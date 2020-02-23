Evergreen International : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

長 興 國 際（ 集 團 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 238)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Evergreen International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.19 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 March 2016 and 31 March 2017 in relation to, among other things, the placing of the 1-year,2-year,3-year,5-year and 8-year unlisted bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200 million and up to HK$100 million respectively (the ''2016 Placing'' and ''2017 Placing'' respectively).

As at the date of this announcement, the total outstanding principal of the bonds under the 2016 Placing and 2017 Placing (the ''Bonds'') amounts to HK$162.4 million. Most of the holders of the Bonds are applicants for Hong Kong residency under the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme of the Hong Kong Government.

EVENT OF DEFAULT

Under the terms and conditions of the Bonds, it is an event of default (''Event of Default'') where there is a default in the payment of interest on any of the Bonds when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 3 consecutive business days.

As the Company has not yet paid the most recent half-year interest due and payable on 31 December 2019 totalling approximately HK$4.9 million, the Company considers that an Event of Default has ocurred.