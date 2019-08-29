Evergreen International : Announcement - ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/29/2019 | 11:46am EDT
EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
長 興 國 際（ 集 團 ）控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 238)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
RMB' million
RMB' million
%
Revenue
103.0
144.6
-28.8
Gross profit
55.0
79.9
-31.2
Loss attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the Company
(40.2)
(51.4)
-21.8
Basic and diluted loss per share (RMB cents)
(4.2)
(5.4)
-22.2
Gross profit margin
53.4%
55.2%
Net loss margin
(39.0)%
(35.6)%
Effective tax rate
(2.3)%
6.8%
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Inventory turnover days
426
379
Trade receivables turnover days
95
92
Trade payables turnover days
82
61
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Evergreen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June
2019 together with the comparative figures for the same period of last year, as follows:
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
4
102,996
144,606
Cost of sales
(48,016)
(64,734)
Gross profit
54,980
79,872
Other income and gains
5
9,263
6,127
Selling and distribution expenses
(71,879)
(89,962)
Administrative expenses
(21,998)
(26,087)
Other expenses
2,218
(13,056)
Finance costs
7
(11,830)
(12,109)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
6
(39,246)
(55,215)
Income tax (expense)/credit
8
(908)
3,782
LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
(40,154)
(51,433)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
THE COMPANY
Basic and diluted
9
RMB(4.2) centsRMB(5.4) cents
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
20192018
RMB'000 RMB'000
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY
HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
(40,154)
(51,433)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
Other comprehensive loss that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of operations
outside Mainland China
(2,282)
(5,216)
Net other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
(2,282)
(5,216)
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Equity investments designated at fair value through
other comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value
1,147
639
Income tax effect
(287)
-
860
639
Gains on property revaluation
-
77,626
Income tax effect
-
(19,406)
-
58,220
Net other comprehensive income that will not to be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
860
58,859
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR
THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
(1,422)
53,643
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR
THE PERIOD
(41,576)
2,210
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
101,788
106,434
Investment properties
329,854
329,854
Right-of-use assets
110,361
-
Prepaid land lease payment
-
44,162
Other intangible asset
4,047
4,031
Long term lease prepayment
-
61,016
Equity investments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
27,830
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
Total non-current assets
546,050
573,327
CURRENT ASSETS
Equity investments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
28,977
-
Inventories
11
113,789
112,474
Trade receivables
12
45,110
63,342
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
32,699
27,163
Time deposits
350,000
-
Cash and cash equivalents
84,196
458,681
Total current assets
654,771
661,660
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
13
16,707
26,768
Other payables and accruals
52,064
63,764
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
165,958
119,018
Amount due to the ultimate holding company
78,017
87,472
Tax payable
2,096
1,799
Total current liabilities
314,842
298,821
NET CURRENT ASSETS
339,929
362,839
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
LIABILITIES
885,979
936,166
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
LIABILITIES
885,979
936,166
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
108,338
117,825
Deferred tax liabilities
24,481
23,605
Total non-current liabilities
132,819
141,430
Net assets
753,160
794,736
EQUITY
Equity attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the Company
Share capital
829
829
Reserves
752,331
793,907
Total equity
753,160
794,736
