 'Louis is a proven industry leader with extensive claims experience. He is inheriting an outstanding team of claims professionals from our former Head of Casualty Claims, Dennis Gildea, who is transitioning to the newly-created role of Vice President, Claims - Coverage. With Louis at the helm of Casualty Claims, we will continue to enhance our claims-handling capabilities while continuing to offer our clients best-in-class service and support.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website atwww.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 18:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD
02:41pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims
PU
06/18EVEREST RE : Schedules Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call for th..
BU
06/15EVEREST RE : Insurance veteran Alan Fairhead Appointed to the Board of Everest I..
PU
05/29AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
BU
05/28EVEREST RE GROUP LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/15EVEREST RE GROUP LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
05/14EVEREST RE : Announces Dividend
BU
05/12EVEREST RE : Insurance® Announces Sujal Patel as UK Head of Transactional Risk
AQ
05/11EVEREST RE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 620 M - -
Net income 2020 692 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 8 174 M 8 174 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 603
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 231,80 $
Last Close Price 204,41 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Craig W. Howie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph H. Groce Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-26.16%8 174
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-11.86%36 753
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-10.39%21 073
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-13.73%8 619
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-76.07%1 600
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.-42.13%290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group