Eversource Energy : Contributes to Simsbury Summer Program for Underserved Youth

For people like Carol Ross, teaching is more than just her job-she builds connections with her students that have a lasting impact.

Ross is a teacher for Horizons at The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, the nation's first all-girls program that aids underserved students from kindergarten to eighth grade who attend Hartford Public Schools. Ross has been with Horizons since the program started four years ago.

The summer program relies mostly on fundraising and Eversource is proud to contribute to Horizons, also supporting the program's STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, art, and math) activities.

"This program is empowering young girls to challenge themselves in all academic areas and you can really see the progress," said Mark Massaro, Eversource Community Relations Specialist. "Teachers like Ross are making an enormous difference in these student's lives every summer."

Students in the program come from three high schools in Hartford: Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Jumoke Academy, and Parkville Community School. Isabel Ceballos, the Executive Director of Horizons at The Ethel Walker School, said many of the 85 students who attend the program are typically six months behind their peers academically.

"We work closely with the public-school system and its teachers who recommend the students that really need this program," said Ceballos. "They might be students in class that struggle with not only academics, but also with their confidence. Our goal is to bridge that learning gap and prepare them with the skills they need to graduate high school."

Ceballos said they hope to one day open the program up to high school-aged girls to continue to make that connection until they are ready for college.

For more info about the program, visit www.ethelwalker.org.