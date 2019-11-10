Evergrande Health Industry : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FURTHER INVESTMENT IN NEVS

BASIS FOR DETERMINATION OF THE TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT

The total amount of US$3,000,000,000 for the Further Investment is intended to be settled by the Group's internal resources. Such amount was determined on normal commercial terms and after arm's length negotiations between Mini Minor and National Modern with reference to (i) the business plan and funding needs of NEVS; (ii) the valuation of NEVS undertaken during the Group's previous round of capital contribution to NEVS. Based on the above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Further Investment is fair and reasonable, was determined on the basis of normal commercial terms and is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY, MINI MINOR AND NATIONAL MODERN

The Group

The principal business activities of the Group include international hospitals and elderly care and rehabilitation, as well as the investments in high technology new energy vehicle manufacture.

Mini Minor

Mini Minor is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. The principal business activity of Mini Minor is investment holding of shares in NEVS as at the date of this announcement.

National Modern

National Modern is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is the holder of 32% issued shares in NEVS as at the date of this announcement. Its principal business activity is investment holding. As at the date of this announcement, National Modern, being a shareholder of a subsidiary of the Company, is a connected person at the subsidiary level according to Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. To the best of the Company's knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, as NEVS was established by the founder of National Modern, and was not acquired from a third party, there is no original acquisition cost for NEVS Sale Shares.