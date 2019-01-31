Everi to Showcase Innovative Financial Technology Solutions and Expanding Interactive Gaming Portfolio at ICE London

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology solutions, announced today it will showcase its industry-leading financial technology solutions and growing interactive gaming capabilities at ICE ® London , Feb. 5-7, 2019, in stand N1-260 at the ExCel London.



Everi is teaming up with Atrient , a leading innovator in self-service loyalty and enrollment kiosks for the gaming industry, to demonstrate how Atrient’s PowerKiosk™ and Everi’s multi-function CXC 5.0 L kiosk can combine to enhance player loyalty and drive more funds to the gaming floor. Atrient will also have a number of their enrollment kiosks for demonstrations at the companies’ shared stand (N1-260).

“We are excited to attend ICE London this year in partnership with Atrient, providing us with the opportunity to connect with long standing customers and new customers,” said Edward Peters, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, at Everi. “Our product demonstrations will reflect the significant investments we are making to further enhance our leading financial technology solutions that enable operators to maximize funds to their floor while providing a premium experience for their guests. We are also excited to showcase our interactive gaming capabilities, including our deep library of award-winning, tier one content that we can bring directly from our land-based game development to our new Remote Game Server.”

Highlights of the Company’s financial technology solutions and interactive gaming products on display at ICE London include:

Financial Technology Solutions

Everi will demonstrate a number of its intuitive, flexible financial technology solutions including:

Figur™ – CasinoDirect’s™ space efficient, feature-rich touchscreen kiosk with a portrait display provides patrons with a simple, secure interface to complete their cash advance transactions.

CXC 5.0 L – Everi’s newest full-service kiosk with a smaller footprint and lower price point offers enhanced security features including a real-time rear view camera as well as plentiful branding and marketing space.





CasinoDirect – the latest version of Everi’s cloud-based cash desk software platform is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant and arms cashiers with a single, easy-to-use dashboard that streamlines the retrieval of cash advance transactions.





CasinoDirect Concierge – a personalized mobile cash access service for VIPs and table game players that allows for transactions to take place in a convenient and private setting.

Interactive Gaming Products

Following the successful launch of its Remote Game Server (“RGS”) at the 2018 Global Gaming Expo, Everi will demonstrate how operators can leverage the RGS to seamlessly deliver online gaming entertainment uniquely tailored to their brand and player strategies. Everi’s RGS is a platform to develop and distribute new games, allowing operators to launch land-based, online real-money, and online social gaming channels with higher visibility and promotion. The Company will offer more than 50 game titles on its RGS in 2019 by replicating its premium land-based gaming experience for online players. At ICE London, discussions will focus on working with customers and partners to integrate with Everi’s RGS to bring proven, land-based content to interactive and online channels.

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company Powers the Casino Floor® by providing casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi’s mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com .

About Atrient

Gaming operators are recognizing the importance of leveraging technology across their enterprise. Operators seek solutions that create efficiencies, differentiate their property, and drive revenue; operators are relying on information technology that improves their overall product, value, and performance. Atrient helps casino operator partners to develop a solid technology-driven roadmap and accomplish these goals.

Atrient has a specialized team that works with and understands the unique needs of the ever-changing gaming industry. The company leverages this expertise to build its solutions to meet customer needs. Atrient has built an Omni-Channel marketing platform PowerKiosk™ that accomplishes these goals. Atrient’s product is utilized by operators of all sizes, which include MGM Resorts International, San Manuel Casino, and Cherokee Nation Entertainment. For more information, visit www.atrient.com .

