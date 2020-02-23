Evergreen International : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Under the terms and conditions of the Bonds, any holder of the Bonds may give notice to the Company that the Bonds are immediately due and repayable if an Event of Default occurs.
NOTICE OF REPAYMENT
On 21 February 2020, the Company received a demand letter from the solicitors of a holder of the bonds under the 2016 Placing, demanding immediate repayment of approximately HK$6.2 million, being the total amount of principal and interest accrued under the bonds issued by the Company to such holder. The Company considers that it has sufficient funds to repay the above amount.
Up to the date of this announcement, save for the above demand letter, the Company has not received any other notice demanding repayment of the Bonds. In the worst case scenario that all holders of the Bonds demand repayment, as at the date of this announcement, the Company estimates that the total amount of principal and interest payable would be approximately HK$170 million.
The Company confirms that the value of the Group's assets is more than the above HK$170 million estimated amount. Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, as at 31 December 2019, the total assets and net assets of the Company amounted to approximately RMB1,176 million and RMB684 million respectively.
SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange) was suspended with effect from 11:06 a.m. on 21 February 2020 pending the release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 24 February 2020.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
On behalf of the Board
Evergreen International Holdings Limited
CHAN Yuk Ming
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, Mr Chan Yuk Ming, Mr Chen Yunan and Mr Chen Minwen are the Executive Directors of the Company; Mr Fong Wo, Felix, Mr Cheng King Hoi, Andrew and Mr Ng Wing Fai are the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.