Evergy : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter Results

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2018 third
quarter earnings Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after market close. The
company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to
discuss the results Thursday, November 8, 2018.





Event:




Evergy Q3 2018 Conference Call and Webcast










Date:




November 8, 2018










Time:




10 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Central)










Location:




1) Phone conference call at (888) 353-7071, conference ID
1684285, or









2) Log on to the webcast at www.evergyinc.com









In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the
company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information
related to third quarter 2018 performance. The materials will be
available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the
company website at www.evergyinc.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available from about 1 p.m.
Eastern, November 8, through November 15, 2018, at (855) 859-2056,
conference ID 1684285. The replay will be available on the Evergy
website at www.evergyinc.com.
About Evergy, Inc.
Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), through its operating subsidiaries, Kansas
City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and Westar Energy, Inc, provides
clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and
Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy
created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and
a stronger company for customers.
Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power
supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free
sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the
environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies
that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use.
For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergyinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005784/en/