Eversource Energy : Crews Make Significant Progress Restoring Power Following Monday's Wind Storm

Energy company estimates vast majority of customers to have power back by tonight

BERLIN, Conn. - Eversource line and tree crews continue working around-the-clock restoring power to thousands of customers impacted by Monday's damaging wind storm. Despite the dangerous winds and challenging conditions, crews have restored power to more than 72,000 homes and businesses since the storm began. The energy company is on track to restore the vast majority of customers by late Tuesday night.

'We recognize how difficult it is for our customers to be without electricity, especially during these cold days and nights and we continue to make progress restoring their power,' said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst. 'Our crews have done a tremendous job. They're there for our customers when they're needed most and are committed to working until every customer is restored.'

Some customers in the hardest hit communities of Brooklyn, Plainfield, Thompson and Woodstock have more complex outages that may take longer to restore. These more complex outages not only take additional time to complete, but they may also require assistance from a private electrician or contractor.

The energy company reminds customers to be cautious while doing their own storm clean up, including moving or cutting tree limbs and look carefully for any wires that may be entangled in debris. Always stay clear of any downed wires and report them immediately to 9-1-1. Eversource also urges any customers who are without power and using a generator to be sure it's located well away from their home or business and that they're using a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician.

