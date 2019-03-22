EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of a securities
class action lawsuit against EverQuote, Inc. (NasdaqGM: EVER) relating
to the purchase of the Company’s shares issued pursuant to its June 2018
initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the
Supreme Court of the State of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of EverQuote shares issued pursuant to its June
2018 IPO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case
might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you
may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner
Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-ever/
to learn more.
About the Lawsuit
EverQuote and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information in its Registration Statement filed
pursuant to its IPO, violating federal securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but
are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s “quote request volume” and
revenue were not growing as the Company had touted in its Registration
Statement; (ii) the Company had taken measures to decrease its
quote request volume in order to inflate its margin and other financial
metrics before the IPO closed; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing,
EverQuote’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times.
The case is Townsend v. EverQuote, Inc., No. 650997/2019.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
