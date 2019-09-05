Everpia JSC : Announcement on adjusting the conversion price of convertible bonds issued on Sep. 6th, 2018

Everpia Joint Stock Company respectfully send shareholders Announcement on adjusting the conversion price of convertible bonds issued on Sep. 6th, 2018, particularly:

Based on the Resolution of BOD no. 006/2018/HĐQT/NQ dated Jun 15th, 2018 on theplan of issuing convertible bonds without collateral. On Sep. 6th, 2018, the Company issued USD 10.100.000 of bonds to the Rhinos Vietnam Convertible bond private investment fund no.4 with the following conversion price regulations:

1. Total nominal value: Value is 10.100.000 USD (Ten million and one hundred thoudsand USD)

2.Conversion price : 18.245 VND/share

3. Adjustments to the conversion price

The Conversion Price may be adjusted as follows: