Evergreen International : TRADING HALT

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

長 興 國 際（ 集 團 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 238)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Evergreen International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 11:06 a.m. on Friday, 21 February 2020 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Evergreen International Holdings Limited

CHAN Yuk Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Chan Yuk Ming, Mr Chen Yunan and Mr Chen Minwen are the Executive Directors of the Company; Mr Fong Wo, Felix, Mr Cheng King Hoi, Andrew and Mr Ng Wing Fai are the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.