Eversource Energy : Connecticut Achieves Top-Tier Energy Efficiency Ranking

ACEEE's 12th annual State Energy Efficiency Scorecard released today

BERLIN, Conn.- The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) today announced that Connecticut ranked fifth in its 2018 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard, moving up one spot from last year. The annual scorecard benchmarks state progress on efficiency policies and programs that save energy while benefiting the environment and promoting growth.

'Connecticut is a national leader in energy efficiency because our customers recognize the proven economic, environmental and cost-saving benefits it delivers,' said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. 'Eversource is proud to connect our customers to our award-winning energy efficiency solutions that deliver more savings for families at home, reduce operating costs and increase overall competitiveness for businesses, and bring our state one step closer to achieving important carbon reduction goals.'

ACEEE uses data vetted by state energy officials to rank states in a variety of energy efficiency categories, including utility and public benefits programs and policies.

Eversource manages energy efficiency programs and services for its customers, which include energy-saving solutions, technical assistance and training, rebates and incentives for homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes, non-profits, schools, municipalities, educational programs and more. Programs and services are marketed under the Energize CT brand name.

For more information, please visit https://aceee.org/state-policy/scorecard.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity to 1.2 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 232,000 customers in 73 communities, and supplies water to approximately 197,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

