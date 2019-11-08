Eversource Energy : EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE November 10-12, 2019
11/08/2019 | 05:15pm EST
EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE
November 10-12, 2019
Safe Harbor Statement
All per-share amounts in this presentation are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include a non-GAAP financial measure referencing 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the impairment charge for the Northern Pass transmission (NPT) project.
Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2019 results without including the impact of the NPT impairment charge. Management believes the NPT impairment charge is not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing performance. Due to the nature and significance of the impairment charge on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance.
This presentation includes statements concerning Eversource Energy's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "forecast," "should," "could" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our transmission and distribution systems; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our current or future business model; increased conservation measures of customers and development of alternative energy sources; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.
Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and are available on Eversource Energy's website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy's actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, except as required by federal securities laws, and Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Eversource Focused on Industry Leadership Through
Superior Operations and Sustainability
Eversource's Total Shareholder Return has Outperformed
Significantly in Both the Short and Long Term
Total Shareholder Return
YTD
2018
3-Year
5-Year
10-Year
10/31/2019
Eversource
31.5%
6.4%
40.1%
80.4%
279.4%
EEI 40-Company Index
23.9%
3.7%
36.0%
68.5%
176.4%
S&P 500
23.2%
-4.4%
30.4%
50.3%
243.0%
*3-year,5-year, and 10-year for periods ended 12/31/18
Dividend Growth Continues to Outperform Peers
Annualized Dividend
$2.50
$2.02
$2.14
$2.00
5% - 7%
$1.78
$1.67
$1.57
+$0.12
$1.50
+$0.12
+$0.12
$1.00
+$0.11
+$0.10
$0.50
$0.10
$0.00
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Payout
59%
59%
60%
61%
62%
Ratios:
Strong Long-Term Earnings Growth Expected to Continue
$2.28 $2.53$2.65$2.81 $2.96
$3.25
$3.11
$3.40
to
$3.50
2012A*
2013A*
2014A*
2015A*
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019E**
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
*Excludes merger and integration costs
**Excludes Northern Pass impairment
Projected Capital Expenditures For Core Businesses
In Millions
$3,500
$3,000
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$0
$2,168
$138 $271
$903
$856
$2,472
$152 $14$335
$1,082
$889
$2,830
$185 $102
$404
$1,145
$994
$2,971
$199 $109
$459
$1,217
$987
$12.75 Billion 2019-2023
$2,599
$2,435
$137
$2,401
$112
$131
$128
$473
$126
$133
$439
$483
$1,131
$1,132
$1,143
$746
$573
$548
$2,346
$127 $143
$476
$1,109
$491
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019E
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
Transmission
Electric Distribution and MA Solar
Natural Gas Distribution
Water
IT and Facilities
Rate Base by Core Business - Current and Future
$24.5 billion
5%
15%
$16.6 billion
Note: Excludes offshore
50%
wind investments
5%
10%
46%
48%
37%
34%
2017 Year-End Rate Base
Projected 2023 Year-End
Rate Base
Transmission
Electric Distribution & MA Solar
Natural Gas Distribution
Water
Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT
PURA decision released on 10/2/19 focused on multiple objectives
Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy
Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling
Addressing resilience reliability and standardssystem-wide and deploy or enhance use of
AMI
Addressing energy affordability
Next stage to focus on eleven topics
Fourth Quarter
First Half 2020 Start
Later Topics
2019 Start
•
AMI
•
Non-wires alternatives
•
Rate designs
•
Resource adequacy
•
Electric Storage
•
Resilience & reliability
and clean-energy
•
Zero emission vehicles
standards & programs
supply
•
Innovative technology
•
Distributed energy
•
Interconnection
resources
standards
•
Energy affordability
MA Grid Mod Status - Implementing 2018-2020 Plan
Preparing Filing for 2021-2023 Plan
MA Grid Mod Tracked Investments
2018-2020 ($233MM)
MA DPU order in grid modernization proceeding approved $133MM in tracked spending on a portfolio of investments. Work expected to be substantially complete by 12/31/20.
Order also approved using grid modernization tracking mechanism for $100MM in energy storage and electric vehicle investments approved in previous rate case. Approximately 90% of work expected to be complete by 12/31/20.
Next Steps
File new three-year plan in mid-2020 for 2021-2023 implementation
NH Grid Modernization Has Multiple Objectives
NH Grid Modernization Objectives:
Improve reliability, resiliency, and operational efficiency
Empower customers to use electricity more efficiently
Facilitate integration of distributed energy resources
Increase affordability
Status:
Legislation established investigative docket in July 2015
Working group report on "Grid Modernization in New Hampshire" issued in March 2017
"Staff Recommendation on Grid Modernization" issued in January 2019
Written comments and technical sessions on outstanding procedural issues are ongoing
Progress on Major Transmission Reliability Projects
Eastern MA Transmission Projects
28 upgrades - 7 new transmission lines, new substations and substation expansion projects
19 projects in service; 8 under construction; 1 expected to enter construction in Q2 2020
Approval of remaining 1 project expected Q4 2019
Projected completion: 2021
Total projected investment: approximately $700 million
Investment through September 30: $414 million
Greater Hartford Central Connecticut
27 projects for Greater Hartford, Manchester, Southington, Middletown and NW CT
24 of 27 projects now in service
Three projects under construction
Projected completion:Mid-2020
Total projected investment: $350 million
Investment through September 30: $265.7 million
Greenwich Substation Project
Eversource/Town signed settlement agreement; Town withdrew its appeal of siting decision
All development and management plans approved by CSC
Projected completion: June 2020
Total projected investment: $98 million
Investment through September 30: $49.7 million
Seacoast Reliability Project
New13-mile project between Portsmouth and Madbury, NH
NHSEC order approving project issued 1/31/19
Construction began in May 2019
Projected completion: Q2 2020
Total projected investment: $125 million
Investment through September 30: $51.7 million
A Robust and Upgraded Transmission System is Key to
Future Grid Transformation
A significant amount of our transmission structures are 40+ years old, and we have accelerated replacement to ensurelong-term reliability
We are adding equipment to better integrate intermittent renewable generation into the New England grid to maintain required voltage and reactive capacity
We are addressing pockets of load growth such as Boston, SW CT and coastal NH
We are adding fiber along the transmission system to provide significantly enhanced communications for monitoring and control of our system
Projected Investment in Natural Gas Pipe Replacements
2016-2023 - All With Timely Cost Recovery
In Millions
Consistent with our sustainability strategy, we replaced 59 miles of cast iron and steel pipe with safer, more durable plastic in 2018.
$162
$117 $115$117$93
$59
$67 $79
$228
$216
$199
$179
$120
$117
$114
$104
$99 $108
$58
$69
$75
$85
$48
$38
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019E
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
CT Accelerated Replacement Program
MA Gas System Enhancement Program
Eversource is Well Positioned to Meet Customers'
Continued Natural Gas Demand Growth
Yankee Gas (CT)
Secured 100,000 MMBtu/Day from Enbridge AIM project
Secured 27,100 MMBtu/Day from Tennessee Gas CT expansion
Addressed constraints on Algonquin lateral serving SE Connecticut
Well positioned to support CT Comprehensive Energy Strategy's economic expansion goals
NSTAR Gas (MA)
Secured 50,000 MMBtu from Enbridge Atlantic Bridge project
Secured 25,000 MMBtu from Enbridge AIM project
Added 40,000 MMBtu of Tennessee firm capacity
Anticipated growth lower than Yankee Gas due to higher existing service territory penetration at NSTAR Gas
*Does not reflect Town of Hingham, MA vote in April 2019 to acquire Aquarion MA's assets in Hingham, Hull, and
N. Cohasset for more than $100 million. Those assets account for approximately $40 million of Aquarion's rate base.
Yankee Gas Rate
Settlement
Recent Distribution Rate Decisions
CL&P Rate Settlement
Effective Date: 5/1/18
Authorized ROE: 9.25%
Term: 3 years
Base rate increases of $64.3 million on 5/1/18, $31.1 million on 5/1/19 and $29.2 million on 5/1/20
Tracking mechanism for capex over $270 million
Effective date: 11/15/18
Authorized ROE: 9.3% (previous 8.83%)
Step rate increases in 2020 and 2021
Revenue decoupling
Tracking mechanism for aging infrastructure replacements and for capex over $150 million
NSTAR Electric
Rate Decision
Effective Date: 2/1/18
Authorized ROE: 10%
Term: 5 years
Base rate decrease of $19 million on 2/1/18 (net of tax reform) followed byinflation-adjusted increases from 2019- 2022
Key Provisions: Revenue decoupling; approval of grid modernization expenditures with tracking for battery storage; EV infrastructure
Key Elements of New Hampshire Rate Filing
PSNH filed a general rate case to raise annual base distribution rates by approximately $70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis
In June, the NHPUC authorized PSNH to raise annual distribution rates by $28 million on a temporary basis, effective 7/1/19, until decision on permanent rates is implemented
•
•
•
First PSNH rate case in nearly a decade; during that time period, PSNH's distribution plant-in service has risen by approximately 50%, while O&M has been flat
NHPUC-reported Distribution ROE was 7.72% for 2018 (9.67% authorized)
Permanent rate application includes enhanced resiliency and grid modernization investments
FERC Transmission ROE Update
Order issued: 10/16/18
Current base: 10.57%; Cap: 11.74%
Illustrative base: 10.41%; Cap: 13.08%
New methodology that averages DCF, CAPM, risk premium, expected earnings
Provides path forward to resolve 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 complaints against New England transmission ROEs
Briefs and reply briefs filed earlier this year
Likely to mitigate future FERC Section 206 complaint filings
Senate held a hearing on James Danly's nomination on 11/5/19. Vote on nomination possible beforeyear-end
Methodology expected to provide more stability and predictability
for transmission ROEs
Sources of Funds to Execute Our Five-Year Cap Ex
and Offshore Wind Investment Plan
Operating cash flows
New debt financings
Approximately $2 billion of new equity
Using $100 million/year of Treasury shares to fund dividend reinvestment and employee stock plans; nearly 900,000 Treasury shares utilized through 10/31/19
We expect to grow EPS around the midpoint of our 5-7% CAGR through 2023, inclusive of the new equity and debt financings noted above
Factors Expected to Spur EPS Growth in
Addition to Rate Base Growth
Improved capital structure resulting from 2018 rate reviews
Improved results at distribution companies that underearned their allowed returns in 2018, including NSTAR Electric, which is allowed to earn up to 12%
Higher carrying charges on deferred storm cost balances in all 3 states
Conservatism of O&M guidance; i.e. lower O&M in 2019, then held flat
Earnings from a full year of South Fork Wind: 2023 specific
20
Natural Gas Is Now New England's Single
Biggest Source Of Electricity
Pipelines that
supply generators
are increasingly
constrained
Source: ISO-NE
Switch To Natural Gas And Renewables Has Driven
Significant Reductions In Emissions
Carbon
NOX
SO2
Emissions
Emissions
Emissions
Down 35%
Down 73%
Down 98%
• Transmission Investment
• Energy Efficiency
• Natural Gas-Fired Power Production
• Renewable Energy
Driven By Energy Efficiency, Transmission Upgrades, Transition To
Natural Gas Generation And Renewables Development
Achieving Longer Term Emissions Reductions
Objectives Will Require Significant Steps
Regional Greenhouse Gas
Emissions Targets
(MMTCO2e)
200
MA CT NH
150
100
Gap: 100
MMTCO2e
50
0
1990 (Actual)
Today
2050 (Target)
Greenhouse Gas Emissions By
Source
(MA, NH, CT)
Electric Power
18%
Buildings
34%
Transportation
48%
Offshore Wind Is Well-Suited To Be New England's
Next Major Source Of Electricity
ISO-NEWinter Reliability Report spotlighted region's vulnerability to fuel supply disruptions
New pipeline capacity andlong-term viability of LNG import facilities are challenged
Region's energy policy is focused on new, clean alternatives
Water depths off New England are shallow - reducing construction costs
Available transmission capacity following recent large power plant retirements
Billions of dollars in economic development opportunities forunder-utilized ports and surrounding towns
24
Offshore Wind Can Greatly Enhance Winter
Reliability in New England
During two weeks in the winter 2017/2018:
Region was within days of rolling blackouts to manage fuel supplies
$700+ million in additional wholesale electricity costs
Emissions were equivalent to adding 6 million cars due to reliance onoil-fired generation
Offshore wind can mitigate reliability challenges
New England has mandated 5,600 MW of offshore wind
Offshore wind capacity factors increase25-30% in the winter months in New England - offsetting up to 0.75 Bcf per day of natural gas demand
Higher daily andintra-day capacity factors - can offset even more natural gas demand
Offshore Wind Generation vs Electricity Demand
During Afternoon Hours
(January)
1.3
Production
1.2
1.1
Demand &
(Indexed)
1.0
Electricity
0.9
Offshore Wind Production Is
Greatest When Winter
0.8
Electricity Demand Peaks
0.7
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Hour Of The Day
Offshore Wind Generation Electricity Demand
Eversource & Ørsted Partnership Is the
Leading Offshore Wind Development Platform
New York:
NY State Energy Research & Development Authority awarded 880 MW to
Sunrise Wind on July 18
South Fork has a separate agreement with LIPA for an expected 130 MW
NY has authorized procurement of 9,000 MW by 2035; 1,696 MW awarded to date
Rhode Island:
400 MW contract with Revolution Wind approved by RIPUC in June
Connecticut:
200 MW contract with Revolution Wind approved by PURA in 2018;
PURA approval of another 104 MW contract expected shortly
Legislation authorizing another 2,000 MW signed by Gov. Lamont in June
Initial RFP issued in August with bids in September; awards expected this month
Massachusetts:
1,600 MW authorized by legislation in 2016
First 1,600 MW awarded to other developers
DOER recommends moving ahead with soliciting another 1,600 MW through 2024 (3,200 MW in total)
Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects
South Fork Wind
Revolution Wind
Sunrise Wind
Size
130 MW
704 MW
880 MW
Construction Operation Plan Filing with BOEM
Construction to Begin
Commercial Operation
Price as of first day of commercial operation
Status of Contracts
Already filed
2021
End of 2022
$0.160/KWH for 90 MW
$0.086/KWH for 40 MW (avg. annual escalator: 2%)
Negotiating agreement to increase original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY Comptroller and AG approval required
Early 2020
Late 2021/early 2022
Late 2023
$0.098425/KWH for RI (no escalator)
CT pricing not disclosed
400 MW for RI approved
200 MW for CT approved
104 MW for CT pending with decision due by end of 2019
2020
2022
2024
$0.11037/KWH (no escalator)
Contract signed with NYSERDA in October 2019
Our Competitiveness in New England and New York Auctions Benefits From Our Superior Lease Locations
Not to scale
Distance to Mainland
60-65 Miles
Block Island Wind
35-40 Miles
Revolution
Wind
20-25 Miles
South
Fork
Wind
Deepwater
Bay State
Mayflower
Northern
Wind Lease
Lease
Lease
Offshore Wind Complements Eversource's
Portfolio Of Clean Energy Solutions
Energy Efficiency:
#1 energy efficiency provider in the US; more than $500 million invested annually
Reduced customer energy use by 1 billion kilowatt hours per year - enough to power 128,000 homes
Storage:
Permitting $55 million Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard projects; expected completion in late 2020
Proposed $7 million 1.7 MW project in NH
EV Infrastructure:
Executing $45 million program for 3,500 new charging ports
Longer term opportunity of up to $500 million infrastructure
Grid Modernization:
Solar:
•
MA approved $133 million;
•
Completed construction of $200 million,
New MA plan due by mid-2020
70 MW portfolio in MA
•
Evaluating plans for CT & NH
•
Pilot 20 MW community solar proposed
in NH
Eversource is the US Leader in Energy Efficiency, Investing
Over $500M Annually to Reduce Customer Usage
15
3 20
1
6
3
#1 Energy Efficiency Provider in the Nation
According to Ceres most recent benchmarking report
Eversource MA, #1 Most Energy Efficient Utility in the United States
According to ACEEE, in their second edition of the Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard
Retail Customer Count Up 3% Since 2013, While KWH Sales Down 3.5%
Note: The lower the number…the more effective the Energy Efficiency Programs
Source: American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy 2019 Scorecard
Carbon Reduction Goals and Vehicle Emissions Standards Will Help Electrify Transportation Sector
MA/CT CO2 emissions by sector (2016)
Significant progress
yet to be made in decarbonizing the transportation sector
EVs on the road in MA/CT
Current EV adoption trajectory
insufficient to ensure
compliance with 2025 target
States' Objectives
Ambitious goals set forth in the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act
Reduce GHG emissions 80% below 1990 levels by 2050
Committed to 450,000 EVs on the road by 2025 as part of ZEV Alliance
Barriers to EV Adoption
Limited availability of public charging stations
Cost of charging infrastructure
Lack of consumer awareness
Upfront cost of electric vehicles
Variety of available vehicle models
An appropriate level of utility support can address these barriers and drive market transformation
Our Massachusetts Make-Ready EV Plan
First step to supporting electric vehicles in our service territory
Approved by regulators in November 2017
Key Highlights of MA Plan
• $45M capital investment
• Supports approximately 3,500 charging ports
• Up to 450 customer sites
• In-service by end of 2020
•
•
We are evaluating proposal options in CT and NH
We believe the total investment opportunity across the three states could reach $500M over the next decade
A Value Proposition That Delivers Results for Investors
Keys to Our Success:
Exceed industry EPS and dividend growth
Control O&M spending
Maintain strong financial condition
Delivertop-tier service quality and reliability
Manage a robust investment program focused on safety, reliability, customer service
Pursue clean energy solutions for the region
7. Address environmental, social and governance strengths
Results Delivered:
Seven-year average EPS and dividend growth of 6.1% and 7.5%, respectively, through 2018. Growth driven by robust regulated Cap Ex program and effective cost control
Six-year average O&M reduction 3%-4%/yr. through 2018 ( $275M)
Top tier credit rating
Reliability and safety metrics significantly improved since 2012 - top quartile
Capital expenditures of $12.75 billion for 2019 - 2023 for core businesses ensure a safe and reliable delivery system for our 4 million customers
Maintained disciplined approach in developing winning bids for various offshore wind projects
Achieving top-quartile rating from sustainability raters
APPENDIX
Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2019 Results
3Q
YTD
3Q 2019
3Q 2018
Change
YTD 9-30-19
YTD 9-30-18 Change
Electric Distribution
$0.61
$0.55
$0.06
$1.32
$1.19
$0.13
Electric Transmission
0.33
0.34
(0.01)
1.07
1.04
0.03
(Non-GAAP)
Natural Gas Distribution
(0.05)
(0.04)
(0.01)
0.18
0.16
0.02
Water Distribution
0.06
0.06
0.00
0.08
0.08
0.00
Parent & Other
0.03
0.00
0.03
0.04
0.05
(0.01)
EPS (Non-GAAP)
0.98
0.91
0.07
2.69
2.52
0.17
NPT Impairment
---
---
---
(0.64)
---
(0.64)
Reported EPS (GAAP)
$0.98
$0.91
$0.07
$2.05
$2.52
($0.47)
2019 Financing Activity
Equity
$1.3 billion of equity closed in June.Two-thirds of nearly 18 million shares subject to one- year forward sale arrangement
None of the forward has settled to date
Approximately 900,000 treasury shares issued through 10/31/19 to fund dividend reinvestment, 401(k) match, and employee incentive plans
Long-Term Debt
In April, CL&P issued $300 million of bonds due in 2048 (3.85% yield). Proceeds used to repay $250 million, 5.5% maturity
In May, NSTAR Electric issued $400 million of 3.25% "green bonds" due in 2029
In June, PSNH issued $300 million of 3.6% bonds due in 2049. Proceeds to repay $150 million of 4.5% bonds due December 1, 2019
In July, NSTAR Gas issued $75 million of 3.74% bonds due in 2049
In September:
CL&P issued $200 million of bonds due in 2027 (2.42% yield)
Yankee Gas issued $100 million of 2.23% bonds due 2024 and $100 million of 3.3% bonds due 2049
NSTAR Gas General Rate Review Filed
On 11/8/19, NSTAR Gas filed a rate request seeking a $38 million base rate adjustment
Request includes a proposed Performance Based Rate (PBR) mechanism (tied to a5-year stayout)
PBR adjustment includes inflation plus approximately 1.3% adder
First general rate review since 2014
NSTAR Gas currently has the lowest gas distribution rates in MA
Proposed rate changes would be effective 10/1/20
Includeslong-term plan to fund safety and reliability improvements. It will also support the company's future obligations applicable to all MA gas distribution companies arising from a review of last year's Merrimack Valley incident
Proposed authorized ROE: 10.45%; capital structure 54.85% equity; 45.15%long-term debt
Eversource Energy published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:14:10 UTC