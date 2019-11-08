Log in
Eversource Energy : EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE November 10-12, 2019

0
11/08/2019

EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE

November 10-12, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

All per-share amounts in this presentation are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include a non-GAAP financial measure referencing 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the impairment charge for the Northern Pass transmission (NPT) project.

Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2019 results without including the impact of the NPT impairment charge. Management believes the NPT impairment charge is not indicative of Eversource Energy's ongoing performance. Due to the nature and significance of the impairment charge on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy's financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy's consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy's operating performance.

This presentation includes statements concerning Eversource Energy's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "forecast," "should," "could" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our transmission and distribution systems; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our current or future business model; increased conservation measures of customers and development of alternative energy sources; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.

Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and are available on Eversource Energy's website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy's actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, except as required by federal securities laws, and Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1

Eversource Focused on Industry Leadership Through

Superior Operations and Sustainability

2

Eversource's Total Shareholder Return has Outperformed

Significantly in Both the Short and Long Term

Total Shareholder Return

YTD

2018

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

10/31/2019

Eversource

31.5%

6.4%

40.1%

80.4%

279.4%

EEI 40-Company Index

23.9%

3.7%

36.0%

68.5%

176.4%

S&P 500

23.2%

-4.4%

30.4%

50.3%

243.0%

*3-year,5-year, and 10-year for periods ended 12/31/18

3

Dividend Growth Continues to Outperform Peers

Annualized Dividend

$2.50

$2.02

$2.14

$2.00

5% - 7%

$1.78

$1.67

$1.57

+$0.12

$1.50

+$0.12

+$0.12

$1.00

+$0.11

+$0.10

$0.50

$0.10

$0.00

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Payout

59%

59%

60%

61%

62%

Ratios:

4

Strong Long-Term Earnings Growth Expected to Continue

$2.28 $2.53$2.65$2.81 $2.96

$3.25

$3.11

$3.40

to

$3.50

2012A*

2013A*

2014A*

2015A*

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019E**

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

*Excludes merger and integration costs

**Excludes Northern Pass impairment

5

Projected Capital Expenditures For Core Businesses

In Millions

$3,500

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

$2,168

$138 $271

$903

$856

$2,472

$152 $14$335

$1,082

$889

$2,830

$185 $102

$404

$1,145

$994

$2,971

$199 $109

$459

$1,217

$987

$12.75 Billion 2019-2023

$2,599

$2,435

$137

$2,401

$112

$131

$128

$473

$126

$133

$439

$483

$1,131

$1,132

$1,143

$746

$573

$548

$2,346

$127 $143

$476

$1,109

$491

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019E

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

Transmission

Electric Distribution and MA Solar

Natural Gas Distribution

Water

IT and Facilities

6

Rate Base by Core Business - Current and Future

$24.5 billion

5%

15%

$16.6 billion

Note: Excludes offshore

50%

wind investments

5%

10%

46%

48%

37%

34%

2017 Year-End Rate Base

Projected 2023 Year-End

Rate Base

Transmission

Electric Distribution & MA Solar

Natural Gas Distribution

Water

7

Framework for an Equitable Modern Grid in CT

  • PURA decision released on 10/2/19 focused on multiple objectives
    • Removing barriers to the growth of CT's green economy
    • Enabling transition to decarbonize future focused on efforts in power generation, transportation and heating and cooling
    • Addressing resilience reliability and standardssystem-wide and deploy or enhance use of
      AMI
    • Addressing energy affordability
  • Next stage to focus on eleven topics

Fourth Quarter

First Half 2020 Start

Later Topics

2019 Start

AMI

Non-wires alternatives

Rate designs

Resource adequacy

Electric Storage

Resilience & reliability

and clean-energy

Zero emission vehicles

standards & programs

supply

Innovative technology

Distributed energy

Interconnection

resources

standards

Energy affordability

8

MA Grid Mod Status - Implementing 2018-2020 Plan

Preparing Filing for 2021-2023 Plan

MA Grid Mod Tracked Investments

2018-2020 ($233MM)

MA DPU order in grid modernization proceeding approved $133MM in tracked spending on a portfolio of investments. Work expected to be substantially complete by 12/31/20.

Order also approved using grid modernization tracking mechanism for $100MM in energy storage and electric vehicle investments approved in previous rate case. Approximately 90% of work expected to be complete by 12/31/20.

Next Steps

File new three-year plan in mid-2020 for 2021-2023 implementation

9

NH Grid Modernization Has Multiple Objectives

NH Grid Modernization Objectives:

  • Improve reliability, resiliency, and operational efficiency
  • Empower customers to use electricity more efficiently
  • Facilitate integration of distributed energy resources
  • Increase affordability

Status:

  • Legislation established investigative docket in July 2015
  • Working group report on "Grid Modernization in New Hampshire" issued in March 2017
  • "Staff Recommendation on Grid Modernization" issued in January 2019
  • Written comments and technical sessions on outstanding procedural issues are ongoing

10

Progress on Major Transmission Reliability Projects

Eastern MA Transmission Projects

  • 28 upgrades - 7 new transmission lines, new substations and substation expansion projects
  • 19 projects in service; 8 under construction; 1 expected to enter construction in Q2 2020
  • Approval of remaining 1 project expected Q4 2019
  • Projected completion: 2021
  • Total projected investment: approximately $700 million
  • Investment through September 30: $414 million

Greater Hartford Central Connecticut

  • 27 projects for Greater Hartford, Manchester, Southington, Middletown and NW CT
  • 24 of 27 projects now in service
  • Three projects under construction
  • Projected completion:Mid-2020
  • Total projected investment: $350 million
  • Investment through September 30: $265.7 million

Greenwich Substation Project

  • Eversource/Town signed settlement agreement; Town withdrew its appeal of siting decision
  • All development and management plans approved by CSC
  • Projected completion: June 2020
  • Total projected investment: $98 million
  • Investment through September 30: $49.7 million

Seacoast Reliability Project

  • New13-mile project between Portsmouth and Madbury, NH
  • NHSEC order approving project issued 1/31/19
  • Construction began in May 2019
  • Projected completion: Q2 2020
  • Total projected investment: $125 million
  • Investment through September 30: $51.7 million

11

A Robust and Upgraded Transmission System is Key to

Future Grid Transformation

  • A significant amount of our transmission structures are 40+ years old, and we have accelerated replacement to ensurelong-term reliability
  • We are adding equipment to better integrate intermittent renewable generation into the New England grid to maintain required voltage and reactive capacity
  • We are addressing pockets of load growth such as Boston, SW CT and coastal NH
  • We are adding fiber along the transmission system to provide significantly enhanced communications for monitoring and control of our system

12

Projected Investment in Natural Gas Pipe Replacements

2016-2023 - All With Timely Cost Recovery

In Millions

Consistent with our sustainability strategy, we replaced 59 miles of cast iron and steel pipe with safer, more durable plastic in 2018.

$162

$117 $115$117$93

$59

$67 $79

$228

$216

$199

$179

$120

$117

$114

$104

$99 $108

$58

$69

$75

$85

$48

$38

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019E

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

CT Accelerated Replacement Program

MA Gas System Enhancement Program

13

Eversource is Well Positioned to Meet Customers'

Continued Natural Gas Demand Growth

Yankee Gas (CT)

  • Secured 100,000 MMBtu/Day from Enbridge AIM project
  • Secured 27,100 MMBtu/Day from Tennessee Gas CT expansion
  • Addressed constraints on Algonquin lateral serving SE Connecticut
  • Well positioned to support CT Comprehensive Energy Strategy's economic expansion goals

NSTAR Gas (MA)

  • Secured 50,000 MMBtu from Enbridge Atlantic Bridge project
  • Secured 25,000 MMBtu from Enbridge AIM project
  • Added 40,000 MMBtu of Tennessee firm capacity
  • Anticipated growth lower than Yankee Gas due to higher existing service territory penetration at NSTAR Gas

14

Incremental Investments Expected to Grow Aquarion

Rate Base Nearly 3 Times Faster Than Before

Eversource Acquisition

Year- End Rate Base $ in Millions

$690 $710$740 $760

$890

$820

$1,200

$1,110

$1,030

$950

2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E

*Does not reflect Town of Hingham, MA vote in April 2019 to acquire Aquarion MA's assets in Hingham, Hull, and

N. Cohasset for more than $100 million. Those assets account for approximately $40 million of Aquarion's rate base.

15

Yankee Gas Rate
Settlement

Recent Distribution Rate Decisions

CL&P Rate Settlement

  • Effective Date: 5/1/18
  • Authorized ROE: 9.25%
  • Term: 3 years
  • Base rate increases of $64.3 million on 5/1/18, $31.1 million on 5/1/19 and $29.2 million on 5/1/20
  • Tracking mechanism for capex over $270 million
  • Effective date: 11/15/18
  • Authorized ROE: 9.3% (previous 8.83%)
  • Step rate increases in 2020 and 2021
  • Revenue decoupling
  • Tracking mechanism for aging infrastructure replacements and for capex over $150 million

NSTAR Electric

Rate Decision

  • Effective Date: 2/1/18
  • Authorized ROE: 10%
  • Term: 5 years
  • Base rate decrease of $19 million on 2/1/18 (net of tax reform) followed byinflation-adjusted increases from 2019- 2022
  • Key Provisions: Revenue decoupling; approval of grid modernization expenditures with tracking for battery storage; EV infrastructure

16

Key Elements of New Hampshire Rate Filing

  • PSNH filed a general rate case to raise annual base distribution rates by approximately $70 million on a permanent basis, effective 7/1/20, including an increase sought on a temporary basis
    • In June, the NHPUC authorized PSNH to raise annual distribution rates by $28 million on a temporary basis, effective 7/1/19, until decision on permanent rates is implemented

First PSNH rate case in nearly a decade; during that time period, PSNH's distribution plant-in service has risen by approximately 50%, while O&M has been flat

NHPUC-reported Distribution ROE was 7.72% for 2018 (9.67% authorized)

Permanent rate application includes enhanced resiliency and grid modernization investments

17

FERC Transmission ROE Update

  • Order issued: 10/16/18
  • Current base: 10.57%; Cap: 11.74%
  • Illustrative base: 10.41%; Cap: 13.08%
  • New methodology that averages DCF, CAPM, risk premium, expected earnings
  • Provides path forward to resolve 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016 complaints against New England transmission ROEs
  • Briefs and reply briefs filed earlier this year
  • Likely to mitigate future FERC Section 206 complaint filings
  • Senate held a hearing on James Danly's nomination on 11/5/19. Vote on nomination possible beforeyear-end

Methodology expected to provide more stability and predictability

for transmission ROEs

18

Sources of Funds to Execute Our Five-Year Cap Ex

and Offshore Wind Investment Plan

  • Operating cash flows
  • New debt financings
  • Approximately $2 billion of new equity
  • Using $100 million/year of Treasury shares to fund dividend reinvestment and employee stock plans; nearly 900,000 Treasury shares utilized through 10/31/19

We expect to grow EPS around the midpoint of our 5-7% CAGR through 2023, inclusive of the new equity and debt financings noted above

19

Factors Expected to Spur EPS Growth in

Addition to Rate Base Growth

  • Improved capital structure resulting from 2018 rate reviews
  • Improved results at distribution companies that underearned their allowed returns in 2018, including NSTAR Electric, which is allowed to earn up to 12%
  • Higher carrying charges on deferred storm cost balances in all 3 states
  • Conservatism of O&M guidance; i.e. lower O&M in 2019, then held flat
  • Earnings from a full year of South Fork Wind: 2023 specific

20

Natural Gas Is Now New England's Single

Biggest Source Of Electricity

Pipelines that

supply generators

are increasingly

constrained

Source: ISO-NE

21

Switch To Natural Gas And Renewables Has Driven

Significant Reductions In Emissions

Carbon

NOX

SO2

Emissions

Emissions

Emissions

Down 35%

Down 73%

Down 98%

• Transmission Investment

• Energy Efficiency

• Natural Gas-Fired Power Production

• Renewable Energy

Driven By Energy Efficiency, Transmission Upgrades, Transition To

Natural Gas Generation And Renewables Development

22

Achieving Longer Term Emissions Reductions

Objectives Will Require Significant Steps

Regional Greenhouse Gas

Emissions Targets

(MMTCO2e)

200

MA CT NH

150

100

Gap: 100

MMTCO2e

50

0

1990 (Actual)

Today

2050 (Target)

Greenhouse Gas Emissions By

Source

(MA, NH, CT)

Electric Power

18%

Buildings

34%

Transportation

48%

23

Offshore Wind Is Well-Suited To Be New England's

Next Major Source Of Electricity

  • ISO-NEWinter Reliability Report spotlighted region's vulnerability to fuel supply disruptions
  • New pipeline capacity andlong-term viability of LNG import facilities are challenged
  • Region's energy policy is focused on new, clean alternatives
  • Water depths off New England are shallow - reducing construction costs
  • Available transmission capacity following recent large power plant retirements
  • Billions of dollars in economic development opportunities forunder-utilized ports and surrounding towns

24

Offshore Wind Can Greatly Enhance Winter

Reliability in New England

During two weeks in the winter 2017/2018:

  • Region was within days of rolling blackouts to manage fuel supplies
  • $700+ million in additional wholesale electricity costs
  • Emissions were equivalent to adding 6 million cars due to reliance onoil-fired generation

Offshore wind can mitigate reliability challenges

  • New England has mandated 5,600 MW of offshore wind
  • Offshore wind capacity factors increase25-30% in the winter months in New England - offsetting up to 0.75 Bcf per day of natural gas demand
  • Higher daily andintra-day capacity factors - can offset even more natural gas demand

Offshore Wind Generation vs Electricity Demand

During Afternoon Hours

(January)

1.3

Production

1.2

1.1

Demand &

(Indexed)

1.0

Electricity

0.9

Offshore Wind Production Is

Greatest When Winter

0.8

Electricity Demand Peaks

0.7

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

Hour Of The Day

Offshore Wind Generation Electricity Demand

25

Eversource & Ørsted Partnership Is the

Leading Offshore Wind Development Platform

New York:

NY State Energy Research & Development Authority awarded 880 MW to

Sunrise Wind on July 18

South Fork has a separate agreement with LIPA for an expected 130 MW

NY has authorized procurement of 9,000 MW by 2035; 1,696 MW awarded to date

Rhode Island:

400 MW contract with Revolution Wind approved by RIPUC in June

Connecticut:

200 MW contract with Revolution Wind approved by PURA in 2018;

PURA approval of another 104 MW contract expected shortly

Legislation authorizing another 2,000 MW signed by Gov. Lamont in June

Initial RFP issued in August with bids in September; awards expected this month

Massachusetts:

1,600 MW authorized by legislation in 2016

First 1,600 MW awarded to other developers

DOER recommends moving ahead with soliciting another 1,600 MW through 2024 (3,200 MW in total)

26

Expected Timeline For Eversource-Ørsted Projects

South Fork Wind

Revolution Wind

Sunrise Wind

Size

130 MW

704 MW

880 MW

Construction Operation Plan Filing with BOEM

Construction to Begin

Commercial Operation

Price as of first day of commercial operation

Status of Contracts

Already filed

2021

End of 2022

  • $0.160/KWH for 90 MW
  • $0.086/KWH for 40 MW (avg. annual escalator: 2%)

Negotiating agreement to increase original 90 MW to 130 MW. NY Comptroller and AG approval required

Early 2020

Late 2021/early 2022

Late 2023

$0.098425/KWH for RI (no escalator)

CT pricing not disclosed

400 MW for RI approved

200 MW for CT approved

104 MW for CT pending with decision due by end of 2019

2020

2022

2024

$0.11037/KWH (no escalator)

Contract signed with NYSERDA in October 2019

27

Our Competitiveness in New England and New York Auctions Benefits From Our Superior Lease Locations

Not to scale

Distance to Mainland

60-65 Miles

Block Island Wind

35-40 Miles

Revolution

Wind

20-25 Miles

South

Fork

Wind

Deepwater

Bay State

Mayflower

Northern

Wind Lease

Lease

Lease

28

Offshore Wind Complements Eversource's

Portfolio Of Clean Energy Solutions

Energy Efficiency:

  • #1 energy efficiency provider in the US; more than $500 million invested annually
  • Reduced customer energy use by 1 billion kilowatt hours per year - enough to power 128,000 homes

Storage:

  • Permitting $55 million Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard projects; expected completion in late 2020
  • Proposed $7 million 1.7 MW project in NH

EV Infrastructure:

  • Executing $45 million program for 3,500 new charging ports
  • Longer term opportunity of up to $500 million infrastructure

Grid Modernization:

Solar:

MA approved $133 million;

Completed construction of $200 million,

New MA plan due by mid-2020

70 MW portfolio in MA

Evaluating plans for CT & NH

Pilot 20 MW community solar proposed

in NH

29

Eversource is the US Leader in Energy Efficiency, Investing

Over $500M Annually to Reduce Customer Usage

15

3 20

1

6

3

#1 Energy Efficiency Provider in the Nation

According to Ceres most recent benchmarking report

Eversource MA, #1 Most Energy Efficient Utility in the United States

According to ACEEE, in their second edition of the Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard

Retail Customer Count Up 3% Since 2013, While KWH Sales Down 3.5%

Note: The lower the number…the more effective the Energy Efficiency Programs

Source: American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy 2019 Scorecard

30

Carbon Reduction Goals and Vehicle Emissions Standards Will Help Electrify Transportation Sector

MA/CT CO2 emissions by sector (2016)

Significant progress

yet to be made in decarbonizing the transportation sector

EVs on the road in MA/CT

Current EV adoption trajectory

insufficient to ensure

compliance with 2025 target

States' Objectives

  • Ambitious goals set forth in the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act
  • Reduce GHG emissions 80% below 1990 levels by 2050
  • Committed to 450,000 EVs on the road by 2025 as part of ZEV Alliance

Barriers to EV Adoption

  • Limited availability of public charging stations
  • Cost of charging infrastructure
  • Lack of consumer awareness
  • Upfront cost of electric vehicles
  • Variety of available vehicle models
  • An appropriate level of utility support can address these barriers and drive market transformation

31

Our Massachusetts Make-Ready EV Plan

  • First step to supporting electric vehicles in our service territory
  • Approved by regulators in November 2017

Key Highlights of MA Plan

• $45M capital investment

• Supports approximately 3,500 charging ports

• Up to 450 customer sites

• In-service by end of 2020

We are evaluating proposal options in CT and NH

We believe the total investment opportunity across the three states could reach $500M over the next decade

32

A Value Proposition That Delivers Results for Investors

Keys to Our Success:

  1. Exceed industry EPS and dividend growth
  2. Control O&M spending
  3. Maintain strong financial condition
  4. Delivertop-tier service quality and reliability
  5. Manage a robust investment program focused on safety, reliability, customer service
  6. Pursue clean energy solutions for the region

7. Address environmental, social and governance strengths

Results Delivered:

Seven-year average EPS and dividend growth of 6.1% and 7.5%, respectively, through 2018. Growth driven by robust regulated Cap Ex program and effective cost control

Six-year average O&M reduction 3%-4%/yr. through 2018 ( $275M)

Top tier credit rating

Reliability and safety metrics significantly improved since 2012 - top quartile

Capital expenditures of $12.75 billion for 2019 - 2023 for core businesses ensure a safe and reliable delivery system for our 4 million customers

Maintained disciplined approach in developing winning bids for various offshore wind projects

Achieving top-quartile rating from sustainability raters

33

APPENDIX

34

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2019 Results

3Q

YTD

3Q 2019

3Q 2018

Change

YTD 9-30-19

YTD 9-30-18 Change

Electric Distribution

$0.61

$0.55

$0.06

$1.32

$1.19

$0.13

Electric Transmission

0.33

0.34

(0.01)

1.07

1.04

0.03

(Non-GAAP)

Natural Gas Distribution

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.01)

0.18

0.16

0.02

Water Distribution

0.06

0.06

0.00

0.08

0.08

0.00

Parent & Other

0.03

0.00

0.03

0.04

0.05

(0.01)

EPS (Non-GAAP)

0.98

0.91

0.07

2.69

2.52

0.17

NPT Impairment

---

---

---

(0.64)

---

(0.64)

Reported EPS (GAAP)

$0.98

$0.91

$0.07

$2.05

$2.52

($0.47)

35

2019 Financing Activity

Equity

  • $1.3 billion of equity closed in June.Two-thirds of nearly 18 million shares subject to one- year forward sale arrangement
    • None of the forward has settled to date
  • Approximately 900,000 treasury shares issued through 10/31/19 to fund dividend reinvestment, 401(k) match, and employee incentive plans

Long-Term Debt

  • In April, CL&P issued $300 million of bonds due in 2048 (3.85% yield). Proceeds used to repay $250 million, 5.5% maturity
  • In May, NSTAR Electric issued $400 million of 3.25% "green bonds" due in 2029
  • In June, PSNH issued $300 million of 3.6% bonds due in 2049. Proceeds to repay $150 million of 4.5% bonds due December 1, 2019
  • In July, NSTAR Gas issued $75 million of 3.74% bonds due in 2049
  • In September:
    • CL&P issued $200 million of bonds due in 2027 (2.42% yield)
    • Yankee Gas issued $100 million of 2.23% bonds due 2024 and $100 million of 3.3% bonds due 2049

36

NSTAR Gas General Rate Review Filed

  • On 11/8/19, NSTAR Gas filed a rate request seeking a $38 million base rate adjustment
    • Request includes a proposed Performance Based Rate (PBR) mechanism (tied to a5-year stayout)
    • PBR adjustment includes inflation plus approximately 1.3% adder
  • First general rate review since 2014
  • NSTAR Gas currently has the lowest gas distribution rates in MA
  • Proposed rate changes would be effective 10/1/20
  • Includeslong-term plan to fund safety and reliability improvements. It will also support the company's future obligations applicable to all MA gas distribution companies arising from a review of last year's Merrimack Valley incident
  • Proposed authorized ROE: 10.45%; capital structure 54.85% equity; 45.15%long-term debt

37

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
