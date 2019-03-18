Eversource Energy : Commitment to Reliability Supports Clean Energy Future

Investments in a resilient, automated grid reduce power interruptions for customers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (March 18, 2019) - To build the foundation for the smart grid of the future that will incorporate new sources of clean energy to power communities and economic development in the Granite State, Eversource continues to significantly invest in the critical reliability enhancements needed to support this transition. In addition to advancing a clean energy future, the company's investments in its transmission and distribution system are boosting reliability for customers.

"A flexible, automated grid is the foundation for any advancements in clean energy and for meeting our customers' increasingly sophisticated power needs," said Eversource NH President Bill Quinlan. "Our investments in a more reliable delivery system are critical to powering economic development in the Granite State and to meeting our regional carbon emission reduction goals with the incorporation of more small- and large-scale renewable energy generators."

As part of the company's year-round work to upgrade its electric system, Eversource has replaced hundreds of miles of non-covered wires with insulated wires that are more resistant to severe weather and tree contact. Additionally, the energy company has installed automation technology that isolates power outages, enables system operators to remotely reroute power to customers, and pinpoints the location of trouble spots enhancing the speed with which crews are able to respond to make repairs.

For example, recent upgrades in the Grantham area helped to significantly reduce the duration of a power outage for customers when a tree fell onto power lines during the strong snow and wind storm in early January. Within seconds of the power outage impacting 1,533 Eversource customers, the energy company's system operators in Manchester received the alarm, analyzed the situation and rerouted power to 1,071 customers in under five minutes. The smart switch technology isolated the power outage and pinpointed the location of the trouble spot so that Eversource's system operators could quickly dispatch crews to remove the tree, repair the damage and restore the remaining customers impacted by the power outage.

In 2019, Eversource is investing more than $300 million in upgrades to harden its transmission and distribution system in the Granite State, making it more resilient when severe weather strikes, including:

Installing stronger, more durable poles and covered wires to make the system more resilient to severe weather and tree contact

Installing more than 1,240 smart switches, which allowed Eversource's system operators to restore power to more than 189,000 customers in less than 5 minutes in 2018. These smart switches also serve as eyes on the electric system, significantly reducing time spent patrolling for damage by enabling system operators to precisely dispatch crews to trouble spots to make repairs

Reconfiguring and rebuilding power lines to create redundancy on the energy grid, enhancing systems operators' ability to reroute power to more than 17,000 customers in the Granite State with a backup power source

Investing $32 million in trimming trees along more than 2,800 miles of overhead power lines

"Our investments in storm hardening and automation technology have enhanced our ability to monitor our system and to address issues before they impact our customers," Quinlan added. "Combined with our robust vegetation management programs, these investments are making a big difference for our customers by significantly reducing the frequency and duration of power outages, as well as the number of customers affected in the event of a power outage."

