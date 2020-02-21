Log in
Evergreen International : TRADING HALT

02/21/2020 | 12:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

長 興 國 際（ 集 團 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 238)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Evergreen International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 11:06 a.m. on Friday, 21 February 2020 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Evergreen International Holdings Limited

CHAN Yuk Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Chan Yuk Ming, Mr Chen Yunan and Mr Chen Minwen are the Executive Directors of the Company; Mr Fong Wo, Felix, Mr Cheng King Hoi, Andrew and Mr Ng Wing Fai are the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Evergreen International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:46:09 UTC
