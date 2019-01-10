Eversource Energy : Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Power Restoration Efforts in Connecticut After Sever Storms

PALM BEACH, FL (January 10, 2019) - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today presented Eversource with the association's "Emergency Recovery Award" for its outstanding power restoration efforts after severe storms in May 2018.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Eversource received the award during EEI's Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

In May, a series of strong storms which included four tornadoes and a macroburst devastated some Connecticut communities, resulting in almost 200,000 power outages. Due to the massive, around-the-clock work, Eversource crews, including hundreds of the company's lineworkers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire restored service to all customers affected by the storms within days.

"The dedication of Eversource's crews to restore service throughout Connecticut after this severe weather event illustrates our industry's commitment to customers," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Eversource's crews worked tirelessly in hazardous conditions to quickly and safely restore power. They are truly deserving of this award."

"This award is a tremendous honor that truly reflects the unyielding commitment and determination of our employees, who worked tirelessly - day and night - to successfully complete the massive restoration following the devastating storms last May," said Eversource Chairman, CEO and President James Judge. "The tornadoes and macroburst that hit several western Connecticut communities caused monumental damage to