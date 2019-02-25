Eversource Energy : Crews Responding as High Winds Batter Connecticut

More than 22,000 customers restored since storm began

BERLIN, Conn. (February 25, 2019) - Eversource line and tree crews are working non-stop to restore power to customers in Connecticut affected by Monday's storm. Since the high winds began battering the state, crews have restored power to more than 22,000 customers and will work around the clock to complete the restoration effort.

'These high winds, some as high as 60 mph, are bringing down trees and tree limbs onto power lines, causing outages around the state,' said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst. 'The weather conditions are also making it difficult for our crews to restore power; in many cases, they have to wait for the winds to subside before they can safely go up in the buckets to make repairs. Despite that, our crews are there for our customers when they're needed most and are committed to working 24/7 until everyone has their power.'

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Customers can report an outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Those who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

The energy company also reminds customers who are without power and using a generator to be sure it has a transfer switch that has been installed by a qualified electrician and the generator is located outdoors and as far from the house or business as possible. Keep it away from doors, windows and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mitch Gross

(860) 665-5221

mitch.gross@eversource.com

###