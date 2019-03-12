Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
EverQuote, Inc. investors (“EverQuote” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVER)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold 4.69 million shares of stock
in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $18 a share raising
$84,375,000 in new capital. EverQuote's first public earnings report
revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to a
year-over-year growth rate of only 2.3%—down from 14.3% touted in the
IPO registration statement—and to a quarterly decline of 12%. Then, in
November 2018, EverQuote revealed that quote request volume had worsened
to zero growth, causing the Company's stock to plummet dramatically.
