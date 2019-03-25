Eversource Energy : CL&P Declares Preferred Dividends

107 Selden St.

Berlin, Connecticut 06037

News Release

CL&P Declares Preferred Dividends

BERLIN, Connecticut (March 25, 2019)- The Connecticut Light and Power Company (CL&P), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource Energy, announced the declaration of regular quarterly dividends on each of its 13 issues of preferred stock. For the following issues, the payment date is May 1, 2019, and the record date is April 10, 2019:

•Holders of the 1956 4.50% Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.5625 per share.

•Holders of the 4.96% Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.62 per share.

•Holders of the 6.56% Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.82 per share.

•Holders of the $1.90 Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.475 per share.

•Holders of the $2.00 Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.50 per share.

•Holders of the $2.04 Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.51 per share.

•Holders of the $2.06 Series E preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.515 per share.

•Holders of the $2.09 Series F preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.5225 per share.

•Holders of the $2.20 Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.55 per share.

For the following issues, the payment date is June 1, 2019, and the record date is May 10, 2019:

•Holders of the 3.90% Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.4875 per share.

•Holders of the 1963 4.50% Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.5625 per share.

For the following issues, the payment date is July 1, 2019, and the record date is June 10, 2019:

•Holders of the 5.28% Series preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.66 per share.

•Holders of the $3.24 Series G preferred stock will receive a dividend of $0.81 per share.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity to 1.2 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 232,000 customers in 73 communities, and supplies water to approximately 197,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website(www.eversource.com)and follow us on Twitter(@EversourceCT) and Facebook(facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visitwww.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

Jeff Kotkin 860-665-5154jeffrey.kotkin@eversource.com

###