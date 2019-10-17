Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Everi Holdings Inc.    EVRI

EVERI HOLDINGS INC.

(EVRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Everi Holdings to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 5 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:31am EDT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2019 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.  Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. 

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 239-9838 or for international callers by dialing (323) 794-2551.  A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the PIN number is 7029323.  The replay will be available until November 12, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

About Everi Holdings
Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
VP, Investor Relations
702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
11:31aEveri Holdings to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 5 and Host Co..
GL
10/14Everi to Showcase Broad Portfolio of Interactive Gaming Offerings at 2019 Glo..
GL
10/09Everi to Showcase “Digital Neighborhood” Connecting Guest Loyalty..
GL
10/09EVERI : Games to Showcase New Transformative and Engaging Player Experiences at ..
AQ
10/08Everi Games to Showcase New Transformative and Engaging Player Experiences at..
GL
08/07EVERI : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results | Everi
AQ
08/06EVERI HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06EVERI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/06EVERI HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/06EVERI : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 512 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Debt 2019 1 000 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,19x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 633 M
Chart EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Everi Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERI HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,67  $
Last Close Price 8,76  $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael David Rumbolz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Miles Kilburn Chairman
Randy Lee Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard P. Hallman Chief Information Officer & EVP
Geoff P. Judge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.70.10%633
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION15.06%2 581
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION31.94%2 234
SANKYO CO., LTD.-4.40%2 141
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-2.68%390
PLAYAGS, INC.-52.39%388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group