Eversource Energy : EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE November 10-12, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement All per-share amounts in this presentation are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include a non-GAAP financial measure referencing 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the impairment charge for the Northern Pass transmission (NPT) project. Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2019 results without including the impact of the NPT impairment charge. Management believes the NPT impairment charge is not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing performance. Due to the nature and significance of the impairment charge on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance. This presentation includes statements concerning Eversource Energy's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "forecast," "should," "could" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our transmission and distribution systems; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our current or future business model; increased conservation measures of customers and development of alternative energy sources; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors. Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and are available on Eversource Energy's website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy's actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, except as required by federal securities laws, and Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 1 Eversource Focused on Industry Leadership Through Superior Operations and Sustainability 2 Eversource's Total Shareholder Return has Outperformed Significantly in Both the Short and Long Term Total Shareholder Return YTD 2018 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 10/31/2019 Eversource 31.5% 6.4% 40.1% 80.4% 279.4% EEI 40-Company Index 23.9% 3.7% 36.0% 68.5% 176.4% S&P 500 23.2% -4.4% 30.4% 50.3% 243.0% *3-year,5-year, and 10-year for periods ended 12/31/18 3 Dividend Growth Continues to Outperform Peers Annualized Dividend $2.50 $2.02 $2.14 $2.00 5% - 7% $1.78 $1.67 $1.57 +$0.12 $1.50 +$0.12 +$0.12 $1.00 +$0.11 +$0.10 $0.50 $0.10 $0.00 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Payout 59% 59% 60% 61% 62% Ratios: 4 Strong Long-Term Earnings Growth Expected to Continue $2.28 $2.53$2.65$2.81 $2.96 $3.25 $3.11 $3.40 to $3.50 2012A* 2013A* 2014A* 2015A* 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E** 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E *Excludes merger and integration costs **Excludes Northern Pass impairment 5 Projected Capital Expenditures For Core Businesses In Millions $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500 $0 $2,168 $138 $271 $903 $856 $2,472 $152 $14$335 $1,082 $889 $2,830 $185 $102 $404 $1,145 $994 $2,971 $199 $109 $459 $1,217 $987 $12.75 Billion 2019-2023 $2,599 $2,435 $137 $2,401 $112 $131 $128 $473 $126 $133 $439 $483 $1,131 $1,132 $1,143 $746 $573 $548 $2,346 $127 $143 $476 $1,109 $491 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Transmission Electric Distribution and MA Solar Natural Gas Distribution Water IT and Facilities 6 Rate Base by Core Business - Current and Future $24.5 billion 5% 15% $16.6 billion Note: Excludes offshore 50% wind investments 5% 10% 46% 48% 37% 34% 2017 Year-End Rate Base Projected 2023 Year-End Rate Base Transmission Electric Distribution & MA Solar Natural Gas Distribution Water 7 Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT PURA decision released on 10/2/19 focused on multiple objectives

Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling Addressing resilience reliability and standards system-wide and deploy or enhance use of

AMI Addressing energy affordability

Next stage to focus on eleven topics Fourth Quarter First Half 2020 Start Later Topics 2019 Start • AMI • Non-wires alternatives • Rate designs • Resource adequacy • Electric Storage • Resilience & reliability and clean-energy • Zero emission vehicles standards & programs supply • Innovative technology • Distributed energy • Interconnection resources standards • Energy affordability 8 MA Grid Mod Status - Implementing 2018-2020 Plan Preparing Filing for 2021-2023 Plan MA Grid Mod Tracked Investments 2018-2020 ($233MM) MA DPU order in grid modernization proceeding approved $133MM in tracked spending on a portfolio of investments. Work expected to be substantially complete by 12/31/20. Order also approved using grid modernization tracking mechanism for $100MM in energy storage and electric vehicle investments approved in previous rate case. Approximately 90% of work expected to be complete by 12/31/20. Next Steps File new three-year plan in mid-2020 for 2021-2023 implementation 9 NH Grid Modernization Has Multiple Objectives NH Grid Modernization Objectives: Improve reliability, resiliency, and operational efficiency

Empower customers to use electricity more efficiently

Facilitate integration of distributed energy resources

Increase affordability Status: Legislation established investigative docket in July 2015

Working group report on "Grid Modernization in New Hampshire" issued in March 2017

"Staff Recommendation on Grid Modernization" issued in January 2019

Written comments and technical sessions on outstanding procedural issues are ongoing 10 Progress on Major Transmission Reliability Projects Eastern MA Transmission Projects 28 upgrades - 7 new transmission lines, new substations and substation expansion projects

19 projects in service; 8 under construction; 1 expected to enter construction in Q2 2020

Approval of remaining 1 project expected Q4 2019

Projected completion: 2021

Total projected investment: approximately $700 million

Investment through September 30: $414 million Greater Hartford Central Connecticut 27 projects for Greater Hartford, Manchester, Southington, Middletown and NW CT

24 of 27 projects now in service

Three projects under construction

Projected completion: Mid-2020

Mid-2020 Total projected investment: $350 million

Investment through September 30: $265.7 million Greenwich Substation Project Eversource/Town signed settlement agreement; Town withdrew its appeal of siting decision

All development and management plans approved by CSC

Projected completion: June 2020

Total projected investment: $98 million

Investment through September 30: $49.7 million Seacoast Reliability Project New 13-mile project between Portsmouth and Madbury, NH

13-mile project between Portsmouth and Madbury, NH NHSEC order approving project issued 1/31/19

Construction began in May 2019

Projected completion: Q2 2020

Total projected investment: $125 million

Investment through September 30: $51.7 million 11 A Robust and Upgraded Transmission System is Key to Future Grid Transformation A significant amount of our transmission structures are 40+ years old, and we have accelerated replacement to ensure long-term reliability

long-term reliability We are adding equipment to better integrate intermittent renewable generation into the New England grid to maintain required voltage and reactive capacity

We are addressing pockets of load growth such as Boston, SW CT and coastal NH

We are adding fiber along the transmission system to provide significantly enhanced communications for monitoring and control of our system 12 Projected Investment in Natural Gas Pipe Replacements 2016-2023 - All With Timely Cost Recovery In Millions Consistent with our sustainability strategy, we replaced 59 miles of cast iron and steel pipe with safer, more durable plastic in 2018. $162 $117 $115$117$93 $59 $67 $79 $228 $216 $199 $179 $120 $117 $114 $104 $99 $108 $58 $69 $75 $85 $48 $38 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E CT Accelerated Replacement Program MA Gas System Enhancement Program 13 Eversource is Well Positioned to Meet Customers' Continued Natural Gas Demand Growth Yankee Gas (CT) Secured 100,000 MMBtu/Day from Enbridge AIM project

Secured 27,100 MMBtu/Day from Tennessee Gas CT expansion

Addressed constraints on Algonquin lateral serving SE Connecticut

Well positioned to support CT Comprehensive Energy Strategy's economic expansion goals NSTAR Gas (MA) Secured 50,000 MMBtu from Enbridge Atlantic Bridge project

Secured 25,000 MMBtu from Enbridge AIM project

Added 40,000 MMBtu of Tennessee firm capacity

Anticipated growth lower than Yankee Gas due to higher existing service territory penetration at NSTAR Gas 14 Incremental Investments Expected to Grow Aquarion Rate Base Nearly 3 Times Faster Than Before Eversource Acquisition Year- End Rate Base $ in Millions $690 $710$740 $760 $890 $820 $1,200 $1,110 $1,030 $950 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E *Does not reflect Town of Hingham, MA vote in April 2019 to acquire Aquarion MA's assets in Hingham, Hull, and N. Cohasset for more than $100 million. Those assets account for approximately $40 million of Aquarion's rate base. 15 Yankee Gas Rate Settlement Recent Distribution Rate Decisions CL&P Rate Settlement Effective Date: 5/1/18

Authorized ROE: 9.25%

Term: 3 years

Base rate increases of $64.3 million on 5/1/18, $31.1 million on 5/1/19 and $29.2 million on 5/1/20

Tracking mechanism for capex over $270 million Effective date: 11/15/18

Authorized ROE: 9.3% (previous 8.83%)

Step rate increases in 2020 and 2021

Revenue decoupling

Tracking mechanism for aging infrastructure replacements and for capex over $150 million NSTAR Electric Rate Decision Effective Date: 2/1/18

Authorized ROE: 10%

Term: 5 years

Base rate decrease of $19 million on 2/1/18 (net of tax reform) followed by inflation-adjusted increases from 2019- 2022

inflation-adjusted increases from 2019- 2022 Key Provisions: Revenue decoupling; approval of grid modernization expenditures with tracking for battery storage; EV infrastructure 16 Key Elements of New Hampshire Rate Filing PSNH filed a general rate case to raise annual base distribution rates by approximately $70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis

In June, the NHPUC authorized PSNH to raise annual distribution rates by $28 million on a temporary basis, effective 7/1/19, until decision on permanent rates is implemented

• • • First PSNH rate case in nearly a decade; during that time period, PSNH's distribution plant-in service has risen by approximately 50%, while O&M has been flat NHPUC-reported Distribution ROE was 7.72% for 2018 (9.67% authorized) Permanent rate application includes enhanced resiliency and grid modernization investments 17 FERC Transmission ROE Update Order issued: 10/16/18

Current base: 10.57%; Cap: 11.74%

Illustrative base: 10.41%; Cap: 13.08%

New methodology that averages DCF, CAPM, risk premium, expected earnings

Provides path forward to resolve 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 complaints against New England transmission ROEs

Briefs and reply briefs filed earlier this year

Likely to mitigate future FERC Section 206 complaint filings

Senate held a hearing on James Danly's nomination on 11/5/19. Vote on nomination possible before year-end Methodology expected to provide more stability and predictability for transmission ROEs 18 Sources of Funds to Execute Our Five-Year Cap Ex and Offshore Wind Investment Plan Operating cash flows

New debt financings

Approximately $2 billion of new equity

Using $100 million/year of Treasury shares to fund dividend reinvestment and employee stock plans; nearly 900,000 Treasury shares utilized through 10/31/19 We expect to grow EPS around the midpoint of our 5-7% CAGR through 2023, inclusive of the new equity and debt financings noted above 19 Factors Expected to Spur EPS Growth in Addition to Rate Base Growth Improved capital structure resulting from 2018 rate reviews

Improved results at distribution companies that underearned their allowed returns in 2018, including NSTAR Electric, which is allowed to earn up to 12%

Higher carrying charges on deferred storm cost balances in all 3 states

Conservatism of O&M guidance; i.e. lower O&M in 2019, then held flat

Earnings from a full year of South Fork Wind: 2023 specific 20 Natural Gas Is Now New England's Single Biggest Source Of Electricity Pipelines that supply generators are increasingly constrained Source: ISO-NE 21 Switch To Natural Gas And Renewables Has Driven Significant Reductions In Emissions Carbon NOX SO2 Emissions Emissions Emissions Down 35% Down 73% Down 98% • Transmission Investment • Energy Efficiency • Natural Gas-Fired Power Production • Renewable Energy Driven By Energy Efficiency, Transmission Upgrades, Transition To Natural Gas Generation And Renewables Development 22 Achieving Longer Term Emissions Reductions Objectives Will Require Significant Steps Regional Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets (MMTCO2e) 200 MA CT NH 150 100 Gap: 100 MMTCO2e 50 0 1990 (Actual) Today 2050 (Target) Greenhouse Gas Emissions By Source (MA, NH, CT) Electric Power 18% Buildings 34% Transportation 48% 23 Offshore Wind Is Well-Suited To Be New England's Next Major Source Of Electricity ISO-NE Winter Reliability Report spotlighted region's vulnerability to fuel supply disruptions

Winter Reliability Report spotlighted region's vulnerability to fuel supply disruptions New pipeline capacity and long-term viability of LNG import facilities are challenged

long-term viability of LNG import facilities are challenged Region's energy policy is focused on new, clean alternatives

Water depths off New England are shallow - reducing construction costs

Available transmission capacity following recent large power plant retirements

Billions of dollars in economic development opportunities for under-utilized ports and surrounding towns 24 Offshore Wind Can Greatly Enhance Winter Reliability in New England During two weeks in the winter 2017/2018: Region was within days of rolling blackouts to manage fuel supplies

$700+ million in additional wholesale electricity costs

Emissions were equivalent to adding 6 million cars due to reliance on oil-fired generation Offshore wind can mitigate reliability challenges New England has mandated 5,600 MW of offshore wind

Offshore wind capacity factors increase 25-30% in the winter months in New England - offsetting up to 0.75 Bcf per day of natural gas demand

25-30% in the winter months in New England - offsetting up to 0.75 Bcf per day of natural gas demand Higher daily and intra-day capacity factors - can offset even more natural gas demand Offshore Wind Generation vs Electricity Demand During Afternoon Hours (January) 1.3 Production 1.2 1.1 Demand & (Indexed) 1.0 Electricity 0.9 Offshore Wind Production Is Greatest When Winter 0.8 Electricity Demand Peaks 0.7 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Hour Of The Day Offshore Wind Generation Electricity Demand 25 Eversource & Ørsted Partnership Is the Leading Offshore Wind Development Platform New York: NY State Energy Research & Development Authority awarded 880 MW to Sunrise Wind on July 18   South Fork has a separate agreement with LIPA for an expected 130 MW NY has authorized procurement of 9,000 MW by 2035; 1,696 MW awarded to date Rhode Island: 400 MW contract with Revolution Wind approved by RIPUC in June Connecticut: 200 MW contract with Revolution Wind approved by PURA in 2018; PURA approval of another 104 MW contract expected shortly   Legislation authorizing another 2,000 MW signed by Gov. Lamont in June Initial RFP issued in August with bids in September; awards expected this month Massachusetts: 1,600 MW authorized by legislation in 2016   First 1,600 MW awarded to other developers DOER recommends moving ahead with soliciting another 1,600 MW through 2024 (3,200 MW in total) 26 Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects South Fork Wind Revolution Wind Sunrise Wind Size 130 MW 704 MW 880 MW Construction Operation Plan Filing with BOEM Construction to Begin Commercial Operation Price as of first day of commercial operation Status of Contracts Already filed 2021 End of 2022 $0.160/KWH for 90 MW

$0.086/KWH for 40 MW (avg. annual escalator: 2%) Negotiating agreement to increase original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY Comptroller and AG approval required Early 2020 Late 2021/early 2022 Late 2023 $0.098425/KWH for RI (no escalator) CT pricing not disclosed 400 MW for RI approved 200 MW for CT approved 104 MW for CT pending with decision due by end of 2019 2020 2022 2024 $0.11037/KWH (no escalator) Contract signed with NYSERDA in October 2019 27 Our Competitiveness in New England and New York Auctions Benefits From Our Superior Lease Locations Not to scale Distance to Mainland 60-65 Miles Block Island Wind 35-40 Miles Revolution Wind 20-25 Miles South Fork Wind Deepwater Bay State Mayflower Northern Wind Lease Lease Lease 28 Offshore Wind Complements Eversource's Portfolio Of Clean Energy Solutions Energy Efficiency: #1 energy efficiency provider in the US; more than $500 million invested annually

Reduced customer energy use by 1 billion kilowatt hours per year - enough to power 128,000 homes Storage: Permitting $55 million Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard projects; expected completion in late 2020

Proposed $7 million 1.7 MW project in NH EV Infrastructure: Executing $45 million program for 3,500 new charging ports

Longer term opportunity of up to $500 million infrastructure Grid Modernization: Solar: • MA approved $133 million; • Completed construction of $200 million, New MA plan due by mid-2020 70 MW portfolio in MA • Evaluating plans for CT & NH • Pilot 20 MW community solar proposed in NH 29 Eversource is the US Leader in Energy Efficiency, Investing Over $500M Annually to Reduce Customer Usage 15 3 20 1 6 3 #1 Energy Efficiency Provider in the Nation According to Ceres most recent benchmarking report Eversource MA, #1 Most Energy Efficient Utility in the United States According to ACEEE, in their second edition of the Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard Retail Customer Count Up 3% Since 2013, While KWH Sales Down 3.5% Note: The lower the number…the more effective the Energy Efficiency Programs Source: American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy 2019 Scorecard 30 Carbon Reduction Goals and Vehicle Emissions Standards Will Help Electrify Transportation Sector MA/CT CO2 emissions by sector (2016) Significant progress yet to be made in decarbonizing the transportation sector EVs on the road in MA/CT Current EV adoption trajectory insufficient to ensure compliance with 2025 target States' Objectives Ambitious goals set forth in the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act

Reduce GHG emissions 80% below 1990 levels by 2050

Committed to 450,000 EVs on the road by 2025 as part of ZEV Alliance Barriers to EV Adoption Limited availability of public charging stations 

Cost of charging infrastructure 

Lack of consumer awareness 

Upfront cost of electric vehicles

Variety of available vehicle models

An appropriate level of utility support can address these barriers and drive market transformation 31 Our Massachusetts Make-Ready EV Plan First step to supporting electric vehicles in our service territory

Approved by regulators in November 2017 Key Highlights of MA Plan • $45M capital investment • Supports approximately 3,500 charging ports • Up to 450 customer sites • In-service by end of 2020 • • We are evaluating proposal options in CT and NH We believe the total investment opportunity across the three states could reach $500M over the next decade 32 A Value Proposition That Delivers Results for Investors Keys to Our Success: Exceed industry EPS and dividend growth Control O&M spending Maintain strong financial condition Deliver top-tier service quality and reliability Manage a robust investment program focused on safety, reliability, customer service Pursue clean energy solutions for the region 7. Address environmental, social and governance strengths Results Delivered: Seven-year average EPS and dividend growth of 6.1% and 7.5%, respectively, through 2018. Growth driven by robust regulated Cap Ex program and effective cost control Six-year average O&M reduction 3%-4%/yr. through 2018 ( $275M) Top tier credit rating Reliability and safety metrics significantly improved since 2012 - top quartile Capital expenditures of $12.75 billion for 2019 - 2023 for core businesses ensure a safe and reliable delivery system for our 4 million customers Maintained disciplined approach in developing winning bids for various offshore wind projects Achieving top-quartile rating from sustainability raters 33 APPENDIX 34 Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2019 Results 3Q YTD 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Change YTD 9-30-19 YTD 9-30-18 Change Electric Distribution $0.61 $0.55 $0.06 $1.32 $1.19 $0.13 Electric Transmission 0.33 0.34 (0.01) 1.07 1.04 0.03 (Non-GAAP) Natural Gas Distribution (0.05) (0.04) (0.01) 0.18 0.16 0.02 Water Distribution 0.06 0.06 0.00 0.08 0.08 0.00 Parent & Other 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.05 (0.01) EPS (Non-GAAP) 0.98 0.91 0.07 2.69 2.52 0.17 NPT Impairment --- --- --- (0.64) --- (0.64) Reported EPS (GAAP) $0.98 $0.91 $0.07 $2.05 $2.52 ($0.47) 35 2019 Financing Activity Equity $1.3 billion of equity closed in June. Two-thirds of nearly 18 million shares subject to one- year forward sale arrangement

Two-thirds of nearly 18 million shares subject to one- year forward sale arrangement None of the forward has settled to date

Approximately 900,000 treasury shares issued through 10/31/19 to fund dividend reinvestment, 401(k) match, and employee incentive plans Long-Term Debt In April, CL&P issued $300 million of bonds due in 2048 (3.85% yield). Proceeds used to repay $250 million, 5.5% maturity

In May, NSTAR Electric issued $400 million of 3.25% "green bonds" due in 2029

In June, PSNH issued $300 million of 3.6% bonds due in 2049. Proceeds to repay $150 million of 4.5% bonds due December 1, 2019

In July, NSTAR Gas issued $75 million of 3.74% bonds due in 2049

In September:

CL&P issued $200 million of bonds due in 2027 (2.42% yield) Yankee Gas issued $100 million of 2.23% bonds due 2024 and $100 million of 3.3% bonds due 2049

36 NSTAR Gas General Rate Review Filed On 11/8/19, NSTAR Gas filed a rate request seeking a $38 million base rate adjustment

Request includes a proposed Performance Based Rate (PBR) mechanism (tied to a 5-year stayout) PBR adjustment includes inflation plus approximately 1.3% adder

First general rate review since 2014

NSTAR Gas currently has the lowest gas distribution rates in MA

Proposed rate changes would be effective 10/1/20

Includes long-term plan to fund safety and reliability improvements. It will also support the company's future obligations applicable to all MA gas distribution companies arising from a review of last year's Merrimack Valley incident

long-term plan to fund safety and reliability improvements. It will also support the company's future obligations applicable to all MA gas distribution companies arising from a review of last year's Merrimack Valley incident Proposed authorized ROE: 10.45%; capital structure 54.85% equity; 45.15% long-term debt 37 Attachments Original document

