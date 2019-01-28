EverQuote : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into EverQuote (EVER); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

Log in
01/28/2019 | 08:02pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) ("EverQuote "). EverQuote operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States.

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, EverQuote stock has plummeted, on January 28, 2019, the stock closed at $5.51.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO") contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a EverQuote shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-prosecutor-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-everquote-ever-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-for-additional-information-300785552.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
