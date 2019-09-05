Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Everpia JSC    EVE   VN000000EVE4

EVERPIA JSC

(EVE)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everpia JSC : Announcement on adjusting the conversion price of convertible bonds issued on Sep. 6th, 2018

0
09/05/2019 | 11:17pm EDT
Everpia Joint Stock Company respectfully send shareholders Announcement on adjusting the conversion price of convertible bonds issued on Sep. 6th, 2018, particularly:

Based on the Resolution of BOD no. 006/2018/HĐQT/NQ dated Jun 15th, 2018 on theplan of issuing convertible bonds without collateral. On Sep. 6th, 2018, the Company issued USD 10.100.000 of bonds to the Rhinos Vietnam Convertible bond private investment fund no.4 with the following conversion price regulations:

1. Total nominal value: Value is 10.100.000 USD (Ten million and one hundred thoudsand USD)
2.Conversion price : 18.245 VND/share
3. Adjustments to the conversion price

The Conversion Price may be adjusted as follows:

Disclaimer

Everpia JSC published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 03:16:06 UTC
