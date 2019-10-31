Log in
EVERQUOTE, INC.

EverQuote : Joseph Sanborn Joins EverQuote as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy

0
10/31/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Joseph Sanborn has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. 

Mr. Sanborn possesses over two decades of experience advising technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, strategy and corporate finance.  He brings significant global experience having worked on transactions across North America, Europe and Asia.  He is passionate about partnering with management teams to drive strategic disruption in industries being transformed by big data and digital capabilities.  

"We are excited to welcome Joseph to our leadership team.  His deep experience, across investment banking, capital markets and in the technology sector, brings additional best-in-class expertise to our team as we continue to drive innovation in the insurance market," said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of EverQuote. 

"I have long admired EverQuote and its world-class team of technologists and big data experts who are passionate about transforming the insurance buying experience.  I am thrilled to be joining EverQuote at this exciting time in the company's history, as the organization embarks on its next phase of growth," said Mr. Sanborn. 

After beginning his investment banking career at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Sanborn went on to build and lead strategic advisory practices at multiple firms, including Robertson Stephens, Silicon Valley Bank and most recently JEGI, where he was Co-Head of Technology Banking.  He earned his Masters of Public Policy from Harvard University and his B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Safe Harbor Statement 

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including:  (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company's ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (4) the Company's ability to maintain and build its brand; (5) the Company's reliance on its third-party service providers; (6) the Company's ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company's ability to successfully monetize them; (7) the impact of competition in the Company's industry and innovation by the Company's competitors; (8) the Company's expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; and (9) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release.  The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change.  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers.  The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money.  EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact: 

Brinlea Johnson 

The Blueshirt Group 

212-331-8424 

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-sanborn-joins-everquote-as-senior-vice-president-of-corporate-development-and-strategy-300949418.html

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
