Evergreen International : Announcement - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019
0
06/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
長 興 國 際（ 集 團 ）控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 238)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 10 JUNE 2019
At the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Evergreen International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') held on 10 June 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2019 were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial
605,929,351
1,000
statements and the reports of the directors of the Company
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
(the ''Directors'') and of the auditors of the Company for the
year ended 31 December 2018.
2.
(a) To re-elect the following retiring Directors:
(i)
Mr. Chen Minwen as an executive Director
605,938,251
2,000
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
(ii)
Mr. Ng Wing Fai as an independent non-executive
605,938,351
2,000
Director
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
(b) To authorize the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix
605,929,451
10,400
the respective Directors' remuneration.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
3.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors and to authorize the
605,939,351
1,000
Board to fix their remuneration.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
4.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and
603,708,241
2,232,110
deal with additional shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') of
(99.63%)
(0.37%)
not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at
the date of passing of this resolution.
- 1 -
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase
605,937,351
3,000
Shares of not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
Shares as at the date of passing of this resolution.
6.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors by
603,711,241
2,229,110
resolution no. 4 to issue Shares by adding the number of
(99.63%)
(0.37%)
Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general
mandate granted by resolution no. 5.
Notes:
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 948,825,763 Shares.
The total number of Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 948,825,763 Shares.
There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the''Listing Rules'').
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 29 April 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
For and on behalf of the Board
Evergreen International Holdings Limited
CHAN Yuk Ming
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chan Yuk Ming, Mr. Chen Yunan and Mr. Chen Minwen are the executive Directors; Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, Mr. Cheng King Hoi, Andrew and Mr. Ng Wing Fai are the independent non-executive Directors.
Evergreen International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:32:03 UTC