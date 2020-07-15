Log in
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD

(RE)
Everest Re : Insurance® Announces New Retail Property East Region Leader

07/15/2020 | 09:21am EDT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15, 2020 - Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce that Dean DeBlasi has joined the organization's Retail Property group as Vice President, East Region Manager. In this role, Dean will be responsible for overseeing the retail property portfolio and developing and maintaining trading partner relationships across the east region. He will be based out of New York.

Prior to joining Everest, Dean was a Regional Vice President at Arch Insurance Group, Inc. responsible for overseeing the strategic direction, development and retention of the commercial property portfolio for the Northeast Region. Previously, Dean worked as a Commercial Property Regional Executive at AIG and as a Property, Machinery & Marine underwriter at Chubb. Dean holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Villanova University.

'We are thrilled to have someone with Dean's experience, knowledge and deep relationships join our Retail Property team,' said Jason Ventling, Head of Retail Property at Everest Insurance®. 'With more than two decades of experience in the Property Insurance space, Dean will be a great asset not just to our underwriting team, but also to our clients and brokers across the East Region.'

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ('Everest') is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website atwww.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:20:08 UTC
