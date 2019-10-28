Eversource Energy : City of Cambridge and Eversource Launch Building Energy Retrofit Program

Program is a one-stop shop for Cambridge buildings to access energy efficiency resources; will help city achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

BOSTON (October 28, 2019) - The City of Cambridge and Eversource announced a new energy efficiency initiative, called the Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit Program, which targets buildings that are over 25,000 square feet or 50 units for energy-saving improvements. The program, which will proactively connect building owners and facility managers to energy efficiency services, incentives, and technical support, aligns with Cambridge's Net Zero Action Plan to reduce building greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

'In Cambridge, buildings account for 80% of the city's total greenhouse gas emissions. The Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit program helps large buildings access the resources they need to make energy efficiency upgrades that will reduce their energy use and cut their carbon footprint - an important step in furthering our Net Zero Action Plan,' said Iram Farooq, Assistant City Manager for Community Development. 'Collaboration is crucial to the success of this program, and we are pleased to partner with Eversource as we work toward our shared climate mitigation goals.'

'Through the program, we are making it easier for large building owners, operators, and tenants to reduce their energy use and carbon emissions while saving money and enhancing their operations,' said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. 'We look forward to working with our Cambridge teammates to help program participants find the best solutions for their building and connect them with Eversource's expertise, energy efficiency services, and incentives for upgrades.'

The city adopted the Building Energy Use Disclosure Ordinance (BEUDO) in 2014 to collect energy-related data from large commercial, institutional, and residential buildings. Combined, buildings that are subject to BUEDO are responsible for over 70% of the emissions from buildings in Cambridge. To assist buildings subject to BUEDO in taking steps to significantly reduce their energy use, the City and Eversource conducted policy research, quantitative analysis, and stakeholder engagement to develop the Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit Program.

The Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit Program helps BEUDO building owners take the next step to meet and exceed anticipated BEUDO performance requirements and enables the deep carbon savings necessary to meet the city's climate mitigation goals.

For more information, please visit www.cambridgema.gov/EnergyRetrofitProgram.

About the City of Cambridge

With over 110,000 people located within a 6.4 square mile area, Cambridge is a unique community with a strong mix of cultural, demographic and social diversity, intellectual vitality and technological innovation. As part of its longstanding commitment to ensuring a healthy future for its residents by proactively addressing the challenges posed by global climate change, the Net Zero Action Plan was adopted by City Council in 2015, which provides a roadmap for decreasing the city's greenhouse gas emission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The City recently completed a comprehensive Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment and a Climate Change Preparedness and Resilience Plan is in progress.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

