Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of EverQuote, Inc. Investors

03/12/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of EverQuote, Inc. investors (“EverQuote” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVER) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 18, 2018, EverQuote sold 4.69 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $18 a share raising $84,375,000 in new capital. EverQuote's first public earnings report revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to a year-over-year growth rate of only 2.3%—down from 14.3% touted in the IPO registration statement—and to a quarterly decline of 12%. Then, in November 2018, EverQuote revealed that quote request volume had worsened to zero growth, causing the Company's stock to plummet dramatically.

If you purchased EverQuote securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
