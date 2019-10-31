EverQuote : Joseph Sanborn Joins EverQuote as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Joseph Sanborn has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy.

Mr. Sanborn possesses over two decades of experience advising technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, strategy and corporate finance. He brings significant global experience having worked on transactions across North America, Europe and Asia. He is passionate about partnering with management teams to drive strategic disruption in industries being transformed by big data and digital capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome Joseph to our leadership team. His deep experience, across investment banking, capital markets and in the technology sector, brings additional best-in-class expertise to our team as we continue to drive innovation in the insurance market," said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of EverQuote.

"I have long admired EverQuote and its world-class team of technologists and big data experts who are passionate about transforming the insurance buying experience. I am thrilled to be joining EverQuote at this exciting time in the company's history, as the organization embarks on its next phase of growth," said Mr. Sanborn.

After beginning his investment banking career at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Sanborn went on to build and lead strategic advisory practices at multiple firms, including Robertson Stephens, Silicon Valley Bank and most recently JEGI, where he was Co-Head of Technology Banking. He earned his Masters of Public Policy from Harvard University and his B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

