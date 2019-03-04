EverQuote : Matthew Mamet Hired as VP of Consumer Product at EverQuote, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc., a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Matthew Mamet has joined as VP of Consumer Product. Mamet will focus on data-driven innovation and development of the insurance shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to add Matthew, who is a dedicated consumer-centric leader, to our team," said COO Jayme Mendal. "His experience at TripAdvisor will be hugely valuable as EverQuote continues to improve and evolve our consumer experience. He will be an important asset and further complement the existing team."

"EverQuote aims to be the most trusted place to shop for insurance as we make finding the right insurance easier and more transparent for consumers. I joined this team because of their relentless drive to improve the insurance shopping experience and empower consumers to make the best decisions possible. I have enormous respect for the team and aim to contribute to the company's continued growth and success," said Mamet.

"I am truly excited to have Matthew on the team and look forward to the innovative consumer experiences that we will build together. The addition of Matthew marks an important step as we strive to be the destination for insurance shopping online," said Jesse Wolf, SVP of Product and Design.

Matthew Mamet was most recently VP of Product in TripAdvisor's Hotel business, where he led eCommerce product teams that transformed TripAdvisor into a premier place to plan, compare prices, and book trips. Prior to that, Matthew was President at Embarc (a digital agency), Co-founder at EditMe (a workplace content and community platform), and Head of Product at Alleyoop (that was incubated inside Pearson Education).

Safe Harbor Statement

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

