Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Evergy    EVRG

EVERGY (EVRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/23 04:00:00 pm
56.89 USD   +0.14%
05:01pEVERGY : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 4th Quarter Results
BU
2018LANDIS+GYR : Announces Project Updates with Evergy Subsidiaries
AQ
2018EVERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evergy : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 4th Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2018 fourth quarter earnings Thursday, February 21, 2019, after market close. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Friday, February 22, 2019.

           

Event:

Evergy Q4 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

 

Date:

February 22, 2019

 

Time:

10 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Central)

 

Location:

1) Phone conference call at (888) 353-7071, conference ID 1169956, or

2) Log on to the webcast at www.evergyinc.com

 

In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information related to fourth quarter 2018 performance. The materials will be available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the company website at www.evergyinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from about 1 p.m. Eastern, February 22, 2019 through March 15, 2019, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 1169956. The replay will be available on the Evergy website at www.evergyinc.com.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), through its operating subsidiaries, Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy, Inc, provides clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and a stronger company for customers.

Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use.

For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergyinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERGY
05:01pEVERGY : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 4th Quarter Results
BU
01/09ALLIANT ENERGY : Industrial Info tracks US fossil fuel power plant closures expe..
AQ
2018EVERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018LANDIS+GYR : Announces Project Updates with Evergy Subsidiaries
AQ
2018EVERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018EVERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018EVERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018EVERGY, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018EVERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
2018LAWSUIT : 2 men died at Kansas plant from superheated steam
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 607 M
EBIT 2018 1 025 M
Net income 2018 550 M
Debt 2018 7 955 M
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 23,17
P/E ratio 2019 19,23
EV / Sales 2018 4,98x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 14 967 M
Chart EVERGY
Duration : Period :
Evergy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 60,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry D. Bassham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Ruelle Chairman
Kevin E. Bryant Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony D. Somma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles W. King Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERGY0.07%14 967
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.80%61 029
IBERDROLA0.43%52 403
DOMINION ENERGY-4.02%51 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.17%48 430
EXELON CORPORATION2.55%44 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.