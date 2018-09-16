Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY (ES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Eversource Energy : Coordinating Response to Gas Incidents in Massachusetts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

BOSTON (September 15, 2018) - Following Governor Charlie Baker's state of emergency declaration that directed Eversource to take over leadership of restoration efforts in the Merrimack Valley from Columbia Gas, Eversource today provided a progress update on phase one of natural gas restoration efforts in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The first phase of the multi-phase process involves shutting off all 8,600 gas meters and entering every home and business to ensure it is clear of natural gas.

As of 9:00 p.m. today, crews have cleared 6,420 meters, which is an increase of more than 60 percent since 7:00 p.m. yesterday. With an army of 914 crew members currently working, the energy company anticipates that phase one will be completed tonight. Following the conclusion of phase one, phase two will consist of assuring the safety of the gas system in the area. During the third phase, appliances will be assessed for any issues, and finally, phase four will consist of restoring gas service to each of those 8,600 meters.

"We've made great progress supported by hundreds of resources who have answered the mutual aid call and are here to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible," said Eversource Gas President Bill Akley. "We're committed to keeping you updated regularly with clear and open communications throughout the process, and our crews will continue to work tirelessly as we lead the coordination of 26 organizations supporting this effort. This is a 24/7 operation to restore normalcy to the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover."

To lead the coordination of all 26 organizations supporting restoration efforts, Eversource has established a fully operational mobile command center in Lawrence that will be in place until this serious situation is under control and the public can feel safe in their homes and communities. With tens of thousands of gas and electric outages in the affected communities, this is expected to be a multi-week event.

Eversource urges all customers in the affected areas, as well as all natural gas customers, to review and follow these important safety tips:

  • If you smell natural gas, leave the area and call 911 immediately.
  • If you live in the Andover, North Andover and Lawrence areas of Massachusetts, please call Columbia Gas at 1-800-525-8222.
  • The safety of our crews and the public is paramount, so please stay away from all fires and gas leaks.
  • Be aware that some natural gas heating systems may be impacted in the event of a power interruption. All customers should be prepared in case they lose their heating source.
  • Keep natural gas meters, all gas appliances and outdoor vents clear to maintain safe operation and access.
  • Install carbon monoxide detectors and check the batteries routinely.
  • Do not use a gas stove as a heating source - only use approved heating sources.
  • If you smell a gas odor in any home or business, move to a safe location and call 9-1-1 immediately.

More information on gas safety is available on our website at Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
Al Lara
860-665-2344
albert.lara@eversource.com

Caroline Pretyman
617-424-2460
caroline.pretyman@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 17:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
07:43pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Coordinating Response to Gas Incidents in Massachusetts
PU
09/13EVERSOURCE ENERGY : This Time of Year, Don’t Fall Behind on Home Energy Ef..
PU
09/12EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Woman sues overtree limb incident
AQ
09/10EVERSOURCE ENERGY : John Greene Named Eversource Community Relations Specialist
PU
09/07EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Begins Using Drones to Inspect Electric Lines in Western Mas..
PU
09/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : State Agree On Three-Year, $30.2 Million Yankee Gas Rate Inc..
AQ
09/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Connecticut's Consumer Counsel reaches natural gas rate incr..
AQ
09/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY : uses drones to inspect lines
AQ
09/05EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Expanding Natural Gas System in Groton
PU
09/04EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Begins Using Drones to Inspect Electric Lines in New Hampshi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14NiSource closes -12% after biggest gas pipeline accident since 2010 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/03Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/30/18 
08/31New England's Eversource Successfully Focusing On Transmission And Distributi.. 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 957 M
EBIT 2018 1 812 M
Net income 2018 1 041 M
Debt 2018 14 489 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 19,51
P/E ratio 2019 18,24
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
Capitalization 20 132 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 63,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY0.68%20 132
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.87%58 199
DOMINION ENERGY-11.35%46 980
IBERDROLA-3.25%46 481
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.90%44 521
EXELON CORPORATION11.85%42 577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.