Eversource Energy : Coordinating Response to Gas Incidents in Massachusetts

BOSTON (September 15, 2018) - Following Governor Charlie Baker's state of emergency declaration that directed Eversource to take over leadership of restoration efforts in the Merrimack Valley from Columbia Gas, Eversource today provided a progress update on phase one of natural gas restoration efforts in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The first phase of the multi-phase process involves shutting off all 8,600 gas meters and entering every home and business to ensure it is clear of natural gas.

As of 9:00 p.m. today, crews have cleared 6,420 meters, which is an increase of more than 60 percent since 7:00 p.m. yesterday. With an army of 914 crew members currently working, the energy company anticipates that phase one will be completed tonight. Following the conclusion of phase one, phase two will consist of assuring the safety of the gas system in the area. During the third phase, appliances will be assessed for any issues, and finally, phase four will consist of restoring gas service to each of those 8,600 meters.

"We've made great progress supported by hundreds of resources who have answered the mutual aid call and are here to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible," said Eversource Gas President Bill Akley. "We're committed to keeping you updated regularly with clear and open communications throughout the process, and our crews will continue to work tirelessly as we lead the coordination of 26 organizations supporting this effort. This is a 24/7 operation to restore normalcy to the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover."

To lead the coordination of all 26 organizations supporting restoration efforts, Eversource has established a fully operational mobile command center in Lawrence that will be in place until this serious situation is under control and the public can feel safe in their homes and communities. With tens of thousands of gas and electric outages in the affected communities, this is expected to be a multi-week event.

Eversource urges all customers in the affected areas, as well as all natural gas customers, to review and follow these important safety tips:

If you smell natural gas, leave the area and call 911 immediately.

If you live in the Andover, North Andover and Lawrence areas of Massachusetts, please call Columbia Gas at 1-800-525-8222.

The safety of our crews and the public is paramount, so please stay away from all fires and gas leaks.

Be aware that some natural gas heating systems may be impacted in the event of a power interruption. All customers should be prepared in case they lose their heating source.

Keep natural gas meters, all gas appliances and outdoor vents clear to maintain safe operation and access.

Install carbon monoxide detectors and check the batteries routinely.

Do not use a gas stove as a heating source - only use approved heating sources.

If you smell a gas odor in any home or business, move to a safe location and call 9-1-1 immediately.

More information on gas safety is available on our website at Eversource.com.

CONTACT:

Al Lara

860-665-2344

albert.lara@eversource.com

Caroline Pretyman

617-424-2460

caroline.pretyman@eversource.com