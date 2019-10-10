Log in
EVERGY, INC.

(EVRG)
Evergy : West Plains, Evergy Announce Solar Energy Agreement

10/10/2019

Evergy will build and operate a 9.6 MW solar facility

The City of West Plains, Mo., will partner with Evergy to provide solar power to the community. Evergy will build a new solar array in West Plains that will generate 9.6 megawatts of energy, enough to power 1,200 homes.

“Evergy is excited to share our renewable energy expertise as part of our community-based solar partnership with the City of West Plains,” said Lloyd Jackson, Managing Director of Evergy Energy Partners. “The solar array will provide affordable green energy to the community for many years to come.”

The announcement comes as the City of West Plains celebrates Public Power Week. “We are excited to add solar to the energy sources that power our community. The solar project with Evergy will give us an opportunity to provide education opportunities about renewable energy and provide rate stability for the future,” said Jeff Hanshaw, City of West Plains Public Works Director.

Evergy has a strong commitment to renewable energy. Solar arrays are a part of their power generation portfolios in both Kansas and Missouri.

Evergy’s Energy Partners division offers comprehensive energy management solutions, asset optimization, risk management and advisory services and renewable energy options to utilities, large industrial customers and independent power producers.

Evergy Energy Partners has built a team experienced in development of renewable energy generation to serve public utilities and local governments. A recently completed project in Baldwin City, Kan., now provides solar power to homes in that community.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. We were formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. We generate nearly half the power we provide to homes and businesses with emission-free sources. We support our local communities where we live and work, and strive to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

Evergy logos are available on request by email or by calling the media line at 888-613-0003.


© Business Wire 2019
