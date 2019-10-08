Everi Games to Showcase New Transformative and Engaging Player Experiences at 2019 Global Gaming Expo

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the gaming industry’s only single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, will debut its most comprehensive portfolio of gaming entertainment experiences that will heighten player engagement and help casino operators generate higher returns on their investments at the 19th annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), to be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center (Booth #1150) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 15-17.



Everi’s product demonstrations are focused on the “here and now” this year with virtually all of its products on display at G2E 2019 expected to be available prior to the summer of 2020. Everi Games will display new cabinets and games, including more than 50 original game themes and 15 licensed brand titles; the Empire Flex™ cabinet, a new form factor with industry-unique lighting architecture; and extensions for player-popular cabinets and game themes. Everi will also host the conclusion to its always-thrilling TournEvent of Champions® The Million Dollar Event® for the seventh year in a row.

Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everi, commented, “Our game and hardware creativity as well as the scale of our new game titles, bonus features, and game mechanics output have all increased significantly in recent years, as we continue to emphasize innovation that transforms the player experience. Our product lineup at G2E 2019 will demonstrate this commitment and the creativity of our games development teams through new hardware platforms, added depth of original content and engaging play features, games based on popular entertainment brands, and new themes that extend our excellence in a number of slot categories. We are excited to demonstrate the further evolution of Everi’s slot floor experiences at G2E as we showcase one of the industry’s most engaging product portfolios.”

Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader of Everi, added, “We look forward to demonstrating the extended breadth of our standard and premium games’ portfolio – as we build on our momentum in multiple categories especially the premium slot segment, while also showcasing unique enhancements and added depth for our standard video slot library, extending our leadership position in the mechanical reel segment, and further expanding the capabilities of our TournEvent® system. Importantly, the vast majority of our slot products on display this year will be commercially available prior to next summer, making our booth a must-see destination for operators looking to generate a great return on their investment by engaging players today while keeping an eye on tomorrow.”

This year, Everi will display its deepest-ever portfolio of hardware platforms and game content that deliver engaging entertainment experiences. Everi Games’ G2E 2019 product demonstrations will include:

The new Empire Flex video platform features a 49-inch flexed display on top of the Company’s popular Empire MPX™ base with eye-popping 4K content, industry-unique flexible integrated light bars, and a larger enhanced glass button deck. Expected to hit casino floors in the first half of 2020, the Empire Flex will debut at G2E 2019 with 14 unique themes including four games for the new Beast series, which features different majestic and ferocious beasts. Beast series games give players 1,024 different ways to win with 4K visual engagement and innovative horizontal expanding reels. Wicked Wheel Panda™ and Wicked Wheel Fire Phoenix™ feature a video wheel bonus round with random multipliers and nudges, creating an incredible amount of anticipation for players. The games offer the unique 243 Ways™ to win feature, which enable players to possibly win progressive jackpots at any bet level. Power Shot Freedom™ and Power Shot Prosperity™ are five-reel, 40-line video slots where players chase instant credit prizes or bolts in the power reel symbols, leading to a power shot bonus for a chance at big wins.

Empire Flex will also feature a persistent state offering, an industry-popular mechanic that gives players incentives to keep playing as they chase and/or collect bonuses, multipliers, and other awards at G2E 2019. Building on the popularity of Crush™, which was introduced at last year’s G2E, Crush Dynasty™ and Crush Conquest™ contain no reels, lines, or pay tables, and instead include a sculpted Aztec head that crushes boulders to yield credits. Crush Dynasty and Crush Conquest include the new Rampage Feature, a mystery event where the stone Aztec head icon crushes multiple boulders that roll down chutes on either side of the screen to award large bonuses. Both titles will also be available on the Empire MPX cabinet.

Following its sneak peek at last year’s G2E, the new Empire DCX™ cabinet is back and ready for action with Monsterverse™ featuring Kong and Godzilla™ in earth shattering 4K game play. Based on the shared fictional blockbuster, cinematic universe from Legendary Entertainment, Monsterverse offers the Monster Bet that dares players to bet big and play four arrays at once. Two additional games, The Mask®, based on New Line Cinema’s 1994 hit comedy, and The Karate Kid®, based on the popular feature film franchise that debuted in 1984, will also be on display at G2E and out on casino floors in late 2019. The Empire DCX cabinet includes dual curved 43-inch horizontal monitors with integrated edge lighting and enhanced game-controlled lighting, a 4K display that provides an immersive player experience, and premium 4.1 surround sound.

Introduced at last year’s G2E to great acclaim with the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week® theme that is currently a hit on casino floors, the fully featured Empire Arena™ banked product is back with two new themes and heart-pounding, bank-wide bonus features. Empire Arena offers an immersive gaming experience for players and flexibility in banking configurations for operators, starting with three units up to eight units. The bank features edge-lit shelves and circular signage that amplifies the product’s merchandising capabilities.

The Vault™ will debut on Empire Arena with three base games that feature Vault Respins, a lock-and-respin game play mechanic, free spins and pick bonuses, and the bank-wide bonus Diamond Rush. The attention-grabbing alert prepares players for a fast rate of competitive, community style play where all players compete to deplete the vault and “steal” diamonds from other players on the bank. Also debuting on Empire Arena, Dragon Kingdom™ features two base games with wilds that accumulate to trigger the Dragon Wheel, which awards bonuses, progressives, and credit prizes.

Everi will also present two licensed themes on its larger-than-life hardware platform Renegade 3600™ – Press Your Luck® and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild®. Press Your Luck is based on the 1980s television game show and revived on ABC primetime in June 2019. The theme features two base games along with an innovative hold-and-respin bonus, giving players the opportunity to experience the iconic game show right on the floor. Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is based on the popular Snoop Dogg-hosted version of the classic television game show that aired on TBS. Players compete by matching symbols on three reels and answering questions.

The single-screen Empire MPX cabinet returns to G2E with 11 unique themes on display including two persistent state games. Gift of the Nile™ and Dragon Flame™ feature a persistent wild-symbol feature as the eye and the flame from the dragon’s mouth come down and mysteriously pop up 3D wild symbols with every subsequent spin moving the player’s progress one-step forward. The Smokin Hot Stuff Jackpot® Respins™ game utilizes a unique take on the Company’s popular locking respin feature using mini games to add another layer of excitement. Little Shop of Horrors®, based on the popular movie featuring the unusual plant named Audrey II, features wilds in the base game that feed Audrey II and trigger the game’s biggest bonus – Mean Green Mother free spins. Both titles will feature Everi’s Apex Edge™ topper, a 27-inch monitor that sits atop the Empire MPX featuring game-controlled edge lighting and unique game content.

Everi’s Core HDX® cabinet remains popular with players thanks to its dual widescreen 23-inch, 1080p HD monitors, integrated touchscreens, and premium three-way sound system. Everi will feature a wealth of new content for the Core HDX cabinet including the new Jackpot Alert banked series that features quick hitting progressives. Triple Jackpot Gems™ and Triple Wild Dragons™ bring Everi’s popular high denomination mechanical reel games to the Core HDX, featuring volatile three-reel, nine-line games with classic symbols and multiplying wilds.

Everi will demonstrate completely new concepts and further brand extensions for its three-reel mechanical Player Classic® cabinet with more than 20 new games debuting at G2E 2019, all building on the success Everi continues to have in the high denomination mechanical space. Wild Rainbow Luck™ and Fortune Time™ along with Liberty Jackpots™ and Double Wild Gems™ will be featured on the Player Classic 26 with the Apex U™ topper. The Player Classic 26 with Apex U enhances Everi’s Player Classic cabinet with additional merchandising on the larger 26-inch top box and video topper that displays game content and updates as players increase bets and earn prizes.

The enormous Zoltar 5X Pay™ and Zoltar Triple Jackpot™ premium mechanical bank is based on the all-knowing animatronic fortune-telling machine from Characters Unlimited, Inc., and features the iconic and recognizable voice of Zoltar, the great gypsy himself. Zoltar has made several appearances in television commercials and been seen in hundreds of locations around the world and in the homes of many collectors. Both games feature a free spin bonus where Zoltar predicts a multiplier between 2X – 10X with each free spin on the next reel stop. Smokin’ Hot Stuff Bonus Multipliers™ and Smokin’ Hot Stuff Double Jackpots™ is another premium mechanical product pairing that brings the successful progressive pick bonus of Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel to the Player Classic with multiple ways to win jackpots.

Triple Double Patriot™ and Triple Double Gems™ along with Triple Wild Dragon™, an extension of the successful Triple Jackpot Gems title, will all be on display at G2E on the Player Classic with the Skyline™ top box, enhancing the look and feel of the Player Classic with a vintage-inspired bezel. Everi continues to deepen its library of original content for the Skyline Revolve™, which features an 18-inch mechanical wheel and a 23-inch portrait monitor along with a physical bell that cuts through the floor during big wins. Double Jackpot Gems Grand Wheel™ and Double Jackpot Lion’s Share Grand Wheel™ in addition to Gold Standard Jackpots™ and Cash Machine Jackpots™ will debut on the Skyline Revolve cabinet at G2E.

TournEvent®, the industry’s leading slot tournament system, also makes a leap forward with TournEvent 6.0 featuring two new exclusive in-revenue banked games and a new banked product dedicated to the championship round play called The Winner’s Circle™. The Winner’s Circle brings TournEvent to the Empire MPX with the new out-of-revenue theme Star Struck™ that incorporates background music from C+C Music Factory hit “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”. In addition, Everi will release its TournEvent Now sit-and-go feature, an upgrade for existing Core HDX TournEvent banks, as part of the next iteration of the TournEvent platform.

Finally, Everi will again host The Million Dollar Event* at G2E 2019, bringing to a thrilling conclusion the 2019 TournEvent of Champions , which kicked off in May 2019. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the 2019 TournEvent of Champions featured two tour buses and The Money Man®, visiting 86 partner casinos across the United States and Canada. More than 230,000 participants competed in TournEvent qualifiers to identify the 153 players who will compete on October 16 at XS in the Wynn/Encore Las Vegas Resort for a share of more than $1.3 million in cash prizes, including a $1 million* top prize. The TournEvent of Champions event will also include a charity slot tournament during which $10,000 will be donated to the winners’ charities of choice. Players include some of the industry’s most recognized slot stars on Youtube as well as well-respected trade journalists and publishers.

*Payable in periodic payments over 20 years or in a lump sum, present day cash value payment.

About Everi Holdings

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

