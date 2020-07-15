Everest Re : Insurance® Announces New Retail Property East Region Leader

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15, 2020 - Everest Insurance® is pleased to announce that Dean DeBlasi has joined the organization's Retail Property group as Vice President, East Region Manager. In this role, Dean will be responsible for overseeing the retail property portfolio and developing and maintaining trading partner relationships across the east region. He will be based out of New York.

Prior to joining Everest, Dean was a Regional Vice President at Arch Insurance Group, Inc. responsible for overseeing the strategic direction, development and retention of the commercial property portfolio for the Northeast Region. Previously, Dean worked as a Commercial Property Regional Executive at AIG and as a Property, Machinery & Marine underwriter at Chubb. Dean holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Villanova University.

'We are thrilled to have someone with Dean's experience, knowledge and deep relationships join our Retail Property team,' said Jason Ventling, Head of Retail Property at Everest Insurance®. 'With more than two decades of experience in the Property Insurance space, Dean will be a great asset not just to our underwriting team, but also to our clients and brokers across the East Region.'

