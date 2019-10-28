Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eversource Energy : City of Cambridge and Eversource Launch Building Energy Retrofit Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Program is a one-stop shop for Cambridge buildings to access energy efficiency resources; will help city achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

BOSTON (October 28, 2019) - The City of Cambridge and Eversource announced a new energy efficiency initiative, called the Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit Program, which targets buildings that are over 25,000 square feet or 50 units for energy-saving improvements. The program, which will proactively connect building owners and facility managers to energy efficiency services, incentives, and technical support, aligns with Cambridge's Net Zero Action Plan to reduce building greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

'In Cambridge, buildings account for 80% of the city's total greenhouse gas emissions. The Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit program helps large buildings access the resources they need to make energy efficiency upgrades that will reduce their energy use and cut their carbon footprint - an important step in furthering our Net Zero Action Plan,' said Iram Farooq, Assistant City Manager for Community Development. 'Collaboration is crucial to the success of this program, and we are pleased to partner with Eversource as we work toward our shared climate mitigation goals.'

'Through the program, we are making it easier for large building owners, operators, and tenants to reduce their energy use and carbon emissions while saving money and enhancing their operations,' said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. 'We look forward to working with our Cambridge teammates to help program participants find the best solutions for their building and connect them with Eversource's expertise, energy efficiency services, and incentives for upgrades.'

The city adopted the Building Energy Use Disclosure Ordinance (BEUDO) in 2014 to collect energy-related data from large commercial, institutional, and residential buildings. Combined, buildings that are subject to BUEDO are responsible for over 70% of the emissions from buildings in Cambridge. To assist buildings subject to BUEDO in taking steps to significantly reduce their energy use, the City and Eversource conducted policy research, quantitative analysis, and stakeholder engagement to develop the Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit Program.

The Cambridge Building Energy Retrofit Program helps BEUDO building owners take the next step to meet and exceed anticipated BEUDO performance requirements and enables the deep carbon savings necessary to meet the city's climate mitigation goals.

For more information, please visit www.cambridgema.gov/EnergyRetrofitProgram.

About the City of Cambridge
With over 110,000 people located within a 6.4 square mile area, Cambridge is a unique community with a strong mix of cultural, demographic and social diversity, intellectual vitality and technological innovation. As part of its longstanding commitment to ensuring a healthy future for its residents by proactively addressing the challenges posed by global climate change, the Net Zero Action Plan was adopted by City Council in 2015, which provides a roadmap for decreasing the city's greenhouse gas emission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The City recently completed a comprehensive Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment and a Climate Change Preparedness and Resilience Plan is in progress.

About Eversource
Eversource (NYSE: ES), the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

Media Contacts:

City of Cambridge
Bridget Martin
617-349-4652
bmartin@cambridgema.gov

Eversource
Reid Lamberty
617-424-2108
reid.lamberty@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 21:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
05:17pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : City of Cambridge and Eversource Launch Building Energy Retr..
PU
10/23EVERSOURCE ENERGY : University of New Hampshire and Eversource Launch Energy Eff..
PU
10/22EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Partners with United Way Agencies to Empower Connecticut Com..
PU
10/22EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Partners with Granite State United Way Agencies to Empower N..
PU
10/21EVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss Third Quarter Results
BU
10/18EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Wraps Up Restoration Following Powerful Nor'easter
PU
10/18EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Massive Workforce Makes Significant Progress
PU
10/18EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Out-of-State Crews Assisting with Eversource Restoration
PU
10/17EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Crews Make Significant Progress Restoring Power Following We..
PU
10/17EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Restores Power to More Than 52,000 Customers Following Stron..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 591 M
EBIT 2019 1 866 M
Net income 2019 1 055 M
Debt 2019 15 175 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,98x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 27 606 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 84,55  $
Last Close Price 85,31  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY31.17%27 894
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.36.28%116 109
ENEL S.P.A.36.40%77 308
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.58%69 997
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.60%67 989
IBERDROLA31.32%64 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group