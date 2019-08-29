Log in
Evergreen International : Announcement - ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/29/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

長 興 國 際（ 集 團 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 238)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

RMB' million

RMB' million

%

Revenue

103.0

144.6

-28.8

Gross profit

55.0

79.9

-31.2

Loss attributable to ordinary equity

  holders of the Company

(40.2)

(51.4)

-21.8

Basic and diluted loss per share (RMB cents)

(4.2)

(5.4)

-22.2

Gross profit margin

53.4%

55.2%

Net loss margin

(39.0)%

(35.6)%

Effective tax rate

(2.3)%

6.8%

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Inventory turnover days

426

379

Trade receivables turnover days

95

92

Trade payables turnover days

82

61

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Evergreen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June

2019 together with the comparative figures for the same period of last year, as follows:

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

4

102,996

144,606

Cost of sales

(48,016)

(64,734)

Gross profit

54,980

79,872

Other income and gains

5

9,263

6,127

Selling and distribution expenses

(71,879)

(89,962)

Administrative expenses

(21,998)

(26,087)

Other expenses

2,218

(13,056)

Finance costs

7

(11,830)

(12,109)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

6

(39,246)

(55,215)

Income tax (expense)/credit

8

(908)

3,782

LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY

  EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

(40,154)

(51,433)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  • ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
  • THE COMPANY

  Basic and diluted

9

RMB(4.2) centsRMB(5.4) cents

- 2 -

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

20192018

RMB'000 RMB'000

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY

  HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

(40,154)

(51,433)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

Other comprehensive loss that may be

  • reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
  • Exchange differences on translation of operations

  outside Mainland China

(2,282)

(5,216)

Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

(2,282)

(5,216)

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified

  • to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
  • Equity investments designated at fair value through
  • other comprehensive income:

  Changes in fair value

1,147

639

  Income tax effect

(287)

-

860

639

  Gains on property revaluation

-

77,626

Income tax effect

-

(19,406)

-

58,220

Net other comprehensive income that will not to be

  reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

860

58,859

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR

  THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

(1,422)

53,643

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR

THE PERIOD

(41,576)

2,210

- 3 -

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

101,788

106,434

Investment properties

329,854

329,854

Right-of-use assets

110,361

-

Prepaid land lease payment

-

44,162

Other intangible asset

4,047

4,031

Long term lease prepayment

-

61,016

Equity investments designated at fair value

  through other comprehensive income

-

27,830

Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss

-

-

Total non-current assets

546,050

573,327

CURRENT ASSETS

Equity investments designated at fair value

  through other comprehensive income

28,977

-

Inventories

11

113,789

112,474

Trade receivables

12

45,110

63,342

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

32,699

27,163

Time deposits

350,000

-

Cash and cash equivalents

84,196

458,681

Total current assets

654,771

661,660

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

13

16,707

26,768

Other payables and accruals

52,064

63,764

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

165,958

119,018

Amount due to the ultimate holding company

78,017

87,472

Tax payable

2,096

1,799

Total current liabilities

314,842

298,821

NET CURRENT ASSETS

339,929

362,839

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

  LIABILITIES

885,979

936,166

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

  LIABILITIES

885,979

936,166

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

108,338

117,825

Deferred tax liabilities

24,481

23,605

Total non-current liabilities

132,819

141,430

Net assets

753,160

794,736

EQUITY

Equity attributable to ordinary equity

  holders of the Company

Share capital

829

829

Reserves

752,331

793,907

Total equity

753,160

794,736

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evergreen International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:45:08 UTC
